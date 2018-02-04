2018 Super Bowl weather update: Super Bowl LII could be coldest, loudest ever

Eagles and Patriots fans are filling the stadium well ahead of the game starting

MINNEAPOLIS -- The weather outside is frightful, but U.S. Bank Stadium is just delightful, and as a result of the temperature disparity between the two locations, Super Bowl LII is as crowded as you will ever see a Super Bowl several hours before kickoff is scheduled to occur.

The result of the low temps is a packed concourse with hours to go before kickoff (scheduled 5:30 p.m. CT). And when you pack a bunch of football fans into a stadium with lots of expensive alcohol and the hope of winning the Eagles' first Super Bowl, the result is a rowdy group.

The previous record for coldest Super Bowl was Super Bowl 16, between the Bengals and the 49ers, a game played in Detroit that featured a high temperature of 16 degrees. 

Like that game, played in the Pontiac Silverdome, Super Bowl LII will be played indoors. U.S. Bank Stadium looks like something you might see in "Game of Thrones" -- it looks decidedly Viking-ish from the outside.

Inside, it's beautiful, with all kinds of different light angles streaking in on this frigid, sunny day. An open-air press box gives out a distinct feel, and it's clear we are going to see a LOT of Eagles fans at this game, getting extremely rowdy inside the stadium.

Whoever loses is going to be greeted with a chilly end to the game though. 

