2019 NFL free agency: A way-too-early look at the top players in next year's class

We're nearly three weeks into the 2018 free-agency period and save Ndamukong Suh, the biggest names have all been signed. Free agency will continue as the offseason moves toward next month's draft but it's never too early to look ahead to the marquee players who could highlight the 2019 free-agency class.

This list could change as new long-term deals are negotiated, but here's what free agency could look like 12 months from now.

(All free-agency data via the indispensable Spotrac.com.)

Quarterbacks

Matt Ryan will be 33 years old but in today's NFL, that's still considered prime-earning years for a quarterback. Ryan, the 2008 first-rounder, remains one of the league's best passers and not only is it hard to imagine the Falcons letting him get away, we fully expect he'll take his turn in the "highest-paid quarterback revolving door." As it stands, Ryan's $20.75 million annual salary ranks 15th among all quarterbacks, $7.75 less than Kirk Cousins. Not surprisingly, Spotrac.com pegs Ryan's market value at four years, $112.6 million ($28.1 million per year, on average).

Other names to watch: The Eagles didn't trade Nick Foles (age 29) but the Super Bowl hero will hit free agency next March. Will his star have faded or will he be Philadelphia's quarterback to begin the 2018 season while Carson Wentz recovers from his December 2017 ACL injury? Will Tyrod Taylor (33) survive the season in Cleveland and if so, will he have done enough to make him an attractive option with the Browns or another NFL team? Josh McCown will be 39 next offseason and while he remains a viable short-term option, it's hard to imagine a team will be willing to replicate the Jets' $10 million-a-year deal from earlier this month. Meanwhile, Teddy Bridgewater (26) has a chance to jumpstart his career with the Jets, and a good showing could mean a long-term deal is in his future.

Running backs

For the second time in as many offseasons, the Steelers used the franchise tag on Le'Veon Bell. In January, Bell threatened to hold out again and possibly retire but by February, the Steelers sounded like they had made progress toward a long-term deal. As it stands, Bell will again skip training camp unless he has a new contract, and the reality is Pittsburgh could choose to let the league's most dynamic running back finally hit free agency next March, when he will be 27 years old. Whatever happens, Bell earned $12.1 million last season and will make another $14.5 million this season if he plays on the franchise tag. Spotrac has his market value at $10.7 million annually, which is roughly $1.3 million below what the Steelers reportedly offered him last offseason on a five-year, $60 million deal.

Other names to watch: Unlike most other positions, running backs are a fungible bunch, and easily replaceable in most cases. So while some big names should be available next March, recent history suggests few -- if any -- will sign lucrative multi-year deals. Mark Ingram (28) has back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and another 735 receiving yards to go along with 22 touchdowns. David Johnson (26) was the next coming of Le'Veon Bell until a wrist injury forced him to miss all but one game a season ago. Jay Ajayi (24) helped the Eagles to the Super Bowl and former second-round pick T.J. Yeldon (24) showed glimpses of playmaking ability in Jacksonville. And while names like LeGarrette Blount (31) and Marshawn Lynch (31) are nearing the end of their careers, Tevin Coleman (24) and Duke Johnson (24) could draw plenty of interest.

Wide receivers

There's no way the Giants don't re-sign Odell Beckham Jr. (25), or at the very least franchise him, right? Because a Beckham-ian season in 2018 will likely result in him becoming the NFL's highest-paid wideout, surpassing Antonio Brown's $17 million annual salary. (Spotrac pegs his market value at just $14.3 million a season.) Beckham, who missed 12 games with an ankle injury, is one of the league's most exciting players and his absence was a big part of why the Giants limped to just three wins last season.

Other names to watch: The Browns traded for Jarvis Landry (27), Beckham's LSU teammate, who is set to make $15.9 million in 2018 after signing his franchise tender. A long-term deal seems likely but if it doesn't happen, the former Dolphins second-round pick will have 16 games to prove he's more than a middle-of-the-field possession receiver. Brandin Cooks (24) had 65 catches for 1,082 yards and 7 touchdowns in his first season in New England and another good showing could portend a hefty new deal. Quincy Enunwa (25) missed 2017 with an injury but he was one of the Jets' best players in 2016. Former Bears wideout Cameron Meredith (25) is in a similar situation. There's also yet-to-scratch-the-surface-on-his-talent Martavis Bryant (26), and Vikings hero in their playoff win over the Saints, Stefon Diggs (24). Tavon Austin (27), Randall Cobb (27), Golden Tate (29), Rishard Matthews (28), Devin Funchess (23), Kelvin Benjamin (27), Chris Hogan (29) and Cole Beasley (28) are under 30 and will have markets for their services. And while Larry Fitzgerald (34) could play for another five seasons, he may choose to retire.

