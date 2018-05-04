2018 undrafted free agent tracker: Signings from all 32 NFL teams in one spot
College players who didn't get drafted are now free to sign with any team in the NFL
After three crazy days, the 2018 NFL Draft is finally in the books, however, that doesn't mean the excitement is over for your favorite team. As a matter of fact, the fun is just getting started.
Over the next few days, every team in the NFL will be looking to beef up its roster by adding the best available undrafted free agents, and these are names you're definitely going to want to keep track of, because, if NFL history has taught us one thing, it's that undrafted free agents can end up making some serious contributions on the field.
Some of the best players in NFL history fell through the cracks of the draft and didn't get a shot in the NFL until they were signed as an undrafted free agent. Players who weren't originally drafted include Hall of Fame quarterbacks like Kurt Warner and Warren Moon. Recently retired players like Tony Romo and former Steelers linebacker James Harrison were also originally signed as undrafted free agents.
Active players who went undrafted include Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett and Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri.
Basically, for teams looking in the right place, there could be a diamond in the rough out there, and if you're really lucky, your team could make a Warner-like discovery and find a Hall of Fame quarterback. Several teams have already signed an undrafted quarterback, including the Panthers, Vikings, Bengals and Buccaneers.
With that in mind, let's get to the full list of undrafted free-agent signings. The list will be updated periodically until each team officially announces their undrafted free-agent class, which should happen by the end of the week. (Note: Some of these "signings" may end up being camp invites only, and once we have that information, we'll be sure to update)
AFC
AFC East
Buffalo Bills
- Matt Boeson, LB/TE, TCU
- Robert Foster, WR, Alabama
- Levi Wallace, CB, Alabama
- Gerhard de Beer, OL, Arizona
- Ike Boettger, OL, Iowa
- Ryan Carter, DB, Clemson
Miami Dolphins
- Connor Hilland, OL, Willam and Mary
- Quincy Redmon DE/LB, Fairmont State
- Buddy Howell, RB, Florida Atlantic
- Mike McCray, LB, Michigan
- Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State
- Jamiyus Pittman, DT, Central Florida
- Claudy Mathieu, DL, Notre Dame College (OH)
- David Steinmetz, OL, Purdue
New England Patriots
- Shane Wimann, TE, Northern Illinois
- Chris Lacy, WR, Oklahoma State
- Trent Harris, DE, Miami (Fla.)
- John Atkins, DT, Georgia
- Ralph Webb, RB, Vanderbilt
- Frank Herron, DT, LSU
- JC Jackson, CB, Maryland
New York Jets
- Dimitri Flowers, RB, Oklahoma
- Reggie Hall, DB, Jacksonville State
- Austin Golson, OL, Auburn
- Dakoda Shepley, OL, University of British Columbia
- Lord Hyeamang, DT, Columbia
- Mychealon Thomas, DL, Texas Tech
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens
- Gus Edwards, RB, Rutgers
- Mason McKenrick, LB, John Carroll
