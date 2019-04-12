2019 NFL Draft order: Get the full, updated rundown of all 254 picks in this year's draft
If you're looking for the 2019 NFL Draft order, you've come to the right place
You probably know the Arizona Cardinals have the top pick in this year's draft. You also probably know exactly where your team in picking in Round 1. But keeping track of each team's picks after that can get a bit murky.
There are a total of 254 picks in this year's draft, and if you haven't memorized where your favorite team will be picking in each round, you're in luck, because we have the full draft order below. Basically, you're going to want to bookmark this page so you can keep tabs on the full order, which could end up changing if there's any trades between now and the start of the draft in Nashville on April 25.
Before we get to the full order, let's cover some quick facts about this year's draft, starting with Arizona. Not only do the Cardinals have the first pick in the draft, but in a rarity, they also have the last pick, which means -- barring a trade -- they'll be selecting Mr. Irrelevant this year.
The two teams with the most picks in the 2019 NFL Draft are the Giants (12) and Patriots (12), followed by the Bengals (11). The team with the fewest picks this year is the Seahawks (4), followed by the Bears (5). As a matter of fact, if you're a Bears fan, you can basically ignore the first day of the draft and that's because the Bears won't be making their first pick until the third round. Along with the Bears, there will also be three other teams sitting out the first round this year barring a trade (Browns, Cowboys, Saints).
On the other hand, the Raiders, Packers and Giants all have multiple first-round picks.
Without further adieu, let's get to the full order.
Full draft order
Team name: (Team's total picks for all rounds)
(* = compensatory pick)
Round 1
1. Arizona Cardinals (10)
2. San Francisco 49ers (6)
3. New York Jets (6)
4. Oakland Raiders (8)
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7)
6. New York Giants (12)
7. Jacksonville Jaguars (7)
8. Detroit Lions (9)
9. Buffalo Bills (10)
10. Denver Broncos (8)
11. Cincinnati Bengals (11)
12. Green Bay Packers (10)
13. Miami Dolphins (7)
14. Atlanta Falcons (9)
15. Washington Redskins (9)
16. Carolina Panthers (7)
17. New York Giants (from Cleveland Browns (8))
18. Minnesota Vikings (8)
19. Tennessee Titans (6)
20. Pittsburgh Steelers (10)
21. Seattle Seahawks (4)
22. Baltimore Ravens (8)
23. Houston Texans (7)
24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago Bears (5))
25. Philadelphia Eagles (7)
26. Indianapolis Colts (9)
27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas Cowboys (6))
28. Los Angeles Chargers (7)
29. Kansas City Chiefs (8)
30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans Saints (6))
31. Los Angeles Rams (7)
32. New England Patriots (12)
Round 2
33. Arizona
34. Indianapolis (from N.Y. Jets)
35. Oakland
36. San Francisco
37. N.Y. Giants
38. Jacksonville
39. Tampa Bay
40. Buffalo
41. Denver
42. Cincinnati
43. Detroit
44. Green Bay
45. Atlanta
46. Washington
47. Carolina
48. Miami
49. Cleveland
50. Minnesota
51. Tennessee
52. Pittsburgh
53. Philadelphia (from Baltimore)
54. Houston (from Seattle)
55. Houston
56. New England (from Chicago)
57. Philadelphia
58. Dallas
59. Indianapolis
60. L.A. Chargers
61. Kansas City
62. New Orleans
63. Kansas City (from L.A. Rams)
64. New England
Round 3
65. Arizona
66. Pittsburgh (from Oakland)
67. San Francisco
68. N.Y. Jets
69. Jacksonville
70. Tampa Bay
71. Denver
72. Cincinnati
73. New England (from Detroit)
