2019 NFL Draft: Do Kyler Murray and other top prospects really need the scouting combine?
Kyler Murray may have shown all he needed in his Heisman Trophy-winning season
Every February, the NFL's top prospects head to Indianapolis and participate in workouts to show off their athleticism in front of NFL teams.
For some, it may show their lack of athleticism. But how important are their test results?
No matter what time they run the 40-yard dash in or how many reps they can do on the bench press, it does not change how they performed on the football field. Does the combine make the talent evaluation even harder, looking at physical traits instead of on-field play and production?
On Tuesday's "Off the Bench," Danny Kanell and Raja Bell discuss Danny's Big Board for the NFL Draft and analyze how much tape and information top prospects should be made available to NFL teams following their final college seasons. Raja argues that for someone like Kyler Murray, there's no real point in showcasing anything that scouts would be able to knock him for after such a successful year.
