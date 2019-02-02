2019 NFL Honors, Hall of Fame live updates: Tracking MVP, Rookie of the Year, who's made it to Canton and more

ATLANTA -- Football fans, it's time for NFL Honors!

The NFL is handing out its biggest awards on Saturday during a two-hour show that will air at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. The good news for you is that you don't have to wait until 9 p.m. to find out the winners and that's because we'll be giving them to you as they happen when the show starts taping at 5 p.m. ET from Atlanta.

The ubiquitous Steve Harvey is hosting the festivities and we'll have Will Brinson, Ryan Wilson and John Breech on hand at the Fox Theater to give you the play-by-play of all the action. Over the course of the night, we'll find out who won all of the NFL's major awards (you can see a full list of awards and winners at the bottom of this page). We'll also know who has made it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

Will Baker Mayfield top Saquon Barkley for offensive rookie of the year? Will Patrick Mahomes run away with the MVP? Who will win the coach of the year award?

The NFL Honors live blog will answer all of those questions throughout the night so make sure to follow along below. If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019

To be announced.

Awards presented at NFL Honors