2019 NFL Draft Rumors: Washington CB Byron Murphy reportedly the favorite to be first pick on Day 2

Day 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the books. There were 32 players picked, with teams across the league moving up and down the board, filling needs and creating others. Of course, there are still 222 picks left to go in the draft, and things will get started on Day 2 with the Arizona Cardinals once again on the clock, this time at pick No. 33.

There are plenty of talented players available, but according to multiple reports, there's one that is clearly in the lead to be the first player off the board on Friday night: University of Washington cornerback Byron Murphy.

As I shut my eyes for a few hours sleep, I'm thinking Washington CB Byron Murphy was disappointed Thursday night but is going to be a very happy young man when the #NFLDraft kicks off day 2 Friday night on primetime TV. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) April 26, 2019

Washington CB Byron Murphy is the heavy favorite to go at the opening pick of the second round if Arizona holds on to the pick tonight. https://t.co/jCKROfW3Sf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2019

The Cardinals taking a cornerback at No. 33 would be an interesting development. Teams that pick a quarterback No. 1 overall typically go after an offensive lineman or pass-catcher at that spot in order to provide support for said quarterback, but the Cardinals do have several more picks available with which to do so, and they could also trade Josh Rosen for more draft capital at some point this weekend.

Arizona going cornerback could also shed some light the rumors of a Patrick Peterson trade that have been circling throughout the offseason. The Cardinals signed two corners -- Robert Alford and Tramaine Brock -- this offseason, and if they select Murphy at No. 33, it could be considered a sign that they are interested in dealing Peterson after all.

