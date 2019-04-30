2019 NFL Draft: Here are our favorite draft picks from each of the first three rounds
On Tuesday's Pick Six Podcast we break down the top picks from each of the first three rounds
There's so much still to unpack from the 2019 NFL Draft. We won't really know anything until three years from now, but even the news that comes out of the draft in the three days immediately following the event seems to change how we color various draft selections and draft classes.
We'll also look at each of the rounds differently as we get further and further away from the draft too. To get an idea of which picks from each of the first three rounds are the best, we fired up the Pick Six Podcast to look at the most optimal selections.
Myself, John Breech and Ryan Wilson all chose one pick from each of the first three rounds during the draft. We also take a deep dive into the latest episode of Game of Thrones (SPOILER ALERT), which happens at the end of the podcast should you prefer to hear about football instead.
Take a listen in the player below and make sure and subscribe to the podcast for your DAILY football fix, even as we head into the offseason.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Longtime Chiefs RB Charles retires at 32
The four-time Pro Bowler averaged 5.4 yards per tote during his 11-year career as a running...
-
Giants GM explains Jones at No. 6 pick
The Giants GM breaks down everything that led to him taking Jones No. 6 overall
-
Matthews cracks about Gary's new number
Matthews will spend his first year with the Rams in the upcoming season
-
2020 Draft: Tua atop Top 100 Big Board
Tagovailoa displayed excellent pocket-passing ability in 2018 for Alabama
-
Chargers' Allen takes shot at Chiefs DBs
The Chargers receiver apparently doesn't think very highly of the Chiefs' defensive backs
-
In 2015, Haskins predicted QB to Skins
He probably just didn't know it would be himself