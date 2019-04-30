2019 NFL Draft: Who was the best pick for each of the 32 teams? Let's take a look

The 2019 NFL Draft is over and before we look ahead to 2020 (if you can't wait, here's our 2020 NFL Mock Draft) let's revisit our favorite players from this past weekend. We've broken it down by team and we've even included some of our favorite undrafted free agents where appropriate.

Alright, let's get to it.

Arizona Cardinals

Best pick: Kyler Murray is the obvious answer -- the Cardinals took him with the No. 1 pick despite trading up to the 10th spot a year ago to get Josh Rosen -- but we have no idea how his game will translate in the NFL. But we love Andy Isabella, the 30th pick in Round 2. At 5-foot-8, 186 pounds, he looks like a slot receiver but he's so much more than that. He's a sprinter (he beat Denzel Washington in the 100 in high school) and regularly got open downfield -- and he did it against some of the best teams in the country. Look no further than his 219 receiving yards against Georgia last year. He has a chance to be a big part of Arizona's offense next season.

Undrafted free agent(s) to watch: None

Atlanta Falcons

Best pick: Chris Lindstrom is a mauler. And while taking an interior lineman in the middle of the first round isn't a sexy pick, Lindstrom fills a huge need. Keeping Matt Ryan upright is critical, which leads us to our second-favorite pick from the Falcons' haul: running back Qadree Ollison, who has more in common with James Conner than might be apparent upon first glance.

Watching Pitt’s Qadree Ollison against Clemson and I was impressed with his speed for a big guy. Have more coming on him later today. pic.twitter.com/UEwHad88cz — ryan wilson (@ryanwilsonCBS) February 20, 2019

"They're both big guys, they both can run, they both have good ball skills," Pitt running backs coach Andre Powell said of Ollison and Conner when we spoke in February. "And I think they're real similar. I think James may be a tad twitchier but the one thing that helps make Ollison the running back he is is that his football IQ is off the charts. And I think that's what's going to separate him from a lot of guys that may have a little bit more talent than he does. And he knows -- you can't trick him -- he knows everything about the offense, the passing game, the running game, line calls, the defense."

Undrafted free agent(s) to watch: Parker Baldwin, S, San Diego State. He had 6 interceptions, 15 pass breakups and 8.5 tackles for a loss in 45 games and has a good chance to make the roster on special teams. The Falcons brought him in for 30 visit.



Baltimore Ravens

Best pick: Marquise "Hollywood" Brown gives the Ravens a deep threat they haven't had since Torrey Smith. Brown told us before the draft that the foot injury he suffered late last season is a non-issue. And even if he doesn't put up huge stats next season, the threat of him doing so will keep defenses honest. One more thing: Antonio Brown burned every bridge on his way out of Pittsburgh and now his cousin ends up in Baltimore, where he'll terrorize the Steelers for the foreseeable future.

Undrafted free agent(s) to watch: DT Gerald Willis has Day 1 talent but off-field concerns saw him slip during the draft. And WR Antoine Wesley is a 6-foot-5 receiver who moves like he's six inches shorter. He's raw and needs to put on weight but could be a developmental project who pays dividends a few seasons from now.



Buffalo Bills

Best pick: Cody Ford is a top-20 talent who somehow slipped into the second round. He'll immediately solidify the right side of the Bills' line and give Josh Allen a chance to develop as a passer because he won't spend most Sunday afternoons running for his life. We also love what Buffalo did in Round 3; Devin Singletary has Shady McCoy type ability and Dawson Knox is a fantastic athlete who was underutilized at Ole Miss. No team did more to help themselves make up ground on the Pats in the AFC East than the Bills.

Undrafted free agent(s) to watch: WR David Sills was Will Grier's security blanket at West Virginia and he has a chance to fill a similar role in Buffalo. The Bills also signed 6-foot-7 QB Tyree Jackson, whose athleticism intrigued a lot of teams, but he's a developmental project who is a long way from seeing the field.

