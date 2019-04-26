2019 NFL Draft Grades: 49ers get an A for adding Nick Bosa to their reworked defensive line

With the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected Nick Bosa, defensive end out of Ohio State. Well-built, bendy, explosive, hand-work master who can win a variety of ways when flying around the corner. Sets a strong edge and can disengage from blockers to make plays against the run near the line of scrimmage. Core muscle injury is slightly concerning, but otherwise, he's a polished, instant impact rookie.

Grade: A

Pete Prisco: Love this pick for the Niners. They are building something special on that defensive line. Bottom line is they are gonna get after the quarterback. Love this pick. There are concerns about durability, but Nick did the smart thing by checking out early last season.

Fantasy impact



Dave Richard: Nick Bosa will immediately help the 49ers rush the passer and slam the run. Look at their additions -- Bosa, Dee Ford, Kwon Alexander. Add them to the big D-linemen they already had and this is going to be a tough defense. They'll play the Browns in Week 1, then the Rams in Week 2. I'm not sure I'd start that DST against those offenses. That means I might not draft their DST unit despite how good they look on paper. Bosa will be a must-draft DL in IDP Fantasy with a middle- to late-round pick.

NFL comparison: Joey Bosa

Chris Trapasso: I'll keep this short because it's the easiest comparison in this draft class. From the first step to the bend to the advanced arsenal of pass-rushing moves and speed-to-power capabilities, Nick is basically a carbon copy of his brother, Joey.

College career

Ryan Wilson: Bosa, who arrived at Ohio State as a true freshman the year his brother left for the NFL, played in 12 games in 2016 and had five sacks and seven tackles for loss. He played in 14 games as a sophomore and improved his numbers to 8.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss but only appeared in three games last season before he was sidelined with a core muscle injury. Bosa opted for surgery and sat out the rest of his junior season, instead preparing for the draft.

Strengths

Ryan Wilson: Bosa, not surprisingly, looks a lot like his brother. He has insane physical strength, insane get-off, controls the line of scrimmage and wreaks havoc in the backfield. He has to be accounted for on every play and can beat you inside, outside, with speed rush or bull rush.

Good luck stopping this:

Nick Bosa is just showing off now. Gets pinned inside for an instant but executes a gorgeous spin move to get off the block and make the tackle. Not many DL can pull that off that cleanly.

Or this:

Pulling a pass protector vs Nick Bosa is not the move.

Weaknesses

Ryan Wilson: It's hard to find much fault with Bosa's game but there are the concerns about injury -- he played in just three games in 2018 because of a core muscle injury. And while there are many similarities between the brothers, Nick may be slightly less explosive than Joey.