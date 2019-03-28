2019 NFL Free Agency: Here's a closer look at the 15 most notable contracts

NFL teams were spending money liberally when the free agent signing period opened on March 13. The extremely soft safety market of 2018 corrected itself. Offensive linemen continued to be paid a premium in free agency, just like over the last couple of years. Serious contract-year injuries weren't necessarily an impediment to lucrative long-term deals. The inside linebacker market underwent a major reset.

A contract's structure has great significance in the NFL because of the lack of security. Fully-guaranteed contracts are the exception, not the rule, which is the opposite of MLB and the NBA.

Average salary and total compensation are the details about NFL contracts mentioned most often publicly but the least meaningful. The amount of guaranteed money, particularly at signing or vesting early, and compensation in the early years of a multi-year deal are far more important.

Here's a look at the key contract metrics with 15 of the biggest deals from free agency. The earliest realistic contract exit point for the team is also highlighted with each player.

Contract Value: $88 million/4 years ($22.5 million per year average)

Contract Guarantees: $50.125 million ($25 million as signing bonus)

Fully Guaranteed At Signing: $45.125 million

Three Year Cash Flow: $67.25 million

Earliest Realistic Exit Point: 2021 ($51.625 million earned)

Foles was rewarded for buying his way out his contract by paying the required $2 million after the Eagles exercised an option to retain him for another season. The Super Bowl LII MVP was the only quarterback on the open market to land a huge payday.

There were 20 quarterbacks who were either clear-cut starters or took the most snaps for their respective teams last season on veteran contracts. These 20 contracts averaged approximately $23.5 million per year, contained slightly under $54.275 million in guarantees where a little less than $44 million was fully guaranteed at signing. The average length was four years. Foles' deal is comparable with these metrics.

The maximum value of Foles' contract is $102 million. There are $3.5 million in annual incentives primarily based on Foles' playtime and Jacksonville's playoff success.

If Foles proves he isn't the answer at quarterback, the Jaguars would have $17.5 million in dead money for releasing him in 2021. Dead money is a salary-cap charge for a player that is no longer on a team's roster. Foles' $5 million fifth day of the 2021 league year roster bonus, which was guaranteed for injury at signing, becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2020 league year next March. This guarantee contains an offset, which would allow Jacksonville to recoup the $5 million payment obligation to Foles from any money he made from another team in 2021.

Contract Value: $52.5 million/4 years ($13.125 million per year average)

Contract Guarantees: $35 million ($8 million as signing bonus)

Fully Guaranteed At Signing: $27 million

Three Year Cash Flow: $39.5 million

Earliest Realistic Exit Point: 2021 ($28 million earned)

Bell became the NFL's second-highest-paid running back at $13.125 million per year. Incentives and salary escalators, which are largely for the yards from scrimmage (combined rushing and receiving yards) he amasses in a season, make the deal worth up to $60.15 million over the four years. Bell set a veteran running back contract record for money fully guaranteed at signing. However, he didn't fundamentally change how running backs are compensated, like he repeatedly said he wanted to do over the last two years while designated as a franchise player by the Steelers. Nor does Bell make up for the $14.544 million he lost by sitting out the 2018 season rather playing under a franchise tag for a second-straight year. Nonetheless, Bell further solidifies a running back market that had been in steady decline before the Rams gave Todd Gurley a four-year, $57.5 million extension (worth a maximum of $60 million through salary escalators) last July.

Contract Value: $55 million/4 years ($13.75 million per year average)

Contract Guarantees: $32 million ($20 million as signing bonus)

Fully Guaranteed At Signing: $32 million

Three Year Cash Flow: $43 million

Earliest Realistic Exit Point: 2021 ($32 million earned)

Thomas fracturing his left leg for the second time in three years last season didn't prevent him from becoming the NFL's third-highest-paid safety by average yearly salary, although he will turn 30 before the 2019 season starts. The five-time All-Pro's $32 million is the second-most-ever fully guaranteed in a safety contract.

Contract Value: $85 million/5 years ($17 million per year average)

Contract Guarantees: $51 million ($7.5 million as signing bonus)

Fully Guaranteed At Signing: $43 million

Three Year Cash Flow: $51 million

Earliest Realistic Exit Point: 2022 ($51 million earned)

Mosley took inside linebacker compensation to a surprising level. Entering free agency, Luke Kuechly's $12,359,059 average per year, $34,363,324 in overall guarantees and $26 million fully guaranteed in the five-year contract extension he signed with the Panthers in 2015 were the standards. The $43 million fully guaranteed at signing is currently the third most in the NFL for a non-quarterback.

Mosley's contract has a player-friendly structure: $8 million of Mosley's $16 million 2021 base salary was secure upon signing. The other $8 million, which is guaranteed for injury, becomes fully guaranteed next March on the fifth day of the 2020 league year.

