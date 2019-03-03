2019 NFL Combine: Quinnen Williams blew off agent's advice and ran a second 40-yard dash that was better than his first

Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams is a big man. He measured in at 6-foot-3, 303 pounds at the 2019 NFL combine. And yet, he can really move. That was put in evidence by his 40-yard dash time of 4.87 seconds during the athletic testing portion of the combine.

Damn, look at that speed!

Naturally, after Williams blew away the competition at defensive line with his first time, his agent, Nicole Lynn, advised him not to bother running a second time. After all, what are the odds Williams would improve on such a good score for such a big man? Well, maybe those odds weren't great, but let Lynn tell the story of what happened.

Full transparency: I told Quinnen not to run the second 40 because how great his first time was. He didn’t listen. Decided to bet on himself and BEAT his first time. My type of guy! — Nicole Lynn (@AgentNicoleLynn) March 3, 2019

That's right. Williams did even better the second time around, running the 40 in an unofficial 4.84 seconds, which was later corrected to 4.83 seconds.

Alabama DT Quinnen Williams' official 40-time is 4.83.



That's the 4th-fastest by any 300-lb player at the Combine since 2006, and faster than:



- J.J. Watt (4.84 at 290 lbs in 2011)



- Geno Atkins (4.85 at 293 lbs in 2010)



- Daron Payne (4.90 at 311 lbs in 2018) pic.twitter.com/B77QL8Jn0q — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 3, 2019

Williams is considered a potential top-5 pick in the draft coming off a season where he finished with 91 tackles including 19.5 for loss, as well as eight sacks. He's possibly the best interior defensive lineman available, and after a strong day of testing should join Nick Bosa and Josh Allen among the small handful of top overall prospects.