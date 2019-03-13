2019 NFL Free Agency: Live updates, latest rumors, signings and trades across the league

So, Day 1 and Day 2 of the "legal'' tampering period for NFL free agency were crazy. In case you went to bed before 8 p.m. on Tuesday night, you missed the biggest trade of the offseason and what many feel was the top free agent of 2019 coming off the board.

The Giants are expected to trade Odell Beckham Jr. to the Browns when the new league year begins at 4 p.m. ET today. Not to be outdone by their NY/NJ brethren, the Jets and Le'Veon Bell agreed to a four-year, $52.5 million contract.

Money is being thrown around everywhere and we had some winners and losers on Day 2.

There are still some big names left to sign as the new league year begins today. Can Earl Thomas break the bank like other safeties did previously?

We've got you covered here with live updates, all the rumors, and signings across the NFL. So, keep checking here all day for the latest news.

