2019 NFL Draft: Top prop bets, picks, predictions: Go Under 2.5 wide receivers in first round

The 2019 NFL Draft begins Thursday night with the Arizona Cardinals set to go on the clock at 8 p.m. ET from Nashville. Quarterback Kyler Murray and defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Quinnen Williams are vying to be the No. 1 pick, while Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins, LSU linebacker Devin White and Kentucky edge rusher Josh Allen are also in the mix. The NFL Draft has become such a huge event that sportsbooks now offer plenty of props for fans to pick. At one major book, Murray is a -600 favorite to be the first overall player taken, meaning you'd need to risk $600 to win $100. Bosa is +370, or nearly 4-1, while Williams is 6-1. Before you bet on 2019 NFL Draft props, you need to see what SportsLine stat geek R.J. White has to say.

White finished in the top 1 percent of the Las Vegas SuperContest two seasons ago. It was no fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest, the nation's most prestigious handicapping competition.

Part of his success: White has years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, dating all the way back to Super Bowl XXV. After White emerged as a premier NFL Draft expert, CBS Sports asked him to produce mock drafts starting in 2017. Every spring, he puts together an entire seven-round mock draft that's read by millions, including trades he expects to go down. No stone is left unturned in White's production of that inclusive piece.

Last year, one of his top NFL Draft picks was Baker Mayfield going No. 1 overall at 25-1 odds.

We'll give one away: When it comes to how many wide receivers will be taken in the first round, White is backing the under on the posted total of 2.5.

There are a number of talented receiver prospects available, including DK Metcalf of Ole Miss, N'Keal Henry of Arizona State and Marquise Brown of Oklahoma, just to name a few. But White believes there are so many top prospects that teams can wait on selecting a receiver they like later in the draft.

"Only one receiver is a lock to go in the first round, and it's not the one you're probably thinking of. Brown's medical rechecks went well, and that should alleviate most concerns surrounding his foot issue. He's in play to go anywhere from No. 15 to 27," White told SportsLine. "But I'm not sure if another receiver makes it into Round 1. This is a deep receiver class with plenty of worthy top-100 prospects. Why not address other needs in Round 1? I think the receiver class is going to max out at two first-round NFL Draft picks."

