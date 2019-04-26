2019 NFL Draft Grades: Texans get a C+ for addressing tackle need with small-school prospect Tytus Howard

With the No. 23 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Texans selected Tytus Howard, offensive lineman out of Alabama State. Howard has vice grips for hands, and if he's able to add weight at the NFL level without sacrificing his athleticism, he can be an awesome value find later in the draft.

Grade: C+

Pete Prisco: I thought there were better options on the board. Jawaan Taylor would have been my choice and Greg Little even. He could be a good move or could be a bust. They need him to be good right now. Deshaun Watson got killed last year. He's a massive man and they need help. Watson should be happy.

Fantasy impact



Dave Richard: We knew the Texans wanted to go with an offensive lineman, but we didn't know Tytus Howard would be their first-round pick. He's a beast at 6-foot-5 and 322 pounds but raw and unproven since he's coming from an FCS school. And would you believe he's a former quarterback who put on 100 pounds to play tackle?! Hopefully the Texans know what they're doing or else their line won't be as improved as we hope.



