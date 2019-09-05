2019 NFL expert predictions: Picking the Super Bowl, playoff teams and final standings for all 32 teams

The kickoff of the 2019 NFL season is finally here.

After going roughly seven months without NFL football, we're now just hours away from the Packers and Bears kickstarting the NFL's 100th anniversary season with a Thursday night showdown in Chicago.

Of course, we can't start an NFL season here at CBSSports.com without making some predictions for the year, so that's exactly what we're going to do below.

We rounded up seven of our experts and asked them to make some predictions on how each team is going to finish in 2019. Not only will they they be predicting how each division is going to turn out this year, but they'll also be predicting the playoff field along with their Super Bowl winner.

Here are a few notes before we get to the predictions:

Our panel is in unanimous agreement on several things: When it comes to division winners, we all agreed that the Patriots would win the AFC East and that the Eagles would win the NFC East. On the other end of the spectrum, we all agreed that the Bengals, Lions, Cardinals and Buccaneers will finish in last in their respective divisions. We also unanimously agreed that the Cowboys will finish second in the NFC East. However, we didn't all agree on whether or not the Cowboys would make the playoffs (two of us said yes, five of us said no).

There are two teams that our panel absolutely couldn't agree on: Houston and Jacksonville. Those two teams were the only ones that got at least one vote to finish in every possible spot in their division (first place, second place, third place and fourth place).

The Bears aren't getting any respect. Despite winning the NFC North last season, the Bears only got one playoff vote, which is the same amount that the Bills and Broncos each received.

Will the factory of sadness turn into the factory of fun? Four of our panelists are predicting that the Browns' 17-year playoff drought will end this year. Not only did three experts pick the Browns to nab a wild-card spot, but one even picked them win the division.



There were 11 teams that received zero votes for the playoffs, and those teams are: Jets, Dolphins, Bengals, Raiders, Titans, Redskins, Giants, Lions, Buccaneers, 49ers and Cardinals.

Our seven experts combined to have a total of eight different teams playing in the Super Bowl, and although four teams received multiple votes to make it to the Super Bowl, only one team received multiple votes to win the Super Bowl.



Alright, let's get to these predictions.