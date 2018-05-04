2018 undrafted free agent tracker: Signings from all 32 NFL teams in one spot

After three crazy days, the 2018 NFL Draft is finally in the books, however, that doesn't mean the excitement is over for your favorite team. As a matter of fact, the fun is just getting started.

Over the next few days, every team in the NFL will be looking to beef up its roster by adding the best available undrafted free agents, and these are names you're definitely going to want to keep track of, because, if NFL history has taught us one thing, it's that undrafted free agents can end up making some serious contributions on the field.

Some of the best players in NFL history fell through the cracks of the draft and didn't get a shot in the NFL until they were signed as an undrafted free agent. Players who weren't originally drafted include Hall of Fame quarterbacks like Kurt Warner and Warren Moon. Recently retired players like Tony Romo and former Steelers linebacker James Harrison were also originally signed as undrafted free agents.

Active players who went undrafted include Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett and Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri.

Basically, for teams looking in the right place, there could be a diamond in the rough out there, and if you're really lucky, your team could make a Warner-like discovery and find a Hall of Fame quarterback. Several teams have already signed an undrafted quarterback, including the Panthers, Vikings, Bengals and Buccaneers.

With that in mind, let's get to the full list of undrafted free-agent signings. The list will be updated periodically until each team officially announces their undrafted free-agent class, which should happen by the end of the week. (Note: Some of these "signings" may end up being camp invites only, and once we have that information, we'll be sure to update)

AFC

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

Matt Boeson, LB/TE, TCU



Robert Foster, WR, Alabama

Levi Wallace, CB, Alabama

Gerhard de Beer, OL, Arizona



Ike Boettger, OL, Iowa



Ryan Carter, DB, Clemson

Miami Dolphins

Connor Hilland, OL, Willam and Mary

Quincy Redmon DE/LB, Fairmont State



Buddy Howell, RB, Florida Atlantic

Mike McCray, LB, Michigan

Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State

Jamiyus Pittman, DT, Central Florida



Claudy Mathieu, DL, Notre Dame College (OH)



David Steinmetz, OL, Purdue



New England Patriots

Shane Wimann, TE, Northern Illinois



Chris Lacy, WR, Oklahoma State



Trent Harris, DE, Miami (Fla.)



