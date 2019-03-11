2019 NFL Free Agency: Live updates, latest rumors and signings across the league

Are you ready for some FOOTBALL? We don't have any, unfortunately, but we do have a wild week coming up in the NFL, as the new league year is set to kick off on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. Before that happens, though, we've got free agency rumors galore as Monday is the start of the legal tampering period around the NFL.

What does that mean? Well teams and players can begin to talk about and agree to -- but not officially announce! -- contracts. Which means we're going to get a hefty buzz about possible deals going down over the next 48 hours. To keep you updated with the latest news and notes and rumors from around the league, we'll fire up a daily live blog that will serve as a one-stop shop for everything you need to know about as it unfolds in real time. Make sure and bookmark this page and stop by early and often for everything happening around the NFL.

