2019 NFL Draft Grades: Falcons get a B for adding Chris Lindstrom to offensive line with 14th pick

With the No. 14 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Falcons selected Chris Lindstrom, guard out of Boston College. Somewhat compact guard prospect with tackle feet who can fire multiple punches with good pop but isn't necessarily heavy-handed. Strengths of his game are his awareness to find work, stunt recognition and his light, always moving feet. Could stand to get a stronger anchor and add more weight but projects to a starting role at guard early in his career.

Draft tracker: Get grades for every pick

Grade: B

Pete Prisco: I like the pick. When Matt Ryan is not protected from the interior, he has real problems. They got a guy that's going to be a fixture on the interior there for a long time. I think Lindstrom is a feisty guy. Good solid pick by the Falcons.

Looking for your daily fix of NFL news and analysis? Look no further than the Pick Six Podcast. CBS Sports senior writer Will Brinson (and guests) gets you up to speed each day in about 30 minutes with what's trending in the NFL world so that you're always in the know. Go subscribe right now!

Fantasy impact



Dave Richard: I thought the Falcons did a good job addressing the offensive line already this offseason, so the pick of Chris Lindstrom is a surprise. He's a NFL-ready guard who should be a little bit better in pass protection than run blocking. He also has an 80-inch wingspan, so maybe there's some dark-horse potential to play tackle, but he should slide in at left guard. It's not a draft pick that moves the Fantasy needle, but it sure doesn't hurt any of the Falcons players we like.

NFL comparison: Joel Bitonio

Chris Trapasso: Lindstrom is a guard with tackle feet. I've written that often about the Boston College star because that's the first thing I think about when evaluating him. The move to guard in his senior season worked wonders for his draft stock, and he crushed the combine workouts. Like Bitonio -- who played tackle at Nevada -- Lindstrom is equally as impactful in the pass game as he is road-grading for the run.