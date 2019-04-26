2019 NFL Draft Grades: Jaguars get an A for landing Josh Allen with the seventh pick of the draft

With the No. 7 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Jaguars selected Josh Allen, edge rusher out of Kentucky. Returned to Kentucky for senior season and added 15 pounds of muscle. Has a quick first step -- often first off the ball -- to regularly beat offensive tackles -- but can also beat them with power. Can occasionally get engulfed by blockers but effectively uses hands to win more times than not. Also has the athleticism to drop into coverage, which he was asked to do in college.

Grade: A

Pete Prisco: The Jaguars didn't think he would be here. They thought he would go at 3 or 4 or 5. I love this pick. Their identity is defense. I like this pick, they could have went in a different direction, but he fell to them and they took him.

Fantasy impact



Dave Richard: The rich get richer with Josh Allen heading to the Jaguars. Maybe his pass rush will be what they were hoping Dante Fowler's pass rush would have been. Allen will be part of a monstrous defensive line that will cause a lot of problems for opposing offenses. This is a very good pick for them. They get the Chiefs at home in Week 1 -- a matchup that will only look better if the Chiefs' off-field issues with their key skill-position players get worse. Obviously you'll draft the Jaguars DST with a late-round pick, and Allen will also be a late pick in IDP leagues.

NFL comparison: Robert Quinn

Chris Trapasso: Quinn was a somewhat raw but super-explosive, bendy rusher with plus strength and the ability to comfortably drop into coverage when he entered the NFL out of North Carolina in 2011. Allen's strengths and weaknesses are comparable He is a large, powerful, speedy, and bendy edge rusher. The vast majority of 255-plus pound defensive ends can't flatten to the quarterback like Allen can. But also like Quinn, Allen relies mostly on his size/athleticism combination to win around the corner. He's sizable and smooth enough to win with that blend alone in the NFL -- a rarity -- but he needs to get much better with his hands to disengage from blocks to live up to the hype that comes with where he was drafted.

College career

Ryan Wilson: Allen arrived in Lexington as an unheralded prospect who, until Kentucky offered him a scholarship, was headed to Monmouth University in New Jersey. Allen spent three years at a small Alabama high school where he played wide receiver. He returned to New Jersey for his senior season and racked up a whopping 22.5 sacks. It wasn't enough to entice Rutgers to offer Allen, who ended up at Kentucky where he went from unknown to a likely top-five pick in the 2019 draft.

Allen only had a half a sack as a freshman but had seven sacks as a sophomore, matched that total as a junior and improved to 17 sacks last season. He also had 11 career forced fumbles, including five in '18.



Among all FBS edge rushers, Allen ranked No. 1 in Pro Football Focus' pass-rush productivity metric.

Strengths

Ryan Wilson: Allen returned to Kentucky for senior season and added 15 pounds of muscle. He has a quick first step -- often first off the ball -- to regularly beat offensive tackles but he can also beat them with power. Allen occasionally gets engulfed by blockers but effectively uses hands to win more times than not. He also has the athleticism to drop into coverage, which he was asked to do frequently in college.

"Josh Allen was the best pass rusher I faced last year," Florida left tackle Jawaan Taylor told The Draft Nework's Jon Ledyard.

South Carolina left tackle Dennis Daley told a similar story.

"The best player I faced in college was Josh Allen," he recounted. "We kinda got in a hole on offense and things weren't going our way late. He's a real good player, he knows how to bend to get around the edge, he's so good at that. And he never stops, he just keeps it going. He's got that motor."

And here's the video evidence:

Kentucky ROLB Josh Allen (#41) with the backside sack here. Most mock drafts have him going #3 or #4 overall. My NFL comp for him would be Anthony Barr. pic.twitter.com/id5Onjk7Ol — Kevin Brown (@NFLdraftnik) March 17, 2019

Kentucky ROLB Josh Allen (#41) with the strip sack off the edge. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/NuLjavz8QO — Kevin Brown (@NFLdraftnik) March 17, 2019

Weaknesses

Ryan Wilson: There's a lot to like about Allen's game but he's not perfect; he doesn't always dominate tight ends in the blocking game like he should, he sometimes struggles to disengage from offensive linemen, and he can be stiff in coverage.