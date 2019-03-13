2019 NFL Free Agency: Jets fans woke up to find out they signed Le'Veon Bell, and they were stunned
There was a lot of drama about where Bell would sign
Le'Veon Bell to the Jets isn't the most surprising turn to his free agency saga -- for much of the tampering period it seemed they were bidding against themselves -- but it sure had a dramatic ending. Bell dropped a mixtape in the dead of night, and around midnight it was announced he would be signing with the Jets.
Between this signing and the Odell Beckham Jr. trade on Tuesday (not even to mention James Dolan's radio interview), it was a heck of a day for New York sports. A lot of Jets fans probably didn't even know they got Bell until Wednesday morning. Not that social media wasn't booming all night.
Bell's signing was for four years and a up to $61 million with $35 million guaranteed, so while it wasn't the blockbuster Bell was angling for, it is still a substantial deal. The Jets now head into Sam Darnold's second season having given him a lot of help in Bell, not to mention the signing of Jamison Crowder to pair with Robby Anderson.
It's a far cry from last season, when Bell implied nothing the Jets could offer him would be enough. However, for him, sitting out a season at least got him off of the franchise tag.
