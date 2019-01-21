2019 NFL Draft order: Packers picking 30th after Saints loss sends Rams to Super Bowl LIII

The NFL season is over for 30 teams, and that means we know the exact order for the first 30 picks in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Saints' loss to the Rams in the NFC Championship Game means the Packers know they'll slot into the 30th spot with their second first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Packers landed the pick in the Saints' 2018 draft day trade to move up for Marcus Davenport. The Packers then moved up from the Saints' original spot in that draft to select Jaire Alexander with their first pick.

Picking No. 29: the Kansas City Chiefs, who couldn't get it done against the Patriots in the AFC Championship. Provided they don't trade back, it'll be just the second time the Chiefs have picked in the first round in the last four drafts. The only pick they made in Round 1 from 2016-18? Quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The order of the final two picks in the first round of the draft will be determined by the result of Super Bowl LIII, which you can stream right here on CBSSports.com. Whichever team loses will pick 31st, with the winner picking 32nd.

You can find the full draft order below.

2019 NFL Draft Order

* indicates TBD in playoffs

1. Arizona Cardinals (3-13)

2. San Francisco 49ers (4-12)

3. New York Jets (4-12)

4. Oakland Raiders (4-12)

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-11)

6. New York Giants (5-11)

7. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-11)

8. Detroit Lions (6-10)

9. Buffalo Bills (6-10)

10. Denver Broncos (6-10)

11. Cincinnati Bengals (6-10)

12. Green Bay Packers (6-9-1)

13. Miami Dolphins (7-9)

14. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)

15. Washington Redskins (7-9)

16. Carolina Panthers (7-9)

17. Cleveland Browns (7-8-1)

18. Minnesota Vikings (8-7-1)

19. Tennessee Titans (9-7)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-6-1)

21. Seattle Seahawks (10-6)

22. Baltimore Ravens (10-6)

23. Houston Texans (11-5)

24. Raiders from Chicago (12-4)

25. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

26. Indianapolis Colts (10-6)

27. Raiders from Dallas (10-6)

28. Los Angeles Chargers (12-4)

29. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

30. Packers from New Orleans (13-3)

*31. New England Patriots (11-5)

*32. Los Angeles Rams (13-3)