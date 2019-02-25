2019 NFL Draft: Kyler Murray reportedly up to 206 pounds ahead of combine

Kyler Murray is the biggest storyline heading into the NFL combine, which starts this week, and when he arrives in Indianapolis he'll weigh in at 206 pounds, according to "Football Morning in America"'s Peter King. That's 16 pounds more than the 190 pounds Murray played at during the 2018 season at Oklahoma, and perhaps assuages some concerns from NFL teams who considered Murray too slight to play the position.

We've never had an issue with Murray's height -- he's not 6-foot-0, and probably closer to 5-foot-9 -- but his weight has been a talking point since he declared for the draft. Because while Russell Wilson is 5-foot-11, he's also listed at 215 pounds, which means he can absorb hits from bigger defenders though Wilson is one of the best in the league when it comes to avoiding those big collisions that derailed Robert Griffin III's career shortly after it started.

A question NFL teams might now have: Will the reportedly weight gain affect Murray's speed? One way to find that out, of course, is to put Murray through the drills. We still don't know if he will throw at the combine -- as recently as last week he was undecided -- though Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins, our No. 1 quarterback in this class, will reportedly throw.

Either way, Murray's coach at Oklahoma, Lincoln Riley, said last week that one of the quarterback's best attributes is not just his pace, but his ability to avoid contact.

"His speed, obviously, is off the charts," Riley told King, via NFL.com. "He'll be the fastest quarterback in the NFL by a longshot the day he walks in the door. But on top of that, I think the things as a runner and athletically he brings, and his elite quickness, will be important. And then he just has a feel. He knows how to play the game. He knows when the moments are big and he needs to strain to get a first down.

"He's not going to take unnecessary hits. He's kind of got the body to withstand a few, but I almost compare him -- I know this is high praise -- but I mean, it's almost kind of like a Barry Sanders effect. Yes I'm small for the position but I'm so athletic and so smart that I just rarely take big shots. Kyler took a lot less hits even than Baker (Mayfield) did. A lot less. He was never really beat up after a game. The guy can stay healthy and he's pretty smart. He's got just a really, really unique skill set of having home-run speed but also home-run quickness to go with that."

In our latest mock draft we have the Jaguars trading up from No. 7 to No. 3 to take Murray -- even ahead of Haskins.