Carolina Panthers

Best pick: Brian Burns reminds us of Aldon Smith, the former top-10 pick who had 14 sacks as a situational pass rusher during his rookie season with the 49ers. Burns played at about 235 pounds last season and weighed 249 at the combine. He told us before the draft that he feels he can continue to play at around 250-ish, though the Panthers didn't draft him to play the run. He'll be on the field to get after the quarterback.

Undrafted free agent(s) to watch: RB Elijah Holyfield averaged 6.4 yards per carry and was on track to hear his name called on Day 3 at the latest. But he ran a 4.78 40 and went undrafted. He plays much faster than that, which would help him make an NFL roster.

Chicago Bears

Best pick: David Montgomery was one of our favorite players in this entire draft class. Elusive and slippery in the hole, he runs hard between the tackles, and when he gets downhill he's hard to catch. Montgomery wasn't asked to do a lot in the pass game but he and Tarik Cohen can make life easier for Mitchell Trubisky, which makes him a steal in Round 3.

Undrafted free agent(s) to watch: TE Dax Raymond can line up on the line of scrimmage, as an H-back or in the slot. Sneaky athlete with good hands who isn't much of a blocker. We thought he might sneak into Day 3. We had a scout describe WR Emanuel Hall, who was one of Drew Lock's favorite targets, as one of the fastest players they saw last season. Injuries plagued him during his career but if he's healthy he's a legit deep threat.

Cincinnati Bengals

Best pick: Deshaun Davis is a throwback linebacker. The knock on him during the pre-draft process was that he struggles in coverage and teams apparently couldn't get past that; he lasted until the sixth round. That said, he is a tone-setter in the middle of the defense (seriously, just watch the Auburn-LSU game and it's one long Davis highlight reel) that comes without the Vontaze Burfict headaches.

Undrafted free agent(s) to watch: WR Stanley Morgan Jr. is one of the best route runners in this class. He has 4.5 speed but can play faster than that -- he was a legit deep threat for Nebraska last season. He reminds us a little of Mohamed Sanu, whom the Bengals would love to still have on the roster.

Cleveland Browns

Best pick: Greedy Williams is the most athletic cornerback in this draft class but concerns about lack of focus and his unwillingness to tackle saw him slip. He told us before the draft that wherever he ends up, fans can expect a lockdown corner, and now we're guessing he'll be adequately motivated to prove his doubters wrong.

Undrafted free agent(s) to watch: None

Dallas Cowboys

Best pick: DT Trysten Hill didn't start at UCF but that had more to do with maturity issues because he was one of the best players on the field every week. If we had to describe him in five words, this would be it: "Tenacious with a nonstop motor." He has the speed to shoot gaps and the strength to bully offensive linemen into the backfield.

Undrafted free agent(s) to watch: WR Jalen Guyton tested well in the pre-draft process. He's 6-foot-1, 202 pounds and ran a 4.37 40. He's an athletic deep threat who began his college career at Notre Dame. And before that, caught passes from Kyler Murray in high school.

Denver Broncos

Best pick: John Elway has been smitten with Drew Lock dating back to the fall. Added bonus: Elway didn't panic and trade up for him. In fact, Elway didn't even take Lock at No. 10, instead trading down, accumulating picks and landing Lock in the middle of Round 2. Lock reminds us a lot of Jay Cutler, from the arm strength to the underrated athleticism to the swagger. Maybe this is the QB Elway finally gets right.

Undrafted free agent(s) to watch: QB Brett Rypien was considered one of the 10 best passers in this class but lack of arm strength and level of competition saw him go undrafted. But he'll have a real chance to make the roster because he's one of the smartest players in this draft.

