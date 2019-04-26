2019 NFL Draft Grades: Jets get an A for selecting Quinnen Williams at No. 3 overall

With the No. 3 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Jets selected Quinnen Williams, defensive tackle out of Alabama. Williams has one of the quickest first steps in this draft class. He was perpetually in backfield last season, blowing up the run and pass game. He's a pocket-collapser with unmatched athleticism who regularly defeats double-teams.

Grade: A

Pete Prisco: I love this pick. I could make a case for Josh Allen as the Jets needed more of a pure pass rusher, but this kid will be dominant. People in the league have compared him to Reggie White, let's slow down a bit on that, but this kid is a dominating player.

Fantasy impact



Dave Richard: Quinnen Williams doesn't fill a major need for the Jets but makes their defensive line very dangerous. He's the most NFL-ready player in the draft, so he'll plug in as a defensive tackle on Day 1. But the Jets' front seven is much improved, with C.J. Mosley also new to Gang Green. Williams won't have too much appeal in IDP leagues, but the Jets DST gets the Bills and their patchwork offensive line in Week 1 and could be pretty intriguing for Fantasy. Count them among your streaming options to begin the season.

NFL comparison: Marcell Dareus

Chris Trapasso: Dareus was a little bigger as a prospect than Williams is now, yet the two Alabama stars have eerily similar skill sets. Like Dareus, Williams is a freak of nature athletically given his frame. Scraping down the line of scrimmage is a piece of cake for him, and once he zeroes in on the quarterback, he has excellent closing speed. Dareus wasn't the No. 3 overall pick in 2011 simply because he was big and athletic. He entered the NFL with a heavy-handed tool box of pass-rushing moves. Williams will do the same. That combination -- size, athleticism, strong hand work -- indicates Williams should acclimate to the pro game instantly and provide the team that drafts him a stellar run stopper and pass rusher.

College career

Ryan Wilson: Williams redshirted his freshman season and played in nine games as a sophomore in 2017 where he had two sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss. In 2018, Williams had a breakout campaign and totaled eight sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss.

Among all FBS defensive linemen, Williams ranked first in Pro Football Focus' pass-rush productivity metric. He was also first in run stop percentage.

Strengths

Ryan Wilson: Williams has one of the quickest first steps in this draft class. He was perpetually in the backfield last season, blowing up the run and pass game. He's a pocket-collapser with unmatched athleticism who regularly defeats double-teams.

Weaknesses

Ryan Wilson: There are few holes in Williams' game. He didn't burst onto the scene until last season but that was because he was behind 2018 first-rounder Da'Ron Payne.