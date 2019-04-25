2019 NFL Draft: Live tracker, updates, analysis, grades, order, rumors from Nashville
We're bringing you live updates and analysis as the 2019 NFL Draft unfolds on Thursday night
Months of speculation, rumors, reports, analysis, and smokescreens has all led to this. The 2019 NFL Draft has finally arrived. On Thursday night, the NFL Draft will begin with the Cardinals solving the biggest mystery of the offseason: Stick with Josh Rosen or use the top-overall pick on Kyler Murray? Equally as important questions loom after the Cardinals make their decision. What's the surprise the Raiders -- with three first-round picks -- are supposedly planning? Will the Giants finally take Eli Manning's successor? What in the heck are the Redskins doing?
The first-round on Thursday night begins at 8 p.m. ET with live coverage of the draft streaming here on CBS Sports HQ and at the top of this story. You can also download the CBS Sports app for free on any mobile or connected TV device.
CBS Sports will bring you live updates and analysis of the latest news, rumors, and the picks themselves as they happen in our live application below. You can also see our live updates along with the draft order, grades and analysis in real time by visiting our Draft Tracker. Happy draft day! If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
