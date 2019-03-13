2019 NFL Free Agency Tracker: An updated list of where the Top 50 players, including Earl Thomas, have signed

Where are the NFL's top free agents landing this offseason? Follow along with our updating tracker

It's that time of year, free agency officially begins on March 13 at 4 p.m. ET — the official start of the league year. However, teams can begin to enter negotiations with players who have expiring contracts starting Monday at noon ET.  

Here are your top 50 NFL free agents for 2019, and details on where they've been ... and where they're headed. Check this page regularly for the latest updates. 

The 2019 NFL free agent rankings are determined by CBSSports.com Senior NFL Writer Pete Prisco. Not all free agents will be listed.

More big moves:

Note: This list is based on players available as of March 8.

2019 NFL FREE AGENT TRACKER: TOP 50 PLAYERS
RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1DEReported 5 years, $90M
2SSReported 6 years, $84M
3OTReported 4 years, $66M
4LBReported 5 years, $85M
5RBReported 4 years, $52.5M
6CReported 3 years, $27M
7LBReported 5 years, $67.5M
8FSReported 3 years, $42M
9FSReported 4 years, $55M
10CB
Unrestricted
11OTReported 4 years, $51M
12LBReported 4 years, $52M
13LBReported 4 years, $66M
14QBReported 4 years, $88M
15SSReported 4 years $37M
16WR
Unrestricted
17GReported 4 years, $44M
18NT
Unrestricted
19OT
Unrestricted
20CB
Unrestricted
21WR
Unrestricted
22FSReported 4 years, $42M
23CReported 4 years, $44.5M
24DTReported 3 years, $39M
25LBReported 1 year, $14 million
26RB
Unrestricted
27QBExpected to re-sign
28CB
Unrestricted
29DE
Unrestricted
30SS
Unrestricted
31DT
Unrestricted
32RBReported 3-years, $15M
33LB
Unrestricted
34WRReported 3 years, $27M
35DEReported 3 years, $25.2M
36SSReported 3 years, $33M
37CB
Unrestricted
38WRReported 4 years, $36M
39WRReported 3 years, $28.5M
40CB
Unrestricted
41LB
Unrestricted
42DE
Unrestricted
43LBReported 2-years, $12M
44CBReported 4 years, $36M
45WRReported 4 years, $29M
46CB
Unrestricted
47DE
Unrestricted
48LB
Unrestricted
49LBReported 4 years, $36M
50S
Unrestricted