Detroit Lions

Best pick: LB Jahlani Tavai played in the middle of the Pacific Ocean and some teams were hoping he wouldn't be on the media's pre-draft radar because they wanted to keep the secret to themselves. The Lions weren't going to wait around and see, however; they took Tavai with the 11th pick in the second round. He can line up at inside or outside linebacker and explodes downhill to fill holes in the run game. He'll also dominate tight ends off the edge and is a general nuisance near the line of scrimmage.

Undrafted free agent(s) to watch: Yes, the Lions drafted TE T.J. Hockenson with the No. 8 pick but keep an eye on Stetson TE Donald Parham. He's 6-8, 240 pounds and has been playing football for only five years but he ran a 4.67 at his pro day and had 85 catches for 1,319 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.

Green Bay Packers

Best pick: S Darnell Savage can play deep safety, nickel backer or line up in the slot. He explodes downhill and his speed allows him to disguise coverages until the last moment. He is a good tackler but can sometimes be out of control when trying to make plays near the line of scrimmage. And while he can sometimes be fooled in coverage he has the athleticism and speed to make up for most mistakes. Added bonus: He'll only get better with experience.

Undrafted free agent(s) to watch: None

Houston Texans

Best pick: TE Kahale Warring is an insane athlete who will need time to grow into the position. He didn't start playing football until his senior year of high school but he could be special with coaching and patience. Our only concern is that the Texans' first four picks will need time to develop -- Tytus Howard, Lonnie Johnson, Max Scharping and Warring all have huge upsides but none may be ready to play immediately.

Undrafted free agent(s) to watch: RB Karan Higdon had a strong Michigan career but went undrafted in part because he's undersized and not particularly explosive. He's a tough inside runner who didn't fumble the ball last season, but he'll need a good camp for a shot at making the team.

Indianapolis Colts

Best pick: WR Parris Campbell is a burner. He singlehandedly beat Michgan with his speed last season and he accomplished all this while rarely running deep routes. He excelled from the slot, where his bread and butter were crossing routes where he turned 7-yard gains into touchdowns. He'll have little trouble acclimating to life with Andrew Luck, who has one more offensive weapon at his disposal.

Undrafted free agent(s) to watch: Georgia State WR Penny Hart turned a lot of heads at the Senior Bowl, drawing comparisons to Andy Isabella (both are 5-foot-8), but ran a 4.58 at his pro day and went undrafted. There are reports that he was hurt and if he looks like the player he was in Mobile, Alabama, he might find his way onto a roster.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Best pick: RT Jawaan Taylor was a top-10 talent who fell into the second round. The Jags were able to address pass rusher at No. 7 with Josh Allen and circle back and get Taylor, who could be the most important offensive addition if it means Nick Foles has time to throw. We also loved Ryquell Armstead, who'd we describe as "running angry." He's a sub 4.5-40 guy who'll provide options should Leonard Fournette not work out.

Undrafted free agent(s) to watch: The Jags are all about speed. They signed Ole Miss S Zedrick Woods, who led the combine with a 4.30 40 time, and Boston College WR Jeff Smith, who ran a 4.34 40 and a 6.87 3-cone at his pro day. Both are extremely raw at their respective positions but could be special teams gems.

Kansas City Chiefs

Best pick: WR Mecole Hardman played in Georgia's run-heavy offense but he was a terror from the slot, showing the ability to regularly win when running either underneath or deep routes. He also showed the ability to break tackles despite his size and in the right system (see Kansas City) Hardman can be special. Added bonus: He returns punts and kicks.

Undrafted free agent(s) to watch: 6-foot-5 WR Jamal Custis, who ran a 4.5 40 at the combine but wasn't drafted because he didn't always play up to his size advantage, particularly on downfield throws. Perhaps he'll become more consistent playing for Andy Reid.

Los Angeles Chargers

Best pick: S Nasir Adderley had a strong season at Delware, a good Senior Bowl and combine but managed just a 4.62 40 at his pro day that likely played a role in him falling out of the first round. But he's a converted cornerback who can man centerfield, play in the slot and even return kicks in a pinch. We love the thought of him and Derwin James in the secondary for the Chargers.