- Kaare Vedvik, K/P, Marshall
- Christian LaCouture, DT, LSU
- Jaelon Acklin, WR, Western Illinois
- Alvin Jones, LB, UTEP
- Randin Crecelius, OL, Portland State
- Alex Thompson, C, Monmouth
- Justin Evans, OL, South Carolina State
- Nick Keizer, TE, Grand Valley State
- Andrew Levrone, WR, Virginia
- Trent Sieg, LS, Colorado State
- Mark Thompson, RB, Florida
- De'Lance Turner, RB, Alcorn State
- Darious Williams, DB, UAB
Cincinnati Bengals
- Chris Worley, LB, Ohio State
- Jordan Franks, TE, Central Florida
- Zach Green, RB, Arizona
- Gaelin Elmore, DL, East Carolina
- Trayvon Henderson, DB, Hawaii
- Adonis Jennings, WR, Temple
- Junior Joseph, LB, Connecticut
- Ray Lawry, RB, Old Dominion
- Ja'Von Rolland-Jones, DL, Arkansas State
- Quinton Flowers, QB, South Florida
Cleveland Browns
- Da'Mari Scott, WR, Fresno State
- Montrel Meander, DB, Grambling
- Desmond Harrison, OL, West Georgia
- Trenton Thompson, DL, Georgia
- Evan Berry, KR/PR, Tennessee
- Micah Hannemann, DB, BYU
- Elijah Campbell, DB, Northern Iowa
- Michael Carrizosa, P, San Jose State
- Christian Dilauro, OL, Illinois
- Daniel Ekuale, DL, Washington State
- Dontrell Hilliard, RB, Tulane
- Fred Lauina, OL, Oregon State
- Derrick Willies, WR, Texas Tech
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Greg Gilmore, NT, LSU
- Jarvion Franklin, RB, Western Michigan
- Parker Cothren, DT, Penn State
- Quadree Henderson, WR, Pitt
- Trey Johnson, CB, Villanova
- Pharoah McKever, TE, North Carolina State
- Patrick Morris, C, TCU
- Ikenna Nwokeji, OL, Elon
- Olasunkanmi Adeniyi, LB, Toledo
- Chris Schleuger, OL, UAB
- Jamar Summers, CB, Connecticut
- Matthew Thomas, LB, Florida State
- Kendal Vickers, DE, Tennessee
AFC West
Denver Broncos
- Phillip Lindsay, RB, Colorado
- Austin Schlottmann, C, TCU
- Jimmy Williams, WR, East Carolina
- Jeff Holland, LB, Auburn
- Lowell Lotulelei, DT, Utah
- Trey Marshall, DB, Florida State
- Leon Johnson, OL, Temple
- John Diarse, WR, Texas Christian
Kansas City Chiefs
- Byron Pringle, WR, Kansas State
- Dee Liner, DT Arkansas State
- Ryan Hunter, OL, Bowling Green
- Blake Mack, TE, Arkansas State
- Ben Niemann, LB Iowa
- Elijah Marks, WR, Northern Arizona
- JD Moore, FB, Chiefs
- Devondre Seymour, OL, Southern Illinois
- Dante Sawyer, DL, South Carolina
Los Angeles Chargers
- Tony Brown, CB, Alabama
- B.J. Clay, CB, Georgia State
- Zachary Crabree, OL, Oklahoma State
- Chris Durant, OL, William and Mary
- Marcus Edmund, CB, Clemson
- Brandon Facyson, CB, Virginia Tech
- Bijhon Jackson, DT, Arkansas
- Albert Havili, DE, Eastern Washington
- D'Juan Hines, LB, Houston
- Cole Hunt, TE, TCU
- Tevin Lawson, DE, Nicholls State
- Ben Johnson, TE, Kansas
- J.J. Jones, WR, West Georgia
- Anthony Manzo-Lewis, FB, Albany
- Detrez Newson, RB, Western Carolina
- Steven Richardson, DT, Minnesota
- Nic Shimonek, QB, Texas Tech
- Trent Scott, OL, Grambling State
- Kent Shelby, WR, McNeese State
- Shane Tripucka, P, Texas A&M
Oakland Raiders
- Marcus Baugh, TE, Ohio State
- Eddie Pineiro, K, Florida
- Nick Washington, DB, Florida
- Nick Sharga, FB, Temple
- Saeed Blacknall, WR, Penn State
- Jason Cabinda, LB, Penn State
- Nick Washington, DB, Florida
