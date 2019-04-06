2019 Final Four: Dez Bryant's massive bid on $300,000 Texas Tech futures ticket comes up short

Dez Bryant has been saying all week that he thinks Texas Tech is going to win the NCAA Tournament, and on Friday, he tried to use his pocketbook to show just how much confidence he has in the Red Raiders.

First, let's rewind back to November, because that's when a smart gambler in Las Vegas decided to place a $1,500 bet on Texas Tech to win the NCAA title. At the time of the bet, the Red Raiders were being given 200-to-1 odds, which means that a title for Texas Tech would pay out an amazing $300,000 in winnings to our bettor.

This college basketball futures ticket was purchased back in November @SuperBookUSA in Vegas.



The $1,500 wager on Texas Tech is currently on sale @PropSwap for $65,000 - which would be the largest cashout in PropSwap's history. https://t.co/PH8IaUKh3Q pic.twitter.com/pX1Eh57TH6 — Covers (@Covers) April 3, 2019

Of course, just because Texas Tech is in the Final Four doesn't necessarily mean the bet is going to pay out, so the bettor considered taking the sure money by putting his ticket on PropSwap. Basically, PropSwap exists so that you can sell your futures tickets and make some money while letting someone else deal with the risk of the ticket.

As it turned out, Bryant was the guy hoping to deal with the risk. The free agent receiver ended up being one of the highest bidders for the Texas Tech ticket. According to ESPN.com, the former Cowboys player bid a total of $50,000 on the ticket.

Interesting update on @PropSwap Texas Tech $1,500 ticket at 200-1 to win $300K.



Your current high bidder (at $50K)? None other than @DezBryant. — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkesESPN) April 5, 2019

If you're the bettor, that means you would walk away with $50,000 and you don't have to worry about whether or not Texas Tech wins the title. If you're Bryant, the deal would mean that you now have a chance to win $251,500 if Texas Tech wins it all (Bryant would win $301,500 minus the $50,000 he spent on the ticket).

Unfortunately for Bryant, he won't be taking home more than $250,000 in profit if the Red Raiders win it all, and that's because the bettor decided not to sell the ticket. Our gambler ended up holding on to his ticket because no one hit his $65,000 asking price.

Per @PropSwap, the Texas Tech $1,500 wager at 200/1 odds to win the championship, a ticket that would pay out $300,000, just got a confirmed bid of $57,500. Current ticket holder was initially seeking $65K. That person is now in an even more interesting spot. @Covers — Patrick Everson (@Covers_Vegas) April 5, 2019

Despite not landing the ticket, Bryant still seems pretty confident that Texas Tech is going to beat Michigan State on Saturday.

Texas tech is going to smash Michigan state https://t.co/fcKEVNRIfA — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 5, 2019

I got Texas tech winning the whole thing — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) March 31, 2019