Contract Value: $90 million/5 years ($18 million per year average)

Contract Guarantees: $56 million ($28.07 million as signing bonus)

Fully Guaranteed At Signing: $40 million

Three Year Cash Flow: $54.375 million

Earliest Realistic Exit Point: 2022 ($56 million earned)

Flowers had ideal free agency circumstances. The best potentially available edge rushers (Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark, Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, Chiefs outside linebacker Dee Ford and Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence) were given franchise tags. Two teams familiar with Flowers, the Dolphins and Lions, were competing to sign him. Flowers' former defensive coordinator with the Patriots, Matt Patricia, is in his second year as head coach with the Lions. Bob Quinn was a longtime Patriots scout and front office executive before becoming Lions general manager in 2016. Brian Flores, who assumed Patricia's role with the Patriots after his departure, was hired as the Dolphins' head coach following New England's win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Contract Value: $85 million/5 years ($17 million per year average)

Contract Guarantees: $45 Million ($8 million as signing bonus)

Fully Guaranteed At Signing: $19.5 million

Three Year Cash Flow: $51 million

Earliest Realistic Exit Point: 2020 ($20.5 million earned)

The 49ers traded a 2020 second-round pick to the Chiefs for edge rusher Dee Ford, who had been franchised after having a career-high 13 sacks in 2018. Ford received his contract in conjunction with the trade. Structurally, Ford's contract pales in comparison to Flowers' deal. His $19.5 million fully guaranteed at signing is almost 45 percent less than Flowers' signing bonus. $33.4 million of Ford's guarantees have the capacity to become fully guaranteed because his $11.6 million salary guarantee in 2021 is only for injury. Flowers has $40 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Contract Value: $66 million/4 years ($16.5 million per year average)

Contract Guarantees: $36.25 million (no signing bonus)

Fully Guaranteed At Signing: $36.25 million

Three Year Cash Flow: $50.75 million

Earliest Realistic Exit Point: 2021 ($36.75 million earned)

Trent Brown became the NFL's highest paid offensive lineman at $16.5 million per year by successfully making the transition to left tackle last season after primarily playing right tackle for the 49ers prior to the Patriots acquiring him via trade during the 2018 NFL Draft. The Raiders used a "pay as you go" contract model with Brown. His salary cap numbers and cash are the same in each contract year because he has salary guarantees without a signing bonus. Brown's $21.5 million 2020 cap number, which includes his fully guaranteed $21.25 million base salary, is the NFL's biggest for an offensive lineman next year and tied with quarterback Derek Carr for the largest on the Raiders. If the Raiders convert a significant portion of Brown's 2020 base salary into signing bonus next year to create cap room, it will become less attractive to release Brown in 2021 if he isn't living up to his contract. Leaving the contract alone would allow the Raiders to pick up $14 million of cap room in 2021 by parting ways with Brown because the lack of signing bonus proration would mean there wouldn't be any dead money.

Contract Value: $84 Million/6 Years ($14 million per year average)

Contract Guarantees: $44.5 Million ($15 million as signing bonus)

Fully Guaranteed At Signing: $37 million

Three Year Cash Flow: $45 million

Earliest Realistic Exit Point: 2022 ($56 million earned)

Collins should be thankful that the Giants didn't place a franchise tag on him for $11.15 million. He's much better off with his player-friendly long-term deal than playing the franchise tag game. Collins is making $32 million in the first two years of his new deal. He would have made $24.53 million over the same two years with a second franchise tag by the Giants in 2020 for $13.38 million at a Collective Bargaining Agreement mandated 20 percent increase from his 2019 designation.

The Redskins used a signing and option bonus structure with Collins because of a tight cap situation. Collins only has a $4 million cap figure this year. The Redskins have a five day window from the first to fifth days of the 2020 league year to exercise an option on Collins' 2024 contract year, which requires a $6 million payment. If Washington passes on Collins' 2024 contact year, his fully guaranteed $10 million 2020 base salary increases to $16 million. Since an option bonus is given the same treatment on the salary cap as signing bonus, this $6 million is also prorated on the salary cap at $1.2 million in 2020 through 2024.

Collins has one of the rare deals in free agency this year with any money in third year fully guaranteed at signing. $5 million of Collins' $12.5 million 2021 base salary was complete secure when he signed the contract. Not only did Collins set a standard for safeties in average yearly salary, his $37 million fully guaranteed at signing is a new record in a safety contract.

Contract Value: $67.5 million/5 years ($13.5 million per year average)

Contract Guarantees: $33 million ($13 million as signing bonus)

Fully Guaranteed At Signing: $15.9 million

Three Year Cash Flow: $39 million

Earliest Realistic Exit Point: 2021 ($26.1 million earned)

Barr appeared to be headed to the Jets before a last-minute change of heart to remain in Minnesota. He raised the bar for outside linebackers who aren't considered pass rushers. Former Browns 4-3 outside linebacker Jamie Collins was the standard with the four-year, $50 million contract he signed in January 2017 before his release earlier this month. Barr's deal is slightly backloaded as 38.7 percent and 57.7 percent of the money is earned after the second and third contract years, respectively. A contract that is neutral would have 40 and 60 percent, respectively, at these junctures. The maximum value of Barr's contract is $79.5 million because of $3 million in annual salary escalators based on his sacks in the prior season.