Tight ends

Greg Olsen and Delanie Walker are the two best tight ends expected to hit free agency but both will be 34 next offseason, which is why it's likely neither would remain among the NFL's highest-paid tight ends (they earn $7.5 million and $6.7 million, respectively). Tyler Eifert (27) was on track to become one of the next great young talents but injuries have limited him to just 10 games since 2016 and he's never played a full season in five years. The Bengals' other tight end, Tyler Kroft (25) has benefited in Eifert's absence, and he will be a free agent too.

Other names to watch: Maxx Williams (23) hasn't come close to living up to expectations in Baltimore and Jesse James (23) has been steady-if-unspectacular in Pittsburgh. Jared Cook (30) and Luke Willson (28) have one year remaining on their current contracts.

Offensive line

Centers: Ryan Kalil (32) and Brett Jones (26) were replacement-level last season, according to Pro Football Focus while Matt Paradis (28) ranked 10th among all centers.

Guards: Former Cowboys first-round pick Zack Martin was the highest-rated guard last season and he'll be compensated as such, either by Dallas in the coming months or another team a year from now. Spotrac has his market value at $13.1 million annually, which would make him the top earner among NFL guards. Rodger Saffold (29), Andy Levitre (31) and Richie Incognito (34) are other likely free agents who had strong 2017 seasons.

Tackles: Former Falcons first-round pick Jake Matthews (26) ranked 12th (out of 83) among offensive tackles, according to PFF. Duane Brown (32) split time between Houston and Seattle and just played 10 games but still ranked 24th, just ahead of Taylor Lewan (26) and Ja'Wuan James (25), the highest rated right tackle. Other names include Jared Veldheer (30), Bobby Massie (28) and Jake Fisher (24).

Defensive tackles

Aaron Donald (26) has a case as one of the NFL's best players and he'd like to be compensated accordingly. He didn't get a new contract last offseason and the hope is that he and the Rams can come to an agreement before the start of the 2018 campaign. If not, Donald will be one of the top names in free agency next March and will go from 39th in salary for defensive tackles ($2.5 million) to No. 1 (Fletcher Cox is set to earn $17.1 million in 2018).

Other names to watch: Geno Atkins (29) has been a model of consistency in Cincinnati and at $10.7 million a year he's a bargain. Meanwhile, Sheldon Richardson (27) is one of the league's most disruptive interior players -- when he wants to be. He just signed a one-year deal with the Vikings where he'll join the NFL's best defense. If he's motivated, Richardson's on-field productivity will translate into a big payday next offseason. Spotrac.com pegs his market value at $11.9 million a year.

Defensive ends

DeMarcus Lawrence (25) waited until his contract year to go off. In 16 starts last season, he had 14.5 sacks, one pass defended and four forced fumbles. Those eye-popping numbers came a year after he managed just one sack in nine games in an injury-shortened season. In 2015, Lawrence racked up eight sacks in 16 games, but played in just seven games as a rookie in 2014. The pattern -- injuries limiting his playing time one season followed by dominating performances the next -- weren't a concern for the Cowboys, who franchised him. If a new deal isn't in the offing, Lawrence, who was the NFL's second-best pass rusher in 2017 behind only Joey Bosa, according to PFF, would hit free agency again next year. According to Spotrac.com, Lawrence's calculated market value is a five-year, $70.4 million deal ($14 million annually).

Ansah's 14.5 sacks in 2015 ranked third in the league but a nagging ankle injury derailed his effectiveness in 2016. He bounced back last season, logging 12 sacks in 14 games and new Lions coach Matt Patricia decided to franchise Ansah and keep him around for at least one more season. Ansah's calculated market value is a four-year, $53.1 million contract ($13.2 million annually).

Other names to watch: Both Bengals defensive ends Carlos Dunlap (29) and Michael Johnson (31) could hit free agency together, and former Eagles first-rounder Brandon Graham would join them. Muhammad Wilkerson (28) has a chance to revitalize his career after signing a one-year deal with the Packers and it's unclear if Cliff Avril (31) will be cleared to return to football in 2018. Future Hall of Famer Julius Peppers will be 39 and he could finally decide to retire.

