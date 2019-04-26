2019 NFL Draft Grades: Steelers get a B for trading up to take Devin Bush, giving linebacker corps a boost

With the No. 10 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Steelers traded up to select Devin Bush, linebacker out of Michigan. Fantastic athlete as evidenced by his 4.43 40 at the combine. Can line up in slot to cover tight ends and shows ability to change direction when going from rush to coverage. Solid tackler who has second gear when in pursuit. Has sideline-to-sideline speed and a high motor.

Grade: B

Pete Prisco: This is the replacement for what happened to Ryan Shazier, who had a tragic injury and might never play football again. This kid can fill that role for the Steelers. They gave up a little too much though (picks 20 and 52 overall and a 2020 third round pick). He better be special.

Fantasy impact



Dave Richard: The Steelers have been desperate for linebacker help since losing Ryan Shazier. Not anymore. Devin Bush is a fast and rangy linebacker who plays with an edge -- perfect for what the Steelers defense usually is. He could play outside or inside but is best suited to attack the weak side. He should rack up plenty of tackles and be a factor in Fantasy for a while. I like him better than Devin White in IDP leagues this season -- both are top-30 options. People will take the Steelers DST in every draft, and I can't say I hate the idea, but they won't be my first, second or even fifth choice. Their schedule leads off with the Patriots in Massachusetts, a tough game for sure, but then it gets a little easier with the Seahawks, 49ers and Bengals right after. If you're willing to swallow the tough Week 1 matchup, the Steelers DST should ultimately do your squad good.

NFL comparison: Jaylon Smith

Chris Trapasso: Before his devastating knee injury in his final college game at Notre Dame, Smith was a missile on the football field. Whether it was chasing down an outside run or crashing a shallow cross, speed was Smith's greatest attribute as a linebacker. After a long rehab process, Smith finally recaptured that speed in 2018 for the Cowboys, and it led to a breakout season. Bush is the same type of linebacker, a player predicated on speed, speed, and more speed. Neither are excellent block-shedders. Most of the time it doesn't matter because they get to the ball-carrier before blockers can carry out their assignment. Because of their natural ability to simply run extremely fast, both Smith and Bush are assets in coverage too.

College career

Ryan Wilson: Bush's father, Devin Bush Sr., played safety at Florida State and spent eight seasons in the NFL. Devin Bush Jr. turned down a scholarship from the Seminoles to play at Michigan. He played in seven games as a freshman in 2016 and had 11 tackles (no sacks). The following season Bush had 5.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and seven passes defended. And in 2018, he notched 4.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss and four passes defended.

Among all FBS linebackers, Bush ranked 16th in Pro Football Focus' pass-rush productivity metric but was 98th in tackling efficiency and 120th in run-stop percentage.

Strengths

Ryan Wilson: Bush is a fantastic athlete as evidenced by his 4.43 40 at the combine. He can line up in slot to cover tight ends and he shows ability to change direction when dropping into coverage. He's a solid tackler who has second gear in pursuit. Bush has sideline-to-sideline speed a high motor, and is a likely first-round pick.

Here's what Bush accomplished midway through the 2018 season:

Weaknesses

Ryan Wilson: Bush is only 5-foot-11 and while some scouts have concerns about his ability in coverage, he was much more consistent there than as a run defender.