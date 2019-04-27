2019 NFL Draft: Panthers land Will Grier on Day 2, adding to their options behind Cam Newton

With the No. 100 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Panthers selected Will Grier, quarterback out of West Virginia. Very good understanding of pre-snap defense and gets the ball out quickly on shorter routes. If Ryan Finley is an anticipation thrower, Grier is a timing thrower on deeper routes. He shows good touch on sideline routes though he sometimes tries to make plays when throwing the ball away is the smart move. Downfield arm-strength accuracy is a concern, as is his decision making, which can lead to unforced errors.

Panthers: C

Pete Prisco: He is being taken as a backup, but are we sure he's better than Kyle Allen? This one doesn't make a lot of sense to me, as you can get contributors even late in the third round.

Fantasy impact



Dave Richard: I was over the moon for Will Grier after watching his film. He's a total gamer with a quick release, good arm strength, very good velocity and the ability to make quick decisions (even in a breaking pocket). But I get why he fell in the draft -- he's 24 years old, a little undersized, was once busted for PEDs and then changed schools, and is more of a gunslinger than a patient, refined passer. The good news is that the Panthers have a capable backup in case Cam Newton misses any playing time. The bad news is that Grier won't make any Fantasy rosters anytime soon.

NFL comparison: Andy Dalton

Chris Trapasso: Dalton was a second-round pick out of TCU in 2011, and his effectiveness in the NFL has largely been contingent upon the talent around him: Offensive line and receivers. Grier seems like that type too. When kept clean, Dalton, who isn't big for the position and doesn't have a huge arm, can make any throw. Under pressure he typically crumbles ... another way Grier is just like him. At West Virginia, when he was out of harm's way, Grier was accurate and knew where to throw the football. Under pressure ... not so much. If he lands with a team that has an impressive collection of receivers and a good line, Grier can be a mid-level quarterback in the NFL, capable of high flashes. If that's not the situation in which he lands, Grier's likely to struggle.