Undrafted free agent(s) to watch: None

Los Angeles Rams

Best pick: RB Darrell Henderson wasn't one of our top backs in this class but he's a perfect fit in Los Angeles, and as a third-round pick, you can't beat the price. He averaged almost 9 yards a carry the last two seasons at Memphis but he was also running through some WIDE OPEN holes. But don't misunderstand: He'll run you over too, plus he has the ability to line up in the slot and is a capable pass catcher. If nothing else, Henderson will allow the Rams to proceed with caution when it comes to Todd Gurley's future.

Undrafted free agent(s) to watch: None

Miami Dolphins

Best pick: Josh Rosen was technically acquired via trade but we'll repeat what we said last weekend: The Dolphins got the best quarterback in this draft class. Hopefully this means we can retire the #TankforTua talk and concede that Brian Flores didn't accept the job to immediately try to lose football games. It also means that Rosen is out of excuses. The Dolphins may not be a good football team right now, but they appear to have a plan in place and that will involve Rosen playing better than he did last season under untenable circumstances in Arizona.

Undrafted free agent(s) to watch: Colorado State WR Preston Williams has Day 2 talent but a laundry list of off-field red flags doomed him to go undrafted. If he can focus on football, Williams has a chance to not only make the roster but contribute on Sundays.

Minnesota Vikings

Best pick: Alabama TE Irv Smith Jr. reminds us of Delanie Walker and he'll give Kirk Cousins one fewer excuse to struggle in 2019. He has 4.6 40 speed, good YAC ability and can block too. The Vikings talked about extending Kyle Rudolph before the draft but now there are reports that he's on the trading block. We'd be in favor of keeping him because the only thing better than one playmaking tight ends is two of them.

Undrafted free agent(s) to watch: Texas CB Kris Boyd is a physical (sometimes too physical) player but he fits the Mike Zimmer mold. He ran well at the combine and if he can reduce the number of downfield PI calls he could add solid secondary depth.

New England Patriots

Best pick: It wouldn't have surprised us if Michigan DE Chase Winovich snuck into the first round with teammates Rashan Gary and Devin Bush. But he lasted until Round 3, where the Patriots happily selected him. He's not the athlete that Gary is but he blazed a 4.59 40 at the combine and has one of the best motors in this draft class. He'll fit right in in New England.

Undrafted free agent(s) to watch: NC State WR Jakobi Meyers played the "big" slot position in college where quarterback Ryan Finley called him his "security blanket." He ran in the 4.6 range at the combine but he's a solid possession receiver who could end up being a reliable intermediate target for Tom Brady.

New Orleans Saints

Best pick: Florida S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson had some first-round buzz because he's able to play centerfield, in the slot and near the line of scrimmage. But he fell to the fourth round, perhaps because there are still concerns that he isn't a great tackler (he struggled with that in '17). In our opinion he answered those questions last season and he's a Day 3 steal for the Saints.

Undrafted free agent(s) to watch: Kennesaw State RB Darnell Holland played in the triple option in college but he ran a 4.38 40 at his pro day and has intriguing athleticism. So intriguing, in fact, that the Saints had him in for a private workout and then signed him after the draft.

New York Giants

Best pick: Georgia CB Deandre Baker was one of our favorite cornerbacks in this draft class. He's undersized and didn't run particularly well at the combine but that doesn't match up with his game tape, where he regularly won against SEC receivers, many of whom will play in the NFL.

Undrafted free agent(s) to watch: None

New York Jets

Best pick: Alabama DT Quinnen Williams is the type of prospect you draft as a general manager fully knowing you can put your head on your pillow at night and have no trouble sleeping. There's the one year of productivity, but that's because Williams was behind Da'Ron Payne, the Redskins' first-round pick in 2018. When Williams was on the field he was not just the best player on Alabama's roster, but arguably the best player in college football.