Contract Value: $42 million/3 years ($14 million per year average)

Contract Guarantees: $26.8 million ($14.8 million as signing bonus)

Fully Guaranteed At Signing: $26.8 million

Earliest Realistic Exit Point: 2020 ($27.2 million earned)

Mathieu won the bet he made on himself last year after the Cardinals released him by signing a one-year, $7 million "prove-it" deal with the Texans. He is tied with Landon Collins as the NFL's highest-paid safety at $14 million per year. Mathieu's deal came at Eric Berry's expense. The Chiefs released Berry two years into the six-year, $78 million contract he signed in 2017 that made him the league's highest-paid safety.

Contract Value: $54 Million/4 Years ($13.5 Million per year average)

Contract Guarantees: $27.5 Million ($4 million as signing bonus)

Fully Guaranteed At Signing: $14.25 Million

Three Year Cash Flow: $40.5 Million

Earliest Realistic Exit Point: 2020 ($15 Million Earned)

Alexander, who tore the ACL in his left knee during the middle of last season, jump-started what had been a stagnant inside linebacker market by briefly becoming the highest-paid player at the position. The 49ers are protected in case Alexander doesn't return to form from his knee injury. There would only be a $3 million cap charge in 2020 if a healthy Alexander were released next offseason before April 1, when his $11.25 million 2020 base salary, which is guaranteed for injury, becomes fully guaranteed.

Contract Value: $51 million/4 years ($12.75 million per year average)

Contract Guarantees: $32 million ($12 million as signing bonus)

Fully Guaranteed At Signing: $27 million

Three Year Cash Flow: $38 million

Earliest Realistic Exit Point: 2021 ($27 million earned)

James changed the salary landscape for right tackles. He is the first pure right tackle to eclipse the $10 million per year mark. The five-year, $56.25 million extension (worth up to $60 million through salary escalators) Lane Johnson signed with the Eagles in January 2016 containing $35.5 million of guarantees was done in anticipation he would eventually switch to the left side of the offensive line. Johnson's move to left tackle hasn't taken place yet.

Contract Value: $66 million/4 years ($16.5 million per year average)

Contract Guarantees: $20 million (all signing bonus)

Fully Guaranteed At Signing: $20 million

Three Year Cash Flow: $50.25 million

Earliest Realistic Exit Point: 2021 ($34.5 million earned)

Smith is the biggest beneficiary of second year Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst being much more aggressive in free agency than Ted Thompson, his predecessor, ever was. Green Bay's veteran contracts typically have a vanilla structure where the only true guaranteed money is a signing bonus. The lone exception to the policy has been quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whose contracts have had salary guarantees. Smith's $9 million and $5 million third day of the league year roster bonuses in 2020 and 2021 are supposed to be substitutes for additional contract guarantees. If Smith had signed with practically any other team, his overall guarantees would have likely been in the $40 million neighborhood. Salary escalators make the maximum value of the deal $68.75 million.

Contract Value: $44.5 million/4 years ($11.125 million per year average)

Contract Guarantees: $27.5 million ($11 million as signing bonus)

Fully Guaranteed At Signing: $20.4 million

Three Year Cash Flow: $36 million

Earliest Realistic Exit Point: 2021 ($28.375 million earned)

Morse becoming the NFL's highest-paid center is a continuation of a relatively new free agent trend. Rodney Hudson (Raiders), Alex Mack (Falcons) and Ryan Jensen (Buccaneers) signed deals as free agents in 2015, 2016 and 2018, respectively, that put them at top of the center pay scale. Morse is the second center to leave Kansas City to become the league's highest paid in recent years by following Hudson's lead.

Contract Value: $44.4 million/4 years ($11.1 million per year average)

Contract Guarantees: $22 million (no signing bonus)

Fully Guaranteed At Signing: $10 million

Three Year Cash Flow: $32.8 million

Earliest Realistic Exit Point: 2020 ($10.1 million earned)

A repeat of last year, where wide receiver salaries unexpectedly exploded, hasn't happened in free agency. Oakland's preferred "pay as you go" contract structure where salary cap numbers and cash are the same in each contract year was also used with Williams. Since there isn't a signing bonus, the Raiders can get out of the deal next year without any dead money and an $11.1 million cap and cash savings if Williams is disappointing. Oakland would have to make the move pretty quickly next offseason because Williams' injury-guaranteed $11 million 2020 base salary is totally secure on the third day of the waiver period, which is three days after Super Bowl LIV (Feb. 5, 2020). Williams can earn up to $47.4 million over the four years because of incentives.