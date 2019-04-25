2019 NFL Draft rumors: Where will Josh Rosen end up? Dolphins reportedly serious about trading for QB

The Arizona Cardinals made Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray the first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, so now what happens to Josh Rosen? The Cardinals' first-round pick from a year ago is apparently not too happy about the Murray selection, but it appears at least one team is interested in trading for Rosen.

According to the Miami Herald's Armando Salguero, the Miami Dolphins are "very serious about possibly trading for Josh Rosen."

"The Dolphins are so serious about this," Salguero wrote Thursday, "they have talked to the Cardinals about the possibility, according to a club source. It's unclear how far that conversation went or when it happened, but it demonstrates Miami is indeed interested in a quarterback it was not interested in during last year's draft -- especially not in the first round."

Salguero speculated that Miami could be more interested now because they may be able to acquire Rosen for less than a first-round pick. The Dolphins signed veteran journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick this offseason but have a glaring long-term need at the QB position. Some projected a signal-caller to them at No. 13 in Thursday's first round of the draft, but they saw Clemson's Christian Wilkins fall to them instead, which our Pete Prisco called his favorite pick of the draft so far.

Salguero reported earlier this offseason that Miami had essentially embraced a "tanking philosophy" for 2019 -- a plan that began with the trade of longtime starter Ryan Tannehill and figured to center on drafting one of the top QB prospects in 2020.

As far as Rosen goes, there have been mixed signals regarding his availability and league-wide interest in the former UCLA standout. The Washington Redskins were once pegged as a potential favorite to land him, but they had Dwayne Haskins fall into their lap. A separate report early in the offseason indicated three teams were interested in Rosen -- with one apparently offering a second-round pick for him.