2019 NFL Free Agency: Broncos reportedly land former Texans CB Kareem Jackson on 3-year, $33 million deal

The first day of 2019 free agency's legal tampering period has seen plenty of deals go down, but the people that have to be happiest so far are the players in the secondary. Players like Tyrann Mathieu, Landon Collins, Kenny Vaccaro, and more have gotten paid throughout the day, and everyone is seemingly getting a bit more money than was initially expected.

The latest defensive back to get paid is former Texans cornerback Kareem Jackson, who is headed to the Denver Broncos on a three-year, $33 million contract, per several reports.

Broncos have reached agreement with Kareem Jackson on three-year contract, per source. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) March 12, 2019

Former Texans’ DB Kareem Jackson intends to sign a three-year, $33 million deal that includes $23 million guaranteed with the Denver Broncos, per source. https://t.co/gNXCoWvIWC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2019

Jackson's departure was the second major loss of the day for the Texans defense, as they also saw Tyrann Mathieu leave for a huge payday from the Kansas City Chiefs. They had previously cut ties with former first-round pick Kevin Johnson, who signed with the Bills, so they will need to do some remodeling in the secondary themselves.

This contract will cover Jackson's age 31 to 33 seasons, a time during which he will presumably play across from star corner Chris Harris Jr., giving the Broncos a very strong tandem on the back end. Jackson has been a starter for the Texans for the past nine seasons, ever since they selected him with the No. 20 overall pick back in 2010. He's recorded 16 interceptions and 88 passes defensed during his career, and is coming off a career-best 17 passes defensed a year ago.

Jackson has proven very durable throughout his career, playing in over 90 percent of possible games (132 of 144), which should help the Broncos stabilize a position that proved to be a major need last year after the departure of Aqib Talib via trade.