2019 NFL Mock Draft: Giants trade up for franchise QB, Josh Allen falls out of top five to surprising team

Are you ready for some football .. players to find homes at the professional level? The draft is almost here

After months and months of mock drafts, the end is finally near. The 2019 NFL Draft is right in front of us, so soon we'll finally be able to break down the actual picks that are made, rather than the theoretical examples we've been limited to over the last 360 days or so. 

I've banged you over the head with my trade scenarios involving the Raiders moving to No. 1 to take Kyler Murray, but since we're nearly at the draft and that hasn't happened, I'm going to go through one mock draft scenario where the Cardinals take Murray at No. 1 and look to trade Josh Rosen. Even so, I think the Raiders are clearly in play