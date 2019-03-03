2019 NFL Combine: Ohio State's Kendall Sheffield suffers torn pectoral during bench press
It's the second straight year a Buckeye prospect has torn a pectoral during the bench press
For the second consecutive year, a top prospect out of Ohio State has suffered a torn pectoral at the NFL combine. Much like Billy Price a year ago, Kendall Sheffield sustained the injury while participating in the bench press.
Sheffield was a two-year starter for the Buckeyes after transferring from Alabama, and he recorded two interceptions and 15 passes defensed during those two seasons. He was considered a mid-to-late round selection entering the combine but will presumably no longer get the chance to raise his stock with drills that would have worked in his favor like the 40-yard dash and three-cone shuttle. (Sheffield was expected to be one of the fastest players at the combine, if not the fastest.)
Price was still drafted in the first round by the Bengals a year ago and he was healthy for the start of the season. He did sit out in the middle of the year but that was due to an unrelated injury.
So, if a team feels Sheffield is worth drafting, it's unlikely this injury will dissuade them. Given the timing, he could make a full recovery by the start of the 2019 campaign, or at least early on in the year if not at the start.
