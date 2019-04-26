2019 NFL Draft trade tracker: Broncos trade up for Drew Lock and details of every draft day trade

Find out the details of every draft day trade right here

You can't get through an NFL Draft without plenty of trading going on. Last year, just half of all first-round picks were made by their original owners, and more than 100 picks were dealt during the three-day draft process. This year, we've saw five first-round picks change hands before Thursday, the last with the Chiefs' acquisition of edge rusher Frank Clark, which cost them a package including the No. 29 overall pick.

You can follow along with all the picks as they happen along with info on all the trades in our Draft Tracker, which will also include live coverage of CBS Sports HQ, where our team of analysts will grade the picks, break down the trades and keep you informed on everything you need to know live throughout draft weekend.

Below, you'll find info on top-100 picks that have already been traded as well as the details for every Day 1 deal. Check back with us for details on other draft day trades as they become available.

Round 2

TeamAssets received


No. 45 (CB J.Williams)


No. 56, No. 101


TeamAssets received


No. 42 (QB Lock)


No. 52, No. 125, No. 182


TeamAssets received


No. 38 (OL Ford)


No. 40, No. 158


TeamAssets received


No. 37 (OT Little)


No. 47, No. 77


TeamAssets received


No. 35 (OT Taylor), No. 140, No. 235


No. 38, No. 109


Round 1

TeamAssets received


No. 31 (OL McGary), No. 203


No. 45, No. 79


TeamAssets received


No. 30 (CB Baker)


No. 37, No. 132, No. 142


TeamAssets received


No. 26 (DE Sweat)


No. 46, 2020 2nd


TeamAssets received


No. 22 (OT Dillard)


No. 25, No. 127, No. 197


TeamAssets received


No. 21 (S Savage)


No. 30, No. 114, No. 118


TeamAssets received


No. 10 (LB Bush)


No. 20, No. 52, 2020 3rd


Predraft trades involving top 100 picks

TeamAssets received


No. 17, No. 95, S Jabrill Peppers, G Kevin Zeitler


WR Odell Beckham, EDGE Olivier Vernon


TeamAssets received


No. 24, No. 196, 2020 first, 2020 third


EDGE Khalil Mack, 2020 2nd, conditional 2020 5th


TeamAssets received


No. 27


WR Amari Cooper


TeamAssets received


No. 29, No. 92, 2020 2nd


No. 84, EDGE Frank Clark


TeamAssets received


No. 30, 2018 1st, 2018 5th


2018 1st


TeamAssets received


No. 34, 2018 1st, 2018 2nd, 2018 2nd


2018 1st


TeamAssets received


No. 53, 2018 2nd, 2018 4th


2018 1st, 2018 4th


TeamAssets received


No. 54, 2018 3rd


2018 5th, OT Duane Brown


TeamAssets received


No. 56, 2018 4th


2018 2nd


TeamAssets received


No. 63, 2018 4th


2018 6th, CB Marcus Peters


TeamAssets received


No. 66, No. 141


WR Antonio Brown


TeamAssets received


No. 73


2018 4th


TeamAssets received


No. 88


WR Golden Tate


TeamAssets received


No. 93


No. 177, QB Teddy Bridgewater


TeamAssets received


No. 98, 2020 5th


EDGE Dante Fowler


