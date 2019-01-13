2019 NFL Draft order: Colts will now turn attention to adding weapons for Andrew Luck
Find out where your team will pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft
The first game of the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs is in the books, and that means Colts fans will now turn their attention to the offseason, including the NFL Draft.
The Colts started 1-5, but turned things around behind a strong running game and Andrew Luck. The offensive line allowed just 18 sacks during the regular season, and now the Colts should be in the market for another downfield playmaker to pair with T.Y. Hilton and Eric Ebron.
You can find the full draft order below.
2019 NFL Draft Order
* indicates TBD in playoffs
1. Arizona Cardinals (3-13)
2. San Francisco 49ers (4-12)
3. New York Jets (4-12)
4. Oakland Raiders (4-12)
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-11)
6. New York Giants (5-11)
7. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-11)
8. Detroit Lions (6-10)
9. Buffalo Bills (6-10)
10. Denver Broncos (6-10)
11. Cincinnati Bengals (6-10)
12. Green Bay Packers (6-9-1)
13. Miami Dolphins (7-9)
14. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)
15. Washington Redskins (7-9)
16. Carolina Panthers (7-9)
17. Cleveland Browns (7-8-1)
18. Minnesota Vikings (8-7-1)
19. Tennessee Titans (9-7)
20. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-6-1)
21. Seattle Seahawks (10-6)
22. Baltimore Ravens (10-6)
23. Houston Texans (11-5)
24. Raiders from Chicago (12-4)
*25. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)
*26. Indianapolis Colts (10-6)
*27. Raiders from Dallas (10-6)
*28. Los Angeles Chargers (12-4)
*29. New England Patriots (11-5)
*30. Los Angeles Rams (13-3)
*31. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)
*32. Packers from New Orleans (13-3)
