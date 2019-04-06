2019 Final Four: Dez Bryant's massive bid on $300,000 Texas Tech futures ticket comes up short
Dez Bryant apparently has a lot of confidence in Texas Tech to win it all
Dez Bryant has been saying all week that he thinks Texas Tech is going to win the NCAA Tournament, and on Friday, he tried to use his pocketbook to show just how much confidence he has in the Red Raiders.
First, let's rewind back to November, because that's when a smart gambler in Las Vegas decided to place a $1,500 bet on Texas Tech to win the NCAA title. At the time of the bet, the Red Raiders were being given 200-to-1 odds, which means that a title for Texas Tech would pay out an amazing $300,000 in winnings to our bettor.
Of course, just because Texas Tech is in the Final Four doesn't necessarily mean the bet is going to pay out, so the bettor considered taking the sure money by putting his ticket on PropSwap. Basically, PropSwap exists so that you can sell your futures tickets and make some money while letting someone else deal with the risk of the ticket.
As it turned out, Bryant was the guy hoping to deal with the risk. The free agent receiver ended up being one of the highest bidders for the Texas Tech ticket. According to ESPN.com, the former Cowboys player bid a total of $50,000 on the ticket.
If you're the bettor, that means you would walk away with $50,000 and you don't have to worry about whether or not Texas Tech wins the title. If you're Bryant, the deal would mean that you now have a chance to win $251,500 if Texas Tech wins it all (Bryant would win $301,500 minus the $50,000 he spent on the ticket).
Unfortunately for Bryant, he won't be taking home more than $250,000 in profit if the Red Raiders win it all, and that's because the bettor decided not to sell the ticket. Our gambler ended up holding on to his ticket because no one hit his $65,000 asking price.
Despite not landing the ticket, Bryant still seems pretty confident that Texas Tech is going to beat Michigan State on Saturday.
If you're wondering who's going to win and advance to Monday's NCAA title game, make sure to click here so you can check out all of our Final Four picks here at CBSSports.com. If you're looking for some last second gambling advice, be sure to click here and head to SportsLine.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Brady seems to be hoping Gronk unretires
The Patriots quarterback apparently wants to throw a few more passes to his tight end
-
Bengals cut running back after arrest
The Bengals have decided to cut ties with one of their picks from the 2018 NFL Draft
-
Dolphins cheerleader facing charges
A Dolphins cheerleader has been charged with one count of burglary with assault or battery
-
What to know about Hakeem Butler
Hakeem Butler is tall, fast and physical -- but is he a first-round pick?
-
What to know about N'Keal Harry
N'Keal Harry is one of the most physical wide receives in this draft class
-
What to know about Kelvin Harmon
Kelvin Harmon may be one of the most polished receivers in this draft class