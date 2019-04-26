2019 NFL Draft trade tracker: Broncos trade up for Drew Lock and details of every draft day trade
Find out the details of every draft day trade right here
You can't get through an NFL Draft without plenty of trading going on. Last year, just half of all first-round picks were made by their original owners, and more than 100 picks were dealt during the three-day draft process. This year, we've saw five first-round picks change hands before Thursday, the last with the Chiefs' acquisition of edge rusher Frank Clark, which cost them a package including the No. 29 overall pick.
You can follow along with all the picks as they happen along with info on all the trades in our Draft Tracker, which will also include live coverage of CBS Sports HQ, where our team of analysts will grade the picks, break down the trades and keep you informed on everything you need to know live throughout draft weekend.
Below, you'll find info on top-100 picks that have already been traded as well as the details for every Day 1 deal. Check back with us for details on other draft day trades as they become available.
Round 2
Round 1
Predraft trades involving top 100 picks
|Team
|Assets received
|No. 17, No. 95, S Jabrill Peppers, G Kevin Zeitler
|
|
|
|WR Odell Beckham, EDGE Olivier Vernon
|
|
|
|Team
|Assets received
|No. 24, No. 196, 2020 first, 2020 third
|
|
|
|EDGE Khalil Mack, 2020 2nd, conditional 2020 5th
|
|
|
