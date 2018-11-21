2019 NFL Draft order, race for No. 1 pick: Jaguars join the pack, could find replacement for Bortles

We have a new entrant in the race for the top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: The Jacksonville Jaguars. A little history: The Jags have never had the first-overall selection, but they've had the No. 2 pick three times in their 29 seasons, the No. 3 pick twice and 14 times picked in the top 10.

As it stands, the Jags have the seventh-overall selection, but given they way they lost to the Steelers on Sunday -- as well as their current six-game losing streak -- they could be among the league's worst teams by the time the season ends. There's a familiar face at the center of the maelstrom: embattled quarterback Blake Bortles, the 2014 third-overall pick who has already been benched once this season on the heels of a three-year, $54 million extension.

Worth noting: We were in favor of Bortles' extension based on the way he played against the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. The 2017 season was his best year as a professional. And he saved his best for Foxborough, going 23 of 36 for 293 yards with a touchdown and no turnovers in the playoff loss. In fact, Bortles didn't have a single interception in three postseason games. He also didn't have a pick against the Steelers last Sunday, probably because the coaching staff didn't trust him to do more than hand the ball off.

And on the rare occasions Bortles was allowed to drop back, well, it was infuriating to watch.

How does #Jaguars QB Blake Bortles not throw a quick slant to WR Donte Moncrief at the top of the screen?



How does he take a sack to move out of field goal range up 16-6?



This was his worst play Sunday.

Convert there and the Jaguars get a first down, keep the clock moving, and worst case, settle for another field goal. Instead, Bortles inexplicably takes a sack, does it again on the next play, and Jacksonville punts. The Jags would run just seven more plays on the afternoon while the Steelers ran 22 of their own, scored 14 points and eked out the 20-16 victory.

"Blake has a lot of things he's got to improve on," offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said, via ESPN.com. "He knows that. He needs to be able to take his shots when he can. He needs to keep protecting the ball, and that's always a fine line with a quarterback because you don't want to turn the ball over a bunch, but you still want to be aggressive and take your shots. That's something that he just has to continue to develop."

So where do the Jaguars go from here? There's no cheap, easy solution; if Bortles is released after June 1, that will leave $11.5 million in dead cap space in 2019, according to Spotrac. That number falls to $5 million in 2020. But Jacksonville's window is already closing; Jalen Ramsey is due a big pay day and the team is currently dead last in available cap space in 2019 (minus-$12.8 million).

In our latest mock draft, we have the Jags taking Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert with eighth-overall pick. If the team doesn't trust Bortles to throw in today's pass-happy NFL, there really is no reason to keep him around. Now it's just a matter of sorting out their cap situation.

(Note: In the table below, the teams are sorted from "most likely to have the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft" to "least likely" using two different methods. The "Current record" column does what the name suggests: Teams are first sorted by their '18 records, strength of schedule, via Tankathon. The other column is sorted by the "SportsLine's preseason projected draft order." Finally, here's our most recent 2019 NFL mock draft if you'd like to see who we have each team taking.)

* Dallas sent its 2019 first-round pick to Oakland as part of the Amari Cooper trade.

** Chicago sent its 2019 first-round pick to Oakland as part of the Khalil Mack trade.

*** New Orleans sent its 2019 first-round pick to Green Bay to draft Marcus Davenport in 2018.

Jacksonville at Buffalo

Blake Bortles isn't the only problem in Jacksonville, but he's the biggest. The defense dominated the Steelers for 45 minutes last week and jet the Jags found a way to blow a 16-point lead. And while Bortles didn't have any turnovers, the coaches were so afraid to let him throw a forward pass -- it's 2018, for crying out loud! -- that the Jags' one-dimensional offense became a three-and-out machine and the Steelers capitalized. The Bills hung 41 points on the Jets in Week 10 and are fresh after their bye. Given how good these defenses are -- and how historically inept these offenses can be -- don't be surprised if a safety decides this game.

San Francisco at Tampa Bay

The game of musical chairs continues in Tampa Bay and Jameis Winston has once again been installed as the starter. For how long, who knows. But it's his job for now. He's started three games this season and had eight touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The Bucs will have to decide before March whether Winston is worth more than $20 million in 2019, otherwise they could be in the market for their next franchise quarterback. The 49ers already have their franchise QB, but Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL in September and Nick Mullens is now under center. Both both teams, the playoffs aren't happening in 2018, but they can use the next six weeks to figure out which players they want on the roster in 2019.

Oakland at Baltimore

Have we seen Joe Flacco play his last game in Baltimore? Rookie Lamar Jackson was an exciting change-of-pace in his debut against the Bengals, and while he ran the ball 27 times, he avoided those big hits that eventually derailed Robert Griffin III's career. And now the Ravens have a chance to win two in a row for the first time since September. The Raiders are also coming off a much-needed win -- just their second of the season -- but they remain one of the NFL's worst teams as Jon Gruden goes about refashioning this group. A victory on Sunday would be the biggest of season for Gruden. It's more likely, however, that Oakland has already won its last game; the schedule down the stretch is tough and the Raiders have too many holes on both sides of the ball.

New York Giants at Philadelphia

The Giants are back, baby! At least we can imagine that's how some in New York's front office might try to spin it when they decide not to address the quarterback position in the offseason. "See, if we fix the offensive line and bolster the defense, Eli Manning's pretty good!" Wherever the truth lies have back-to-back wins for the first time all year and while they're three games back of the Redskins in the division, they're only a game back of the slumping Eagles, who were embarrassed in New Orleans last weekend. If Philly has any chance of making a run at postseason, it has to start with the Giants.

Arizona at Los Angeles Chargers



We don't want to call the Chargers' loss to the Broncos unforgivable, but it was close. Los Angeles should be 8-2 if not for a terrible Philip Rivers interception that jump-started Denver's comeback. Instead, they're 7-3, still a game back of the Chiefs in the division, the first wild-card seed and all they can do is play the games on the schedule. First up: the Cardinals, one of the NFL's most disappointing teams. After going 8-8 last year with Carson Palmer, Blaine Gabbert and Drew Stanton, Arizona has taken several steps in the wrong direction in 2018. Much of the blame falls on first-year coach Steve Wilks who now hopes that new offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and rookie quarterback Josh Rosen can salvage the season -- and his job.