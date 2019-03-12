2019 NFL Free Agency Day 2: Live updates, latest rumors and signings across the league
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, notes and signings across the league
Day 1 of the "legal'' tampering period for NFL free agency was off the rails. Money was being thrown around everywhere and we had some winners and losers. Trey Flowers to the Lions earned high praise from our Pete Prisco.
Day 2 looks to be no different and is already off to a crazy start with the news that former Ravens linebacker CJ Mosley reportedly intends to sign a 5-year, $85 million deal with the Jets. The Jets look like they are going all in this offseason.
What other teams will make big moves on Tuesday? Where is Le'Veon Bell headed? Can Earl Thomas break the bank like other safeties did on Monday?
We've got you covered here with live updates, all the rumors, and signings across the NFL. So, keep checking here all day for the latest news.
If live blog doesn't load, refresh or click here.
