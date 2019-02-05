2019 AAF win totals: From the Hotshots to the Iron, here's where one sportsbook puts the lines
You can now bet on overs/unders for each AAF team this season
We're only a few days away from the first week of the inaugural Alliance of American Football season (which will be broadcast on CBS, by the way). Westgate SuperBook has already set odds for this year's champion, so why not set some win totals while we're at it?
BetDSI has released regular-season win totals for all eight teams, and not surprisingly, there's a lot of projected parity for an alliance that has yet to play a single game (check out our Power Rankings here). For example: the Arizona Hotshots, who are favored by Westgate to win the AAF championship, have the highest win total of 6.5 with slightly more risk on the under. The Birmingham Iron, at 3.5, have the lowest projected win total.
Here are the full win totals for the 10-game regular season ...
Arizona Hotshots: 6.5
Over 6.5 (-110)
Under 6.5 (-120)
Orlando Apollos: 6
Over 6 (-115)
Under 6 (-115)
San Antonio Commanders: 5.5
Over 5.5 (-130)
Under 5.5 (+100)
Memphis Express: 5
Over 5 (-120)
Under 5 (-110)
San Diego Fleet: 4.5
Over 4.5 (-130)
Under 4.5 (+100)
Salt Lake Stallions: 4.5
Over 4.5 (-120)
Under 4.5 (-110)
Atlanta Legends: 4
Over 4 (-115)
Under 4 (-115)
Birmingham Iron: 3.5
Over 3.5 (-110)
Under 3.5 (-120)
Who wins the AAF championship? And which contender should you avoid at all costs? Visit SportsLine now to get the strong picks from renowned pro football expert Mike "Top Dog" Tierney, and find out.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Belichick assistants deserve more looks
Danny Kanell and Tommy Tran suggest Belichick's assistants should actually get even more l...
-
2019 NFL Draft: Bengals draft Murray
The Bengals take a quarterback in Round 1 to replace Andy Dalton
-
Patriots tagging Greg Schiano as next DC
The former Rutgers coach will have some big shoes to fill
-
Draft: Ideal fits that'd require trades
These prospects would be ideal fits, but the teams would have to be willing to make a move
-
Grading the eight NFL head coach hires
Now that the eight coaching vacancies have all been filled, let's grade the hirings
-
Report: Foles voids option, to become FA
The former Super Bowl MVP will likely leave Philly either via trade or free agency this of...