74. Buffalo
75. Green Bay
76. Washington
77. Carolina
78. Miami
79. Atlanta
80. Cleveland
81. Minnesota
82. Tennessee
83. Pittsburgh
84. Seattle
85. Baltimore
86. Houston
87. Chicago
88. Detroit (from Philadelphia)
89. Indianapolis
90. Dallas
91. L.A. Chargers
92. Kansas City
93. N.Y. Jets (from New Orleans)
94. L.A. Rams
95. N.Y. Giants (from New England through Cleveland)
96. Washington*
97. New England*
98. Jacksonville (from L.A. Rams)*
99. L.A. Rams*
100. Carolina*
101. New England*
102. Baltimore*
Round 4
103. Arizona
104. San Francisco
105. N.Y. Jets
106. Oakland
107. Tampa Bay
108. N.Y. Giants
109. Jacksonville
110. Cincinnati
111. Detroit
112. Buffalo
113. Baltimore (from Denver)
114. Green Bay
115. Carolina
116. Miami
117. Atlanta
118. Green Bay (from Washington)
119. Cleveland
120. Minnesota
121. Tennessee
122. Pittsburgh
123. Baltimore
124. Seattle
125. Denver (from Houston)
126. Chicago
127. Philadelphia
128. Dallas
129. Indianapolis
130. L.A. Chargers
131. Buffalo (from Kansas City)
132. N.Y. Giants (from New Orleans)
133. L.A. Rams
134. New England
135. Indianapolis*
136. Dallas*
137. Atlanta*
138. Philadelphia*
Round 5
139. Arizona
140. Oakland (from N.Y. Jets)
141. Pittsburgh (from Oakland)
142. N.Y. Giants (from San Francisco through Detroit)
143. N.Y. Giants
144. Cleveland (from Jacksonville)
145. Tampa Bay
146. Detroit
147. Buffalo
148. Denver
149. Cincinnati
150. Green Bay
151. Miami
152. Atlanta
153. Washington
154. Carolina
155. Cleveland
156. Denver (from Minnesota)
157. Tennessee
158. Buffalo (from Pittsburgh through Oakland)
159. Seattle
160. Baltimore
161. Houston
162. Chicago
163. Philadelphia
164. Indianapolis
165. Dallas
166. L.A. Chargers
167. Kansas City
168. New Orleans
169. L.A. Rams
170. Cleveland (from New England)
171. N.Y. Giants*
172. Atlanta*
173. Washington*
Round 6
174. Arizona
175. Pittsburgh (from Oakland)
176. San Francisco
177. New Orleans (from N.Y. Jets)
178. Jacksonville
179. Arizona (from Tampa Bay)
180. N.Y. Giants
181. Buffalo
182. Denver
183. Cincinnati
184. Detroit
185. Green Bay
186. Atlanta
187. Carolina
188. Tennessee (from Miami)
189. Cleveland
190. Minnesota
191. Baltimore (from Tennessee)
192. Pittsburgh
193. Baltimore
194. Green Bay (from Seattle)
195. Houston
196. N.Y. Jets (from Chicago through Oakland)
197. Philadelphia
198. Cincinnati (from Dallas)
199. Indianapolis
200. L.A. Chargers
201. Kansas City
202. New Orleans
203. L.A. Rams
204. Detroit (from New England)
205. New England*
206. Washington*
207. Pittsburgh (from Arizona)*
208. Tampa Bay (from Philadelphia)*
209. Minnesota*
210. Cincinnati*
211. Cincinnati*
212. San Francisco*
213. Cincinnati*
214. Kansas City*
Round 7
215. Tampa Bay (from Arizona)
216. Kansas City (from San Francisco)
217. N.Y. Jets
218. Oakland
219. Pittsburgh (from Tampa Bay)
220. Houston (from N.Y. Giants through Denver)
221. Cleveland (from Jacksonville)
222. Chicago (from Denver through Philadelphia)
223. Cincinnati
224. Detroit
225. Buffalo
226. Green Bay
227. Washington
228. Buffalo (from Carolina)
229. Detroit (from Miami)
230. Atlanta
231. New Orleans (from Cleveland)
232. N.Y. Giants (from Minnesota)
233. Miami (from Tennessee)
234. Miami (from Pittsburgh through Cleveland)
235. Oakland (from Seattle)
236. Jacksonville (from Baltimore)
237. Denver (from Houston)
238. Chicago
239. New England (from Philadelphia)
240. Indianapolis
241. Dallas
242. L.A. Chargers
243. New England (from Kansas City through San Francisco and Cleveland)
244. New Orleans
245. N.Y. Giants (from L.A. Rams)
246. New England
247. Minnesota*
248. Arizona*
249. Arizona*
250. Minnesota*
251. L.A. Rams*
252. New England*
253. Washington*
254. Arizona*