- Brandon Hodges, OL, Pitt
- Kishawn McClain, DB, North Texas
AFC South
Houston Texans
- Andre Chachere, CB, San Jose State
- Lavon Coleman, RB, Washington
- Jaryd Jones-Smith, OL, Pitt
- Anthony Coyle, OL, Fordham
- Kingsley Opara, DL, Maryland
- Vyncint Smith, WR, Limestone College
- Terry Swanson, RB, Toledo
- Trevor Daniel, P, Tennessee
- K.J. Malone, OL, LSU
- Devin Bellamy, DB, Georgia
- Davin Coleman, RB, Washington
- Mason Gentry, DE, Southern Methodist
- Jester Weah, WR, Pitt
Indianapolis Colts
- Michael Badgley, K, Michigan
- Skai Moore, LB, South Carolina
- Henre' Toliver, DB, Arkansas
- Robert Jackson, DB, UNLV
- Chris Cooper, DB, Stony Brook
- Tomasi Laulile, DT, Colts
- Will Ossai, LB, San Jose State
- Lashard Durr, DB, Mississippi State
- Steve Ishmael, WR, Syracuse
- George Odum, DB, Central Arkansas
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tony Adams, OL, NC State
- Andrew Motuapuaka, LB, Virginia Tech
- Quenton Meeks, CB, Stanford
- Mike Hughes, DT, UNLV
- Darius Jackson, LB, Jacksonville State
- Allen Lazard, WR, Iowa State
- K.C. McDermott, OL, Miami
- Dee Delaney, CB, Miami
- C.J. Reavis, DB, Marshall
- Tre Herndon, CB, Vanderbilt
- Lyndon Johnson, DT, Cincinnati
- Reggie Hunter, LB, North Carolina Central
Tennessee Titans
- Austin Barnard, P, Samford
- Devin Ross, WR, Colorado
- Damon Webb, DB, Ohio State
- Sharif Finch, LB, Temple
- Deontay Burnett, WR, Southern Cal
- Andrew Ankrah, DE, James Madison
- Nico Falah, OL, Southern California
- Nick DeLuca, OLB, North Dakota State
- Rico Gafford, CB, Wyoming
- Joshua Kalu, DB, Nebraska
- Ethan Wolf, TE, Tennessee
- Akrum Wadley, RB, Iowa
- Jordan Veasy, WR, California
- Mike Ramsay, DT, Duke
- Aaron Stinnie, OT, JMU
- Elijah Nkansah, OT, Toledo
- Tejan Koroma, C, BYU
- J.T. Luper, WR, Central Oklahoma
- Ryan McKinley, CB, Montana
NFC
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys
- Bryce Johnson, OL, St. Cloud State
- Dalton Sturm, QB, UT-San Antonio
- Jordan Chunn, RB, Troy
- Donovan Olumba, CB, Portland State
- Jake Campos, OL, Iowa State
- Malik Earl, WR, Missouri State
- David Wells, TE, San Diego State
- Kameron Kelly, DB, San Diego State
- DeQuinton Osborne, DT, Oklahoma State
- Charvarius Ward, CB, Middle Tennessee State
- Ed Shockley, LB, Villanova
- Jashon Robertson, OL, Tennessee
- Marchie Murdock, WR, Iowa State
- Joel Lanning, LB, Iowa State
- Kyle Queiro, DB, Northwestern
- Austin Larking, DE, Purdue
- Tyree Robinson, DB, Oregon
- James Hearns, DE, Louisville
New York Giants
- Davon Grayson, WR, East Carolina
- Nick Gates, OL, Nebraska
- Sean Chandler, DB, Temple
- Tae Davis, LB, Tennessee-Chattanooga
- Jawill Davis, WR, Bethune-Cookman
- Grant Haley, CB, Penn State
- Aaron Davis, CB, Georgia
Philadelphia Eagles
- Jordan Thomas, CB, Oklahoma
- Josh Adams, RB, Notre Dame
- Jeremiah Briscoe, QB, Sam Houston State
- Toby Weathersby, OL, LSU
- Chandon Sullivan, CB, Georgia State
- Jeremy Reaves, DB, South Alabama
- Joe Ostman, DE, Central Michigan
- Danny Ezechukwu, DE/LB Purdue
- Ian Park, OL, Slippery Rock
- Stephen Roberts, DB, Auburn
- Bruce Hector, DT, South Florida
- Ryan Neal, DB, Southern Illinois
