2019 NFL Midseason Predictions: Second-chance expert picks for division winners, playoffs, Super Bowl
CBS' NFL writers take a second crack at predicting division winners, wild-card teams and the Super Bowl champion
-
- by Jared Dubin
- @jadubin5
- • 1 min read
-
Just as we do every year, your favorite friends here at CBSSports.com used this space shortly before the beginning of the 2019 season to put forth a sincere effort to predict what would happen this year.
Looking back on those predictions eight weeks into the season, we were all very right about some things (the Patriots are great and the Dolphins are terrible) and very wrong about some others (the 49ers will probably not be finishing third in the NFC West). But now that the season is halfway over, we thought this was as good a time as any to do a bit of a reset and predict the league all over again.
Given eight weeks worth of information, you'd think we could get a few more things correct this time around. Before we get to the predictions, a few notes:
- Surprise, surprise, everybody still has the Patriots winning the AFC East. We now have a unanimous order of finish for that division as well: Patriots, Bills, Dolphins, Jets.
- The Ravens are now our unanimous pick to win the AFC North. None of us picked them before the season.
- The Colts and Texans are now the only teams that received votes to win the AFC South. (The Jaguars had two preseason votes.)
- Everyone has the Bills as a wild card team, but there's some disagreement on which of three AFC South teams will get the other spot.
- Everyone but Jason La Canfora now has the Cowboys winning the NFC East. We unanimously had Philly in first and Dallas in second before the season.
- The NFC North was a source of disagreement, with a nearly equal split between Packers and Vikings predictions. Most voters have whichever team they predicted to finish second in the North grabbing one of the wild card spots.
- JLC was the only voter to not have the undefeated 49ers winning the NFC West. He's got the Seahawks.
- Pete Prisco is the only one of our voters who did not change his Super Bowl pick at all. He still has the Packers over the Patriots. Everybody else changed their winner, their loser, or both.
|1.
|2.
|3.
|4.
|1.
|2.
|3.
|4.
|1.
|2.
|3.
|4.
|1.
|2.
|3.
|4.
|1.
|2.
|3.
|4.
|1.
|2.
|3.
|4.
|1.
|2.
|3.
|4.
|1.
|2.
|3.
|4.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
RB Watch: Dobbins, Moss impress
The top NFL Draft running back prospects were either on a bye or struggled this week
-
Pete Prisco's Week 9 NFL Power Rankings
The Saints and Packers complete a strong top four in Pete Prisco's Power Rankings; will L.A....
-
Conner suffers shoulder injury vs. Fins
They clawed back to grab the win, but now have concerns on two starters they can't afford to...
-
Grades: Saints get A+ in Brees' return
Here are the Week 8 grades for every team that played on Sunday and Monday
-
Chargers fire OC Ken Whisenhunt
Scraping together enough to defeat the Bears in Week 8 wasn't enough to save his job in Los...
-
32 NFL trade scenarios for 2019 deadline
Which big name could your favorite team trade for? Find out right here
-
Dolphins vs. Steelers live updates
It wasn't pretty, but the Steelers mounted a big comeback to beat the winless Dolphins
-
Rodgers leads Packers over Chiefs
The Packers running backs ran roughshod over the Chiefs defense in a 'Sunday Night Football'...