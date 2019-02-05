2019 AAF win totals: From the Hotshots to the Iron, here's where one sportsbook puts the lines

We're only a few days away from the first week of the inaugural Alliance of American Football season (which will be broadcast on CBS, by the way). Westgate SuperBook has already set odds for this year's champion, so why not set some win totals while we're at it?

BetDSI has released regular-season win totals for all eight teams, and not surprisingly, there's a lot of projected parity for an alliance that has yet to play a single game (check out our Power Rankings here). For example: the Arizona Hotshots, who are favored by Westgate to win the AAF championship, have the highest win total of 6.5 with slightly more risk on the under. The Birmingham Iron, at 3.5, have the lowest projected win total.

Here are the full win totals for the 10-game regular season ...

Arizona Hotshots: 6.5

Over 6.5 (-110)

Under 6.5 (-120)

Orlando Apollos: 6

Over 6 (-115)

Under 6 (-115)

San Antonio Commanders: 5.5

Over 5.5 (-130)

Under 5.5 (+100)

Memphis Express: 5

Over 5 (-120)

Under 5 (-110)

San Diego Fleet: 4.5

Over 4.5 (-130)

Under 4.5 (+100)

Salt Lake Stallions: 4.5

Over 4.5 (-120)

Under 4.5 (-110)

Atlanta Legends: 4

Over 4 (-115)

Under 4 (-115)

Birmingham Iron: 3.5

Over 3.5 (-110)

Under 3.5 (-120)

Who wins the AAF championship? And which contender should you avoid at all costs? Visit SportsLine now to get the strong picks from renowned pro football expert Mike "Top Dog" Tierney, and find out.

