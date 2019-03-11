2019 NFL Free Agency: These teams have limited cap space, but ability to add talent if they get creative

The official start of NFL free agency is still a few days away, but teams are allowed to "legally" tamper with players now (Monday at noon ET). That means we're going to get a whole lot of news about free agent signings in short order. With that in mind, we're continuing our look at what to expect around the league.

To do this, we're going to break the whole league down by spending power, rather than by division or by conference. This will give us a better idea of who the big movers and shakers in the market are likely to be, and who will have to get better by making adjustments on the margins.

We began with a few of the presumed big spenders with more than $65 million in cap space or more, then continued with teams that have the ability to spend if they want, but should not necessarily be expected to break the bank, and also covered teams that have moderate cap space and potentially big ambitions, but could be less active than commonly assumed.

Today (Monday) we'll keep going with a group of teams that have limited space but still need to add talent and have moderate ability to do so. These are the teams with $10-20 million in space as of this writing. (Plus the Jaguars, Chiefs, and Dolphins, who all jumped above $20 million with their recent cap-cutting maneuvers.) Note: All cap figures via Spotrac.com.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Cap Space: $28,293,136

The Jaguars went from having less than $3 million in cap space to nearly $30 million when they made a series of cost-cutting moves in the span of about five minutes last week. The Jags cut ties with Malik Jackson, Tashaun Gipson, Carlos Hyde, and Jermey Parnell, creating the room they need to (hopefully) solve their quarterback woes and bring in someone who can be more competent than Blake Bortles. The rumored target is Nick Foles, and it makes all the sense in the world. They even have enough space to give him a sizable deal and still use some of their leftover space to search for defensive reinforcements they need after cutting Jackson and Gipson.

Jacksonville will have to be frugal and tinker around the margins with bit players more than springing for splashy signings (apart from Foles) because they just don't have the kind of space they did when they went on the previous shopping sprees that brought in Jackson and Gipson, Calais Campbell and A.J. Bouye, and more. The Jags could create another nearly $10 million in space by designating Blake Bortles a post-June 1 release, and they should do that simply so they can use the money elsewhere. There's no reason to carry his $21 million cap hit if he's going to be replaced.

Kansas City Chiefs

Cap Space: $22,444,190

Moving on from one of the franchise's all-time greats, Justin Houston, gave the Chiefs some more breathing room under the cap, as cutting ties saved $14 million and left a dead-money charge of $7.1 million on Kansas City's books. The Chiefs can create a bit more space by agreeing to a long-term deal with Dee Ford that knocks his cap hit down from the franchise tag number to something more manageable, but they may elect to just carry him at that number this season or even trade him, as there are several teams reportedly interested in his services.

The Chiefs badly need to upgrade their talent in the defensive backfield, especially at safety, where luckily for them this free-agent class is remarkably deep. They may not be able to get Earl Thomas or Eric Weddle, the latter of whom is already off the market, but they could wait things out and sign whichever of Landon Collins, Adrian Amos, Lamarcus Joyner, Tyrann Mathieu, Tre Boston, HaHa Clinton-Dix, Glover Quin, Kenny Vaccaro, or Darian Stewart stays on the market longest, and presumably do so at a discount.

They could also use some help at linebacker, where last season's import, Anthony Hitchens, struggled in coverage; and to replace Houston on the edge. It's likely they'll be looking at lower-cost options there, though, given their expenditures elsewhere and the likely commitments they'll have to make to Tyreek Hill, Patrick Mahomes, and more in the near future.

Miami Dolphins

Cap Space: $21,008,637

Miami decided to move on from Danny Amendola late last week and bumped up over $20 million in space by doing so. The wide receiver corps here is still fairly lacking -- when Albert Wilson getting injured is a major blow and DeVante Parker re-emerging from nowhere a major storyline, you're not in a good place -- but the Dolphins have so many needs elsewhere that they almost can't prioritize that spot.

The first decision that needs to be made is whether Brian Flores and company are committed to Ryan Tannehill for this season and/or beyond or whether they want to just start fresh with a new QB. Tannehill had his deal restructured last season but the Dolphins could still cut his cap hit nearly in half (from $26.6 million to $13.4 million) by releasing him outright and save almost $20 million on the books by making him a post-June 1 cut. The pickings are slim on the free agent quarterback market but they could pull a Browns and bring in Tyrod Taylor while also taking someone at or near the top of the draft.

Additionally, the Kenyan Drake-Frank Gore backfield combination needs an upgrade, help on the defensive interior should be a priority after the team let go of Andre Branch, and the linebacking corps badly needs an influx of versatile talent. Just about the only thing this team has going for it right now is its secondary. There's a lot of work to be done.

Cap Space: $16,474,247

After trading Antonio Brown to the Raiders for very little return, general manager Kevin Colbert is going to have to work his mid-round magic again to find another elite receiver. The Steelers have JuJu Smith-Schuster to slide into the No. 1 role and they've got high hopes for James Washington, but they're going to need something more. Luckily, that's Colbert's specialty. They're going to lose Le'Veon Bell to who-knows-where this offseason as well, but they already played without him last year so that's not really a big change. Pittsburgh also cut right tackle Marcus Gilbert, but he was injured so often the past two years that they have to be used to playing without him already as well.

The Steelers need nothing more than someone who plays in the middle of the defense and can actually cover somebody, and there has been so much smoke around them pursuing C.J. Mosley of the division rival Ravens that there almost has to be some fire there. And there should be: he would be a fantastic fit. If they can also pursue upgrades in the secondary (the Artie Burns experiment appears to be over) and maybe on the edge, hopefully on the cheaper side, that'd be good as well. The Steelers don't love making huge moves in free agency and they don't have a ton of space, but they're also spending nearly 11 percent of their cap on a wide receiver who is now on the Raiders, so they may have to do some things differently this time around.

Cap Space: $15,383,601

The Bears went on their big shopping spree last offseason, so things should be much more quiet this year. They have important defensive free agents in Adrian Amos and Bryce Callahan hitting the market, and the Bears should try to bring both players back if they can. Amos is the better overall player and seems likely to be prioritized if they can only afford one, but Callahan might come cheaper since slot corners still don't seem to get paid quite as often as even safeties.

There have been a bunch of rumors around the Bears shopping Jordan Howard, and given that he did not necessarily seem like the perfect fit for Matt Nagy's offense last year, that makes some degree of sense. The Bears can probably get somebody in the mid-to-late rounds to fill that power role alongside Tarik Cohen, who is one of their best playmakers and needs more snaps anyway.

Chicago has a very good overall roster without too many obvious needs, and the biggest thing they can get this year is an improved Mitchell Trubisky.

Cap Space: $14,751,434

The Panthers do not have a ton of maneuverability here and that's not a good thing for a team whose quarterback is coming off shoulder surgery, and that has big needs on the edge and in the secondary, the two most expensive parts of a defense.

The Panthers don't even have all that many painless ways to create cap space, as most of their cap casualty cuts have already happened and their restructure candidates are guys with injury issues like Cam Newton (shoulder) and Luke Kuechly (concussions) that could come back to bite them if too much guaranteed money is pushed off into the future, or guys like Kawann Short who is now 30 and already has huge cap numbers for the next two years anyway. Oh, and the Panthers could still lose Greg Olsen to the Monday Night Football booth.

Other than all that, though, things are going great here.

Washington Redskins

Cap Space: $12,988,330

Good luck trying to figure this team out.