2019 NFL Draft Rumors: Washington CB Byron Murphy reportedly the favorite to be first pick on Day 2
Murphy is one of the top players left on the board, and his selection could spur a possible Patrick Peterson trade
Day 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the books. There were 32 players picked, with teams across the league moving up and down the board, filling needs and creating others. Of course, there are still 222 picks left to go in the draft, and things will get started on Day 2 with the Arizona Cardinals once again on the clock, this time at pick No. 33.
There are plenty of talented players available, but according to multiple reports, there's one that is clearly in the lead to be the first player off the board on Friday night: University of Washington cornerback Byron Murphy.
The Cardinals taking a cornerback at No. 33 would be an interesting development. Teams that pick a quarterback No. 1 overall typically go after an offensive lineman or pass-catcher at that spot in order to provide support for said quarterback, but the Cardinals do have several more picks available with which to do so, and they could also trade Josh Rosen for more draft capital at some point this weekend.
Arizona going cornerback could also shed some light the rumors of a Patrick Peterson trade that have been circling throughout the offseason. The Cardinals signed two corners -- Robert Alford and Tramaine Brock -- this offseason, and if they select Murphy at No. 33, it could be considered a sign that they are interested in dealing Peterson after all.
Be sure to join us at CBS Sports HQ for our live coverage of the NFL Draft all the way through Saturday. We'll break down all the picks and trades as they happen, with grades, analysis and plenty more. If you'd rather watch on mobile or a connected device, you can download the CBS Sports app.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
2019 NFL Draft: Best available on Day 2
There's a collection of talented receivers available, and my top quarterback remains on the...
-
Jets GM Mike Maccagnan on the hot seat
There could be some changes coming to New York in the next few days
-
Day 2 Mock: Broncos get their QB
Time to break down a potential scenario for Rounds 2 and 3 after 32 picks are in the books
-
Packers complete defensive overhaul
Green Bay has spent the last two years spending money and draft capital on defensive talen...
-
Team-by-team NFL Draft order for 2019
Find out which picks your team owns with the 2019 NFL Draft set to begin
-
Dwayne Haskins says league 'messed up'
Haskins was selected at No. 15 by the Redskins