- Brandon Silvers, QB, Troy
Washington Redskins
- Simmie Cobbs, WR, Indiana
- Micah Holder, WR, San Diego State
- Ty McCulley, OL, CSU Pueblo
- Sean Welsh, OL, Iowa
- De'Mornay Pierson-El, WR, Nebraska
- Matt Flanagan, TE, Pitt
- Martez Carter, RB, Grambling
- Timon Parris, OT, Stony Brook
- Davon Durant, DL, Marshall
- Jerod Fernandez, LB, NC State
NFC North
Chicago Bears
- Nyles Morgan, LB, Notre Dame
- Andrew Trumbetti, DE Notre Dame
- Michael Joseph, CB, Dubuque
- Nick Orr, DB, TCU
- Ryan Winslow, P, Pitt
- Kevin Toliver, CB, LSU
- Ryan Nall, RB, Oregon State
- Dejon Allen, OL, Hawaii
- Cavon Walker, DL, Maryland
- Bunmi Rotimi, DE, Old Dominion
- Rashard Fant, CB, Indiana
Detroit Lions
- Chad Meredith, LB, Southeast MIssouri State
- Kyle Lewis, WR, Cal Poly
- Brandon Powell, WR, Florida
- DeAndre Goolsby, TE, Florida
- JoJo Wicker, DE, Arizona State
- Amari Coleman, CB, Central Michigan
- Chris Jones, DB, Nebraska
- John Montelus, OL, Virginia
- Beau Nunn, OL, Appalachian State
- Josh Fatu, DL, USC
- Anthony Sherrils, S, Missouri
- Antwuan Davis, CB, Texas
- Ryan Santoso, K, Minnesota
- Brett Kendrick, OL, Tennessee
- Teo Redding, WR, Bowling Green
- Al-Rasheed Benton, LB, West Virginia
Green Bay Packers
- Raven Greene, DB, James Madison
- Parris Bennett, LB, Syracuse
- Kyle Meadow, OL, Kentucky
- Connor Sheehy, DE, Wisconsin
- Tim Boyle, QB, Eastern Kentucky
- Kevin Rader, TE, Youngstown State
- Marcus Porter, LB, Fairmont State
- Filipo Mokofisi, DT, Utah
- Jacob Alsadek, OL, Arizona
- Tyler Lancaster, DL, Northwestern
- C.J. Johnson, LB/DE, East Texas Baptist
- Austin Davis, OL, Duke
- Naashon Hughes, LB, Texas
- Alex Light, OL, Richmond
Minnesota Vikings
- Jeff Badet, WR, Oklahoma
- Jake Wieneke, WR, South Dakota State
- Mike Boone, RB, Cincinnati
- Roc Thomas, RB, Jacksonville State
- Garret Dooley, LB, Wisconsin
- Korey Robertson, WR, Southern Mississippi
- Holton Hill, CB, Texas
- Kamryn Pettway, RB, Auburn
- Tyler Hoppes, TE, Nebraska
- Tray Matthews, DB, Auburn
- Hercules Mata'afa, DT, Washington State
- Trevon Mathis, CB, Toledo
- Curtis Cothran, DT, Penn State
- Armanti Foreman, WR, Texas
- Chris Gonzalez, OL, San Jose State
- Peter Pujals, QB, Holy Cross
- Jonathan Wynn, DE, Vanderbilt
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals
- Chad Kanoff, QB, Princeton
- Elijah Battle, CB, West Virginia
- Frank Ginda, LB, San Jose State
- Alec James, DE Wisconsin
- Deatrick Nichols, CB, South Florida
- Dennis Gardeck, DE, Sioux Falls
- Matt Oplinger, LB, Yale
- Jonathan Owens, DB, Missouri Western
- Tavierre Thomas, DB, Ferris State
- Matthew McCrane, K, Kansas State
- Trent Sherfield, WR, Vanderbilt
- Austin Ramesh, FB, Wisconsin
- Zeke Turner, DB, Washington
- Will House, OL, Nazarene
- Jalen Tolliver, WR, Arkansas-Monticello
- Alec Bloom, TE, Connecticut
- A.J. Howard, DB, Appalachian State
- Mike Needham, LB, Southern Utah
- Owen Obasuyi, DT, Hampton
- Austin Olsen, OL, Southern Illinois
- Jonah Trinnaman, WR, BYU
- Andrew Vollert, TE, Weber State
- Brant Weiss, OL, Toledo
- Corey Willis, WR Central Michigan
Los Angeles Rams
- Steven Parker, DB, Oklahoma
- Chucky Williams, DB, Louisville
- Codey McElroy, TE, Oklahoma State