John Atkins, DT, Georgia



Ralph Webb, RB, Vanderbilt



Frank Herron, DT, LSU



JC Jackson, CB, Maryland



New York Jets

Dimitri Flowers, RB, Oklahoma

Reggie Hall, DB, Jacksonville State

Austin Golson, OL, Auburn

Dakoda Shepley, OL, University of British Columbia



Lord Hyeamang, DT, Columbia



Mychealon Thomas, DL, Texas Tech

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

Gus Edwards, RB, Rutgers

Mason McKenrick, LB, John Carroll



Kaare Vedvik, K/P, Marshall



Christian LaCouture, DT, LSU



Jaelon Acklin, WR, Western Illinois



Alvin Jones, LB, UTEP



Randin Crecelius, OL, Portland State

Alex Thompson, C, Monmouth



Justin Evans, OL, South Carolina State

Nick Keizer, TE, Grand Valley State

Andrew Levrone, WR, Virginia

Trent Sieg, LS, Colorado State

Mark Thompson, RB, Florida

De'Lance Turner, RB, Alcorn State

Darious Williams, DB, UAB

Cincinnati Bengals

Chris Worley, LB, Ohio State



Jordan Franks, TE, Central Florida



Zach Green, RB, Arizona



Gaelin Elmore, DL, East Carolina



Trayvon Henderson, DB, Hawaii



Adonis Jennings, WR, Temple



Junior Joseph, LB, Connecticut



Ray Lawry, RB, Old Dominion



Ja'Von Rolland-Jones, DL, Arkansas State



Quinton Flowers, QB, South Florida



Cleveland Browns

Da'Mari Scott, WR, Fresno State



Montrel Meander, DB, Grambling

Desmond Harrison, OL, West Georgia



Trenton Thompson, DL, Georgia

Evan Berry, KR/PR, Tennessee



Micah Hannemann, DB, BYU



Elijah Campbell, DB, Northern Iowa

Michael Carrizosa, P, San Jose State

Christian Dilauro, OL, Illinois

Daniel Ekuale, DL, Washington State

Dontrell Hilliard, RB, Tulane

Fred Lauina, OL, Oregon State

Derrick Willies, WR, Texas Tech

Pittsburgh Steelers

Greg Gilmore, NT, LSU

Jarvion Franklin, RB, Western Michigan

Parker Cothren, DT, Penn State

Quadree Henderson, WR, Pitt

Trey Johnson, CB, Villanova

Pharoah McKever, TE, North Carolina State

Patrick Morris, C, TCU

Ikenna Nwokeji, OL, Elon

Olasunkanmi Adeniyi, LB, Toledo

Chris Schleuger, OL, UAB

Jamar Summers, CB, Connecticut

Matthew Thomas, LB, Florida State

Kendal Vickers, DE, Tennessee



AFC West

Denver Broncos

Phillip Lindsay, RB, Colorado



Austin Schlottmann, C, TCU



Jimmy Williams, WR, East Carolina



Jeff Holland, LB, Auburn



Lowell Lotulelei, DT, Utah



Trey Marshall, DB, Florida State



Leon Johnson, OL, Temple



John Diarse, WR, Texas Christian

Kansas City Chiefs

Byron Pringle, WR, Kansas State



Dee Liner, DT Arkansas State



Ryan Hunter, OL, Bowling Green



Blake Mack, TE, Arkansas State



Ben Niemann, LB Iowa



Elijah Marks, WR, Northern Arizona



JD Moore, FB, Chiefs



Devondre Seymour, OL, Southern Illinois



Dante Sawyer, DL, South Carolina



Los Angeles Chargers

Tony Brown, CB, Alabama

B.J. Clay, CB, Georgia State

Zachary Crabree, OL, Oklahoma State

Chris Durant, OL, William and Mary

Marcus Edmund, CB, Clemson

Brandon Facyson, CB, Virginia Tech

Bijhon Jackson, DT, Arkansas

Albert Havili, DE, Eastern Washington

D'Juan Hines, LB, Houston

Cole Hunt, TE, TCU

Tevin Lawson, DE, Nicholls State

Ben Johnson, TE, Kansas

J.J. Jones, WR, West Georgia

Anthony Manzo-Lewis, FB, Albany

Detrez Newson, RB, Western Carolina

Steven Richardson, DT, Minnesota

Nic Shimonek, QB, Texas Tech

Trent Scott, OL, Grambling State

Kent Shelby, WR, McNeese State

Shane Tripucka, P, Texas A&M

Oakland Raiders

Marcus Baugh, TE, Ohio State

Eddie Pineiro, K, Florida



Nick Washington, DB, Florida



Nick Sharga, FB, Temple



Saeed Blacknall, WR, Penn State



Jason Cabinda, LB, Penn State



Nick Washington, DB, Florida



Brandon Hodges, OL, Pitt



Kishawn McClain, DB, North Texas



AFC South

Houston Texans

Andre Chachere, CB, San Jose State



Lavon Coleman, RB, Washington



Jaryd Jones-Smith, OL, Pitt



Anthony Coyle, OL, Fordham



Kingsley Opara, DL, Maryland



Vyncint Smith, WR, Limestone College



Terry Swanson, RB, Toledo



Trevor Daniel, P, Tennessee



K.J. Malone, OL, LSU



Devin Bellamy, DB, Georgia



Davin Coleman, RB, Washington



Mason Gentry, DE, Southern Methodist



Jester Weah, WR, Pitt



Indianapolis Colts

Michael Badgley, K, Michigan



Skai Moore, LB, South Carolina



Henre' Toliver, DB, Arkansas



