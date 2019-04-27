2019 NFL Draft: Cardinals add Andy Isabella at receiver with pick acquired in Josh Rosen trade
The Cardinals sent their 2018 first-rounder to the Dolphins, then took a talented receiver from UMass
With the No. 62 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Cardinals selected Andy Isabella, wide receiver out of UMass, after trading Josh Rosen to the Dolphins. Can line up anywhere on the field, a former high school sprint champion, Isabella is a legit deep threat despite his size (5-foot-8). He ran a 4.31 40 at the combine and that translates to his game speed too. He led the nation in receiving yards per game in 2018 and had more than 200 receiving yards against Georgia.
Draft tracker: Get grades for every pick
Cardinals: B
Pete Prisco: Analysis to come.
Fantasy impact
Dave Richard: Analysis to come.
NFL comparison: Brandin Cooks
Chris Trapasso: With 4.31 speed, nifty feet, and a small frame, I couldn't help but slap a Cooks comparison on Isabella. Not to mention, like Cooks at Oregon State, Isabella was an elite producer in college. While he has enough polish to play on the outside, you want him in the slot, which is the case with Cooks too. And both are must-feature players in the screen game because of their acceleration, violent cuts, and top-end speed.