- Steven Mitchell, WR, Southern California
- Tegray Scales, LB, Indiana
- Afolabi Laguda, DB, Colorado
- McKay Murphy, DT Weber State
- Dalton Keene, DT, Illinois State
- LaQuvionte Gonzalez, WR, Southeastern
- Ricky Jeune, WR, Georgia Tech
- Jeremiah Kolone, OL, San Jose State
San Francisco 49ers
- Jamar McGloster, OL, Syracuse
- Alan Knott, C, South Carolina
- Ross Dwelley, TE, San Diego
- Niles Scott, DT, Frostburg State
- Steven Dunbar, WR, Houston
- Jack Henegan, QB, Dartmouth
- Terrell Williams, DB, Houston
- Corey Smith, DB, Georgia Tech
- Tarvarus McFadden, DB, Florida State
- Emmanuel Mosely, DB, Tennessee
- Najee Toran, OL, UCLA
Seattle Seahawks
- John Franklin III, WR, Florida Atlantic
- Khalid Hill, FB, Michigan
- Poona Ford, DT, Texas
- Jason Hall, DB, Texas
- Chris Hawkins, DB, Southern California
- Easy Anyama, DB, Texas State
- Marcell Frazier, DE, Missouri
- Taj Williams, WR, TCU
- Tanner Carew, LS, Oregon
- Skyler Phillips, OL, Idaho State
- Brad Lundblade, C, Oklahoma State
- Eddy Wilson, DT Purdue
- Marcus Martin, FB, Slippery Rock
- Troy Williams, QB, Utah
- Caleb Scott, WR Vanderbilt
- Emmanuel Beal, LB, Oklahoma
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons
- Chris Lammons, DB, South Carolina
- Luke McNitt, FB, Nebraska
- Joseph Putu, DB, Florida
- Anthony Winbush, DE, Ball State
- David Marvin, K, Georgia
- Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, DE, UCLA
- Emmanuel Ellerbe, LB, Rice
- Malik Williams, RB, Louisville
- Jake Roh, TE, Boise State
- Kurt Benkert, QB, Virginia
- Daniel Marx, FB, Stanford
- Dontez Byrd, WR, Tennessee Tech
- Emmanuel Smith, LB, Vanderbilt
- Matt Gono, OL, Wesley College
- Demario Richard, RB, Arizona State
- Justin Crawford, RB, West Virginia
- Salesi Uhatafe, OL, Utah
- J.C. Hassenauer, C, Alabama
- Troy Mangen, TE, Ohio
- Christian Blake, WR, Northern Illinois
- Detrich Clark, WR, Colorado State
- Devin Gray, WR, Cincinnati
- Lamar Jordan, New Mexico
- Jon Cunningham, DT, Kent State
- MacKendy Cheridor, DE, Georgia State
- Richard Jarvis, LB, Brown
- Secdrick Cooper, DB, Louisiana Tech
Carolina Panthers
- Brendan Mahon, OL, Penn State
- Kyle Allen, QB, Houston
- Kyle Bosch, OL, West Virginia
- Tracy Sprinkle, DT, Ohio State
- Taylor Hearn, OL, Clemson
- Reggie Bonnafon, WR/RB/QB, Louisville
- Chris Frey, LB, Michigan State
New Orleans Saints
- Keith Kirkwood, WR, Temple
- Henry Mondeaux, DL, Oregon
- Taylor Stallworth, DT, South Carolina
- Cory Helms, OL, South Carolina
- Deon Yelder, TE, Western Kentucky
- Colton Jumper, LB, Tennessee
- Linden Stephens, CB, Cincinnati
- Jeromy Irwin, OL, Colorado
- JT Gray, DB, Mississippi State
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Shaun Wilson, RB, Duke
- Austin Allen, QB, Arkansas
- Evan Perrizo, DE, Minnesota State
- Antonio Simmons, DE, Georgia Tech
- Donnie Ernsberger, TE, Western Michigan
- Jason Reese, TE, Missouri
- Erv Philips, WR, Syracuse
- Demone Harris, DE, Buffalo
- Sergio Bailey, WR, Eastern Michigan
- Cole Boozer, OL, Temple
- Tanner Hudson, TE, Southern Arkansas
- Josh Liddell, DB, Arkansas
- Godwin Igwebuike, DB, Northwestern
- Trevor Moore, K, North Texas