Robert Jackson, DB, UNLV



Chris Cooper, DB, Stony Brook

Tomasi Laulile, DT, Colts



Will Ossai, LB, San Jose State

Lashard Durr, DB, Mississippi State

Steve Ishmael, WR, Syracuse

George Odum, DB, Central Arkansas

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tony Adams, OL, NC State



Andrew Motuapuaka, LB, Virginia Tech



Quenton Meeks, CB, Stanford



Mike Hughes, DT, UNLV



Darius Jackson, LB, Jacksonville State

Allen Lazard, WR, Iowa State



K.C. McDermott, OL, Miami



Dee Delaney, CB, Miami



C.J. Reavis, DB, Marshall



Tre Herndon, CB, Vanderbilt



Lyndon Johnson, DT, Cincinnati



Reggie Hunter, LB, North Carolina Central

Tennessee Titans

Austin Barnard, P, Samford

Devin Ross, WR, Colorado

Damon Webb, DB, Ohio State



Sharif Finch, LB, Temple



Deontay Burnett, WR, Southern Cal



Andrew Ankrah, DE, James Madison



Nico Falah, OL, Southern California



Nick DeLuca, OLB, North Dakota State



Rico Gafford, CB, Wyoming



Joshua Kalu, DB, Nebraska



Ethan Wolf, TE, Tennessee



Akrum Wadley, RB, Iowa



Jordan Veasy, WR, California



Mike Ramsay, DT, Duke



Aaron Stinnie, OT, JMU



Elijah Nkansah, OT, Toledo



Tejan Koroma, C, BYU



J.T. Luper, WR, Central Oklahoma



Ryan McKinley, CB, Montana



NFC

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

Bryce Johnson, OL, St. Cloud State



Dalton Sturm, QB, UT-San Antonio



Jordan Chunn, RB, Troy



Donovan Olumba, CB, Portland State



Jake Campos, OL, Iowa State



Malik Earl, WR, Missouri State



David Wells, TE, San Diego State



Kameron Kelly, DB, San Diego State



DeQuinton Osborne, DT, Oklahoma State



Charvarius Ward, CB, Middle Tennessee State



Ed Shockley, LB, Villanova



Jashon Robertson, OL, Tennessee



Marchie Murdock, WR, Iowa State



Joel Lanning, LB, Iowa State



Kyle Queiro, DB, Northwestern



Austin Larking, DE, Purdue

Tyree Robinson, DB, Oregon

James Hearns, DE, Louisville

New York Giants

Davon Grayson, WR, East Carolina



Nick Gates, OL, Nebraska

Sean Chandler, DB, Temple

Tae Davis, LB, Tennessee-Chattanooga

Jawill Davis, WR, Bethune-Cookman

Grant Haley, CB, Penn State

Aaron Davis, CB, Georgia

Philadelphia Eagles

Jordan Thomas, CB, Oklahoma



Josh Adams, RB, Notre Dame

Jeremiah Briscoe, QB, Sam Houston State



Toby Weathersby, OL, LSU



Chandon Sullivan, CB, Georgia State



Jeremy Reaves, DB, South Alabama



Joe Ostman, DE, Central Michigan



Danny Ezechukwu, DE/LB Purdue



Ian Park, OL, Slippery Rock



Stephen Roberts, DB, Auburn



Bruce Hector, DT, South Florida



Ryan Neal, DB, Southern Illinois



Brandon Silvers, QB, Troy



Washington Redskins

Simmie Cobbs, WR, Indiana



Micah Holder, WR, San Diego State

Ty McCulley, OL, CSU Pueblo



Sean Welsh, OL, Iowa



De'Mornay Pierson-El, WR, Nebraska



Matt Flanagan, TE, Pitt



Martez Carter, RB, Grambling



Timon Parris, OT, Stony Brook



Davon Durant, DL, Marshall



Jerod Fernandez, LB, NC State



NFC North

Chicago Bears

Nyles Morgan, LB, Notre Dame

Andrew Trumbetti, DE Notre Dame



Michael Joseph, CB, Dubuque



Nick Orr, DB, TCU



Ryan Winslow, P, Pitt



Kevin Toliver, CB, LSU

Ryan Nall, RB, Oregon State

Dejon Allen, OL, Hawaii

Cavon Walker, DL, Maryland



Bunmi Rotimi, DE, Old Dominion



Rashard Fant, CB, Indiana



Detroit Lions

Chad Meredith, LB, Southeast MIssouri State



Kyle Lewis, WR, Cal Poly

Brandon Powell, WR, Florida

DeAndre Goolsby, TE, Florida



JoJo Wicker, DE, Arizona State

Amari Coleman, CB, Central Michigan



Chris Jones, DB, Nebraska

John Montelus, OL, Virginia



Beau Nunn, OL, Appalachian State

Josh Fatu, DL, USC

Anthony Sherrils, S, Missouri

Antwuan Davis, CB, Texas

Ryan Santoso, K, Minnesota

Brett Kendrick, OL, Tennessee

Teo Redding, WR, Bowling Green

Al-Rasheed Benton, LB, West Virginia

Green Bay Packers

Raven Greene, DB, James Madison



Parris Bennett, LB, Syracuse

Kyle Meadow, OL, Kentucky

Connor Sheehy, DE, Wisconsin

Tim Boyle, QB, Eastern Kentucky



Kevin Rader, TE, Youngstown State



Marcus Porter, LB, Fairmont State



Filipo Mokofisi, DT, Utah



Jacob Alsadek, OL, Arizona



Tyler Lancaster, DL, Northwestern



C.J. Johnson, LB/DE, East Texas Baptist



Austin Davis, OL, Duke

Naashon Hughes, LB, Texas



