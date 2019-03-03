2019 NFL Combine: Quinnen Williams blew off agent's advice and ran a second 40-yard dash that was better than his first

Williams had a fantastic season at Alabama and is having a strong combine as well

Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams is a big man. He measured in at 6-foot-3, 303 pounds at the 2019 NFL combine. And yet, he can really move. That was put in evidence by his 40-yard dash time of 4.87 seconds during the athletic testing portion of the combine. 

Damn, look at that speed! 

Naturally, after Williams blew away the competition at defensive line with his first time, his agent, Nicole Lynn, advised him not to bother running a second time. After all, what are the odds Williams would improve on such a good score for such a big man? Well, maybe those odds weren't great, but let Lynn tell the story of what happened. 

That's right. Williams did even better the second time around, running the 40 in an unofficial 4.84 seconds, which was later corrected to 4.83 seconds. 

Williams is considered a potential top-5 pick in the draft coming off a season where he finished with 91 tackles including 19.5 for loss, as well as eight sacks. He's possibly the best interior defensive lineman available, and after a strong day of testing should join Nick Bosa and Josh Allen among the small handful of top overall prospects.

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

Our Latest Stories