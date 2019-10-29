2019 NFL Midseason Predictions: Second-chance expert picks for division winners, playoffs, Super Bowl

Just as we do every year, your favorite friends here at CBSSports.com used this space shortly before the beginning of the 2019 season to put forth a sincere effort to predict what would happen this year.

Looking back on those predictions eight weeks into the season, we were all very right about some things (the Patriots are great and the Dolphins are terrible) and very wrong about some others (the 49ers will probably not be finishing third in the NFC West). But now that the season is halfway over, we thought this was as good a time as any to do a bit of a reset and predict the league all over again.

Given eight weeks worth of information, you'd think we could get a few more things correct this time around. Before we get to the predictions, a few notes: