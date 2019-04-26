2019 NFL Draft trade tracker: Jaguars, Panthers, Bills move up on Day 2 and details of every draft day trade

You can't get through an NFL Draft without plenty of trading going on. Last year, just half of all first-round picks were made by their original owners, and more than 100 picks were dealt during the three-day draft process. This year, we've saw five first-round picks change hands before Thursday, the last with the Chiefs' acquisition of edge rusher Frank Clark, which cost them a package including the No. 29 overall pick.

Below, you'll find info on top-100 picks that have already been traded as well as the details for every Day 1 deal. Check back with us for details on other draft day trades as they become available.

Round 2

Team Assets received





BUF No. 38 (OL Ford)





OAK No. 40, No. 158







Team Assets received





CAR No. 37 (OT Little)





SEA No. 47, No. 77







Team Assets received





JAC No. 35 (OT Taylor), No. 140, No. 235





OAK No. 38, No. 109







Round 1

Team Assets received





ATL No. 31 (OL McGary), No. 203





LAR No. 45, No. 79







Team Assets received





NYG No. 30 (CB Baker)





SEA No. 37, No. 132, No. 142







Team Assets received





WAS No. 26 (DE Sweat)





IND No. 46, 2020 2nd







Team Assets received





PHI No. 22 (OT Dillard)





BAL No. 25, No. 127, No. 197







Team Assets received





GB No. 21 (S Savage)





SEA No. 30, No. 114, No. 118







Team Assets received





PIT No. 10 (LB Bush)





DEN No. 20, No. 52, 2020 3rd







Predraft trades involving top 100 picks

Team Assets received





OAK No. 24, No. 196, 2020 first, 2020 third





CHI EDGE Khalil Mack, 2020 2nd, conditional 2020 5th







Team Assets received





SEA No. 29, No. 92, 2020 2nd





KC No. 84, EDGE Frank Clark







Team Assets received





GB No. 30, 2018 1st, 2018 5th





NO 2018 1st







Team Assets received





IND No. 34, 2018 1st, 2018 2nd, 2018 2nd





NYJ 2018 1st







Team Assets received





PHI No. 53, 2018 2nd, 2018 4th





BAL 2018 1st, 2018 4th







Team Assets received





HOU No. 54, 2018 3rd





SEA 2018 5th, OT Duane Brown







Team Assets received





NE No. 56, 2018 4th





CHI 2018 2nd







Team Assets received





KC No. 63, 2018 4th





LAR 2018 6th, CB Marcus Peters





