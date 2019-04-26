2019 NFL Draft Day 2: Live tracker, updates, analysis, grades, order, rumors from Nashville

Round 1 is in the books, but so much of the 2019 NFL Draft remains. After the Cardinals got the party started by selecting Kyler Murray No. 1 overall, after the Giants and Raiders shocked the world with their picks, and after the Patriots wrapped up Thursday night by giving Tom Brady a weapon, the 2019 NFL Draft continues with Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday night.

So often, the teams that experience success in the middle rounds are the teams that compete for Super Bowls. Put another way: Day 2 is just as important as Day 1. Plenty of talented players didn't hear their names called on Thursday. Drew Lock, a quarterback many considered to be a first-round talent, wasn't picked in Round 1. Neither was offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor, a player many thought would be a top-10 pick. D.K. Metcalf, who some believe to be the best receiver in the draft, also was shut out of the first round. A plethora of talented cornerbacks should go on Day 2 after only one was selected Thursday.

