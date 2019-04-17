2019 NFL international schedule: Chiefs vs. Chargers in Mexico City, plus four games in London
Bears-Raiders brings buzz, while Jaguars play their usual London contest
The NFL's full slate of games will not be released until Wednesday evening, but the league has already officially released the international portion of the schedule for the 2019 season. There will be give international games in 2019, four in London and one in Mexico City. The dates, times, locations, and teams are as follows, per NFL.com.
London
- Chicago Bears vs. Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 6, 1 p.m. ET, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 13, 9:30 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 27, 1 p.m. ET at Wembley Stadium
- Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 3, 9:30 a.m. ET at Wembley Stadium
This is a pretty fun slate!
Bears-Raiders in London? Khalil Mack vs. the team that traded him? Jon Gruden, Antonio Brown, and company heading across the pond? Yeah, something tells me that game will be getting some attention out there.
The Panthers-Bucs game features a couple divisional rivals, as well as a few of the most exciting players in the league in Cam Newton, Christian McCaffrey, and Mike Evans. The Bengals-Rams game will see Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor go up against his former team, which was in the Super Bowl last season and features some of the game's biggest stars, as well as one of its most exciting offenses.
And of course, the Jaguars play their annual game in London, this time taking on Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins, J.J. Watt, and the Texans.
Mexico City
- Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Monday, Nov. 18, 8:15 pm. ET at Estadio Azteca
The Mexico City game is the best of the bunch, with two AFC West powerhouses doing battle in mid-November. The Chiefs were supposed to play in Mexico City last year, remember, but the game was moved to Los Angeles at the last minute. It ended up being one of the best games of the season. Now, they'll play the other L.A. team, hopefully in Mexico this time around.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Everson Griffen is back to smiling
Griffen was taken to a mental health facility last year after a bizarre series of events
-
Buzz builds on Murray not going No. 1
Who will Arizona draft with the top overall pick? Maybe Murray isn't a lock for the top sp...
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top DBs
Plus the former Washington star with similarities to Casey Hayward and more on 2019's top corners...
-
Team-by-team NFL Draft order for 2019
Find out exactly what picks your team owns in the 2019 NFL Draft
-
Draft superlatives for the 2019 class
Who'll live up to the hype like Quenton Nelson? Which late-round receiver could be the next...
-
Agent's Take: Ins, outs of a Rosen trade
What's Rosen's trade value? Would Arizona draft Kyler Murray and still keep Rosen? Let's break...