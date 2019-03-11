2019 NFL Free Agency: Rams bring back Dante Fowler, reportedly on a one-year, $14 million deal

The Rams traded for Dante Fowler back in October, minutes before the trade deadline. And late Sunday night, days before he was set to hit free agency, the two sides agreed to terms on a new contract. It's a one-year, $14 million deal, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

Fowler, the No. 3 overall pick in 2015 by the Jaguars, had 14 sacks in 39 games in Jacksonville. In eight games in Los Angeles, Fowler added two more sacks but had 1.5 in the Rams' postseason run to the Super Bowl.

Edge rusher was one of L.A.'s biggest offseason needs, followed by cornerback and linebacker. In our most recent two-round mock draft, we have the Rams taking Michigan St. cornerback Justin Layne with the No. 31 pick (the team traded its second-round pick to the Chiefs as part of the Marcus Peters deal).

The Rams signed safety Eric Weddle last week while cutting ties with linebacker Mark Barron and center John Sullivan.

Fowler was ranked 25th in CBSSports.com's Pete Prisco's top-50 free-agency rankings.