Alex Light, OL, Richmond



Minnesota Vikings

Jeff Badet, WR, Oklahoma



Jake Wieneke, WR, South Dakota State



Mike Boone, RB, Cincinnati



Roc Thomas, RB, Jacksonville State



Garret Dooley, LB, Wisconsin



Korey Robertson, WR, Southern Mississippi



Holton Hill, CB, Texas



Kamryn Pettway, RB, Auburn



Tyler Hoppes, TE, Nebraska



Tray Matthews, DB, Auburn



Hercules Mata'afa, DT, Washington State



Trevon Mathis, CB, Toledo



Curtis Cothran, DT, Penn State

Armanti Foreman, WR, Texas

Chris Gonzalez, OL, San Jose State

Peter Pujals, QB, Holy Cross

Jonathan Wynn, DE, Vanderbilt

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

Chad Kanoff, QB, Princeton

Elijah Battle, CB, West Virginia



Frank Ginda, LB, San Jose State

Alec James, DE Wisconsin



Deatrick Nichols, CB, South Florida



Dennis Gardeck, DE, Sioux Falls



Matt Oplinger, LB, Yale



Jonathan Owens, DB, Missouri Western



Tavierre Thomas, DB, Ferris State



Matthew McCrane, K, Kansas State



Trent Sherfield, WR, Vanderbilt



Austin Ramesh, FB, Wisconsin



Zeke Turner, DB, Washington

Will House, OL, Nazarene

Jalen Tolliver, WR, Arkansas-Monticello



Alec Bloom, TE, Connecticut

A.J. Howard, DB, Appalachian State

Mike Needham, LB, Southern Utah

Owen Obasuyi, DT, Hampton

Austin Olsen, OL, Southern Illinois

Jonah Trinnaman, WR, BYU

Andrew Vollert, TE, Weber State

Brant Weiss, OL, Toledo

Corey Willis, WR Central Michigan

Los Angeles Rams

Steven Parker, DB, Oklahoma



Chucky Williams, DB, Louisville



Codey McElroy, TE, Oklahoma State



Steven Mitchell, WR, Southern California



Tegray Scales, LB, Indiana



Afolabi Laguda, DB, Colorado



McKay Murphy, DT Weber State



Dalton Keene, DT, Illinois State



LaQuvionte Gonzalez, WR, Southeastern



Ricky Jeune, WR, Georgia Tech



Jeremiah Kolone, OL, San Jose State



San Francisco 49ers

Jamar McGloster, OL, Syracuse



Alan Knott, C, South Carolina

Ross Dwelley, TE, San Diego

Niles Scott, DT, Frostburg State

Steven Dunbar, WR, Houston

Jack Henegan, QB, Dartmouth

Terrell Williams, DB, Houston

Corey Smith, DB, Georgia Tech

Tarvarus McFadden, DB, Florida State

Emmanuel Mosely, DB, Tennessee

Najee Toran, OL, UCLA

Seattle Seahawks

John Franklin III, WR, Florida Atlantic

Khalid Hill, FB, Michigan



Poona Ford, DT, Texas



Jason Hall, DB, Texas

Chris Hawkins, DB, Southern California



Easy Anyama, DB, Texas State



Marcell Frazier, DE, Missouri



Taj Williams, WR, TCU



Tanner Carew, LS, Oregon



Skyler Phillips, OL, Idaho State



Brad Lundblade, C, Oklahoma State



Eddy Wilson, DT Purdue



Marcus Martin, FB, Slippery Rock



Troy Williams, QB, Utah



Caleb Scott, WR Vanderbilt



Emmanuel Beal, LB, Oklahoma

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

Chris Lammons, DB, South Carolina



Luke McNitt, FB, Nebraska



Joseph Putu, DB, Florida



Anthony Winbush, DE, Ball State



David Marvin, K, Georgia



Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, DE, UCLA



Emmanuel Ellerbe, LB, Rice



Malik Williams, RB, Louisville



Jake Roh, TE, Boise State



Kurt Benkert, QB, Virginia



Daniel Marx, FB, Stanford



Dontez Byrd, WR, Tennessee Tech



Emmanuel Smith, LB, Vanderbilt



Matt Gono, OL, Wesley College



Demario Richard, RB, Arizona State

Justin Crawford, RB, West Virginia

Salesi Uhatafe, OL, Utah

J.C. Hassenauer, C, Alabama

Troy Mangen, TE, Ohio

Christian Blake, WR, Northern Illinois

Detrich Clark, WR, Colorado State

Devin Gray, WR, Cincinnati

Lamar Jordan, New Mexico

Jon Cunningham, DT, Kent State

MacKendy Cheridor, DE, Georgia State

Richard Jarvis, LB, Brown

Secdrick Cooper, DB, Louisiana Tech

Carolina Panthers

Brendan Mahon, OL, Penn State



Kyle Allen, QB, Houston

Kyle Bosch, OL, West Virginia

Tracy Sprinkle, DT, Ohio State

Taylor Hearn, OL, Clemson

Reggie Bonnafon, WR/RB/QB, Louisville



Chris Frey, LB, Michigan State

New Orleans Saints

Keith Kirkwood, WR, Temple



Henry Mondeaux, DL, Oregon



Taylor Stallworth, DT, South Carolina



Cory Helms, OL, South Carolina

Deon Yelder, TE, Western Kentucky

Colton Jumper, LB, Tennessee

Linden Stephens, CB, Cincinnati

Jeromy Irwin, OL, Colorado

JT Gray, DB, Mississippi State



Tampa Bay Buccaneers