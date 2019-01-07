2019 NFL Draft order: Raiders get No. 24 pick after Bears fall to Eagles, Cardinals set to pick No. 1

The first round of the playoffs has come and gone, and that means there are four teams and fan bases who will now turn their attention to the offseason, including the NFL Draft.

The Texans will likely be looking to upgrade the offensive line after a season where Deshaun Watson was sacked an NFL-worst 62 times during the regular season and three more times in the playoff loss to the Colts. The Seahawks will have to decide if run, run, run is the most effective strategy when you have Russell Wilson, and they'll also need to reinforce the defense. The Ravens will need to figure out the best way to build around their new franchise QB.

The Bears were stunned in Chicago by Nick Foles and will now focus on finding the right pieces to put them over the top for a hopeful Super Bowl run in 2019. With the Chicago loss, the Raiders will pick 24th as a result of the preseason Khalil Mack trade.

The Cardinals locked up the No. 1 pick on the final day of the regular season as the only team with a 3-13 record.

You can find the full draft order below.

2019 NFL Draft Order

* indicates TBD in playoffs

1. Arizona Cardinals (3-13)

2. San Francisco 49ers (4-12)

3. New York Jets (4-12)

4. Oakland Raiders (4-12)

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-11)

6. New York Giants (5-11)

7. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-11)

8. Detroit Lions (6-10)

9. Buffalo Bills (6-10)

10. Denver Broncos (6-10)

11. Cincinnati Bengals (6-10)

12. Green Bay Packers (6-9-1)

13. Miami Dolphins (7-9)

14. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)

15. Washington Redskins (7-9)

16. Carolina Panthers (7-9)

17. Cleveland Browns (7-8-1)

18. Minnesota Vikings (8-7-1)

19. Tennessee Titans (9-7)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-6-1)

21. Seattle Seahawks (10-6)

22. Baltimore Ravens (10-6)

23. Houston Texans (11-5)

24. Raiders from Chicago (12-4)

*25. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

*26. Indianapolis Colts (10-6)

*27. Raiders from Dallas (10-6)

*28. Los Angeles Chargers (12-4)

*29. New England Patriots (11-5)

*30. Los Angeles Rams (13-3)

*31. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

*32. Packers from New Orleans (13-3)