Outside linebackers

Jadeveon Clowney (25) and Anthony Barr (26) headline this group because they're young, dominant, disruptive pass rushers. According to Spotrac.com, Clowney's calculated market value would be $16.5 million a year which would rank third behind Von Miller ($19 million) and Justin Houston ($16.8 million). Barr, meanwhile, would be the much more affordable option; his calculated market value would be $7.6 million a year because he plays in 4-3 scheme while Clowney is in a 3-4.

Other names to watch: Shaquil Barrett (25) isn't your prototypical edge rusher. In fact, he's an outside linebacker in the Broncos' scheme but at 6-2, 250 pounds, he was virtually unblockable in 2017. He missed much of training camp with a hip injury but played in all 16 games and had four sacks and two forced fumbles. PFF ranked him 30th among all pass rushers, which was ahead of Ansah. K.J. Wright (28) ranked 8th among 4-3 outside linebackers last season, just ahead of Thomas Davis (35). Robert Quinn (27) was traded to the Dolphins in an effort to jumpstart his career. Former first-round picks Clay Matthews (31), Brian Orakpo (31) and Derrick Morgan (32) are all on the wrong side of 30, though ageless wonder Terrell Suggs (35) — and the aforementioned Davis — are still going strong.

Inside linebackers

Manti Te'o (27) has had a quietly productive career and with his first season with the Saints last season ranked 17th out of 52 inside linebackers. He's entering the final year of his current deal. Ravens 2014 first-round pick C.J. Mosley (25) could also hit free agency (calculated market value: $10.2 million a year), as would former Cardinals first-rounder Deone Bucannon (25). Mosley has been a steadying influence in the middle of Baltimore's defense while Bucannon struggled last season, ranking 50th among inside linebackers, according to PFF. Injuries limited Denzel Perryman (24) to just seven games last season but he ranked 27th out of 59 inside linebackers in 2016. Vince Williams (28) is the glue that holds the Steelers defense together, especially after Ryan Shazier's spinal injury.

Safeties

The Rams used the franchise tag on Lamarcus Joyner (27), who ranked fifth among all safeties last season, according to PFF. When he signs his long-term deal — whether in the coming weeks or a year from now — Spotrac.com pegs his market value at $10.6 million a year, which would rank sixth among all safeties, behind Eric Berry, Reshad Jones, Kam Chancellor and Harrison Smith. (Worth noting: Joyner is currently playing on a franchise tag that will pay him $11.3 million in 2018.)

Other names to watch: You may have heard of Earl Thomas (28) and Tyrann Mathieu (25). Thomas could be traded by the Seahawks this offseason but if he's not, he'll be much sought after in 12 month's time. Mathieu inked a one-year deal with the Texans earlier this month and a productive 2018 could translate into a lucrative multi-year contract. Other young high-round picks who could be headed for free agency include Landon Collins (24), Jaquiski Tartt (26), Jimmie Ward (26) and Marcus Gilchrist (29). Then there's former fifth-rounder Ricardo Allen (26) who has excelled in Atlanta in recent seasons.

Cornerbacks

As it stands, there is no marquee player in this group but because cornerbacks are some of the most important players on the field they will always be in demand. Former Bills second-round pick Ronald Darby (24) was among the league's best cornerbacks as a rookie and was part of the Eagles' Super Bowl-winning secondary in 2018. His market value, via Spotrac.com, is $13.4 million, which would rank 8th between A.J. Bouye ($13.5 million) and Stephon Gilmore ($13 million). E.J. Gaines (26) just signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Browns but he could be among the top free-agent cornerbacks next offseason. Spotrac.com calculates his market value at $9.3 million (though it appears the market disagreed).

Other names to watch: Veteran former first-rounders Kareem Jackson (29), Vontae Davis (29), Morris Claiborne (28), Darqueze Dennard (26), Jason Verrett (26) and Bradley Roby (25) could all be free agents, as could Brent Grimes (34), Buster Skrine (28) and Rashaan Melvin, who just signed a one-year deal with the Raiders.

Punters

Shane Lechler (41) ranked fifth among all punters last season, via PFF, while Ryan Allen (28), was 36th out of 37. Ryan Quigley (28) was 7th and Jordan Berry (27) was 10th, while veteran Andy Lee (35) was 14th and Colton Schmidt (27) was 20th.

Kickers

Adam Vinatieri will be 46 next offseason but would anybody be surprised if he kept playing? Meanwhile, the man who replaced him in New England, Stephen Gostkowski (34) could also be a free agent. One of the Steelers' best players, Chris Boswell (27), currently set to make $2.9 million in 2018, could be one of the league's highest-paid kickers heading into 2019.