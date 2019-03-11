2019 NFL Free Agency: Nick Foles reportedly signing with Jaguars, rumors of him landing $21M per year or more

The Jacksonville Jaguars are finding their next answer at quarterback, reportedly signing free agent Nick Foles in a move that has been widely expected since the Eagles decided not to place the franchise tag on the former Super Bowl MVP.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media first reported the deal.

It's believed that Foles could earn a monster deal from the Jags: Mike Silver reported on NFL Network he hears that the Jags could give Foles something in the range of $22 million per year.

"I would expect this, if it's going to happen, to happen by the end of tonight. I think we're looking at a deal somewhere in the $21, $22 million annual range. Multi-year deal," Silver said on Monday. "If they can get it done by tonight, I think it happens. If not, they would probably move on and look at your Teddy Bridgewater, your Ryan Tannehill once he becomes available. They're cautiously optimistic they can get it done and it can get done quickly."