Undrafted free agent(s) to watch: Wake Forest WR Greg Dortch is just 5-foot-7, 173 pounds, but he had 89 receptions for 1,078 yards and 8 touchdowns last season. He was also a first-team All-American as a returner and all-purpose player.

Oakland Raiders

Best pick: Clemson WR Hunter Renfrow might look like he's a dad in his mid-30s dropping his kids off at school, but he's one of savviest route runners in college football. He has a chance to fulfill that role in Oakland too, where Derek Carr can never have enough security blankets.

Undrafted free agent(s) to watch: Notre Dame LB Te'Von Coney plays with an edge, and while he's not particularly smooth in coverage, he's a fill-the-hole run stopper who could solidify the middle of the defense.

Philadelphia Eagles

Best pick: Stanford WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside will post you up -- literally. He's a red-zone threat because of it, and it makes sense: both his parents played professional basketball. But he's also fast -- JJAW ran a 4.49 40 at his pro day and if you like Alshon Jeffery you'll love Arcega-Whiteside in Philly.

Undrafted free agent(s) to watch: None

Pittsburgh Steelers

Best pick: Toledo WR Diontae Johnson ran a 4.53 40, which doesn't blow you away until you watch him play. He shows sudden start-stop ability and that athleticism to win against bigger, stronger cornerbacks. He's a quick-twitch player with jumpy short-area quickness and can be dynamic in screen game. Plus, we're not going to question GM Kevin Colbert's ability to unearth MAC receivers in the later rounds.

Undrafted free agent(s) to watch: None

San Francisco 49ers

Best pick: South Carolina WR Deebo Samuel reminds us of Brandin Cooks. He's not as fast -- but he's fast enough -- and you can line him up anywhere on the field. Samuel even returns kicks. The 49ers desperately need playmakers and Samuel is capable of doing it on four downs.

Undrafted free agent(s) to watch: None

Seattle Seahawks

Best pick: Ole Miss WR D.K. Metcalf was our No. 1 receiver who didn't hear his name called until the bottom of Round 2. Why? Metcalf ran a glacial 3-cone time, he was primarily used on deep routes and there were legitimate questions about his durability. All fair concerns for a top-20 pick. But the Seahawks got a steal in the second round and Metcalf goes to a team where he won't be relied upon as the primary downfield weapon. He'll team up with Tyler Lockett, Russell Wilson and a run-heavy scheme that will give Metcalf big-play opportunities several times a game.

Undrafted free agent(s) to watch: None

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Best pick: Central Michigan CB Sean Bunting's 4.42 40 at the combine got people's attention and his game tape confirmed that he was a Day 2 pick. He has the size (6-0, 195), speed and technique to be a very good NFL cornerback, and the Bucs made it clear with their first four picks that defense was a priority.

Undrafted free agent(s) to watch: Ole Miss WR DeMarkus Lodge was the "other" deep threat who lined up opposite D.K. Metcalf. He doesn't have the speed (4.55 40) but he was more consistent as receiver, in part because he was able to avoid injury.

Tennessee Titans

Best pick: Ole Miss WR A.J. Brown is as close to JuJu Smith-Schuster as you're going to get in this draft class and it's one fewer excuse Marcus Mariota will have if things don't work out in 2019. Brown isn't as dynamic as former teammate D.K. Metcalf but he's a high-volume receiver who is a YAC specialist. He can also play outside (which he did when Metcalf was injured) though he does most of his damage on short routes in the middle of the field.

Undrafted free agent(s) to watch: None

Washington Redskins

Best pick: N.C. State WR Kelvin Harmon was one of our favorite receivers in this class and we had him pegged as a Day 2 pick at worse. He didn't hear his name called till Round 6, presumably because he ran a 4.60 40 and didn't regularly separate from college cornerbacks. We still loved his tape and he could end up being one of the steals of this draft.

Undrafted free agent(s) to watch: None