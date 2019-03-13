2019 NFL Free Agency: Live updates, latest rumors, signings and trades across the league
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, notes and signings across the league
So, Day 1 and Day 2 of the "legal'' tampering period for NFL free agency were crazy. In case you went to bed before 8 p.m. on Tuesday night, you missed the biggest trade of the offseason and what many feel was the top free agent of 2019 coming off the board.
The Giants are expected to trade Odell Beckham Jr. to the Browns when the new league year begins at 4 p.m. ET today. Not to be outdone by their NY/NJ brethren, the Jets and Le'Veon Bell agreed to a four-year, $52.5 million contract.
Money is being thrown around everywhere and we had some winners and losers on Day 2.
There are still some big names left to sign as the new league year begins today. Can Earl Thomas break the bank like other safeties did previously?
We've got you covered here with live updates, all the rumors, and signings across the NFL. So, keep checking here all day for the latest news.
If live blog doesn't load, refresh or click here.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 NFL Draft: What should Giants do?
New York desperately needs a quarterback ... and a pass rusher ... and a wide receiver
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top RBs
Plus the former NFL rushing-yard champ Devin Singletary has similarities to and more on 2019's...
-
Jets fans react to signing Le'Veon Bell
There was a lot of drama about where Bell would sign
-
Mock Draft: Packers add TE, QBs go early
Green Bay gets a top TE, while the Cardinals, Giants, Broncos and Redskins all take QBs in...
-
Mock: Giants replace Odell, Vernon, Eli
The Giants make a splash, the Raiders trade up for Kyler Murray and more mock draft madnes...
-
Day 2 free agency winners, losers
Breaking down winners and losers from Day 2 of NFL free agency