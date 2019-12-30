2019-20 NFL Playoffs odds, picks, predictions: Advanced computer model fading the Patriots

After a thrilling regular season that saw a number of upsets and memorable moments, only 12 teams remain with a chance at the Lombardi Trophy. The 2019-20 NFL playoff picture is set, with the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers locked in as the No. 1 seeds. The action gets underway this week with four tantalizing Wild-Card Weekend matchups including Texans vs. Bills, Patriots vs. Titans, Vikings vs. Saints and Seahawks vs. Eagles. The Ravens, who enter the NFL Playoffs 2019-20 having won 12 consecutive games, are going off as 22-10 favorites to win it all in the latest 2020 Super Bowl odds. They're followed by the 49ers (4-1), Chiefs (9-2), Saints (6-1), Packers (17-2) and Patriots (12-1). Before locking in any 2020 Super Bowl picks, you'll want to see the NFL Playoff predictions from the proven projection model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It's on a 96-65 roll on top-rated picks that dates back to 2017, and last season, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it has consistently beaten NFL odds and is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on the 2019-20 NFL Playoffs and is revealing the chances every team has of winning it all. See the picks right now at SportsLine. We can tell you the model is fading New England despite the Patriots' extensive playoff experience.

Tom Brady and the Patriots have appeared in four of the last five Super Bowls, hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in 2015, 2017 and 2019. Brady has played in a total of nine Super Bowls and is the first player in NFL history to win six Super Bowl titles.

With the presence of Brady and the No. 1 total defense, the Patriots could be a trendy pick to win it all for the seventh time. But with a Wild-Card Weekend matchup against a red-hot Tennessee Titans team and a potential second-round showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, the model isn't high on the Patriots defending their title.

In fact, the Patriots have a 7.69 percent implied probability to win it all, but SportsLine's model has New England winning it all just 4.8 percent of the time, so the Patriots are a team to fade when making your Super Bowl 54 picks.

The model, however, is all over a playoff team that is a strong value to win it all, saying it brings home the title more frequently than its Vegas odds imply. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who should you back and who should you fade in the NFL Playoffs? And which team has all the value in the latest Super Bowl odds? Visit SportsLine now to see the exact chances every NFL Playoff team brings home the title, all from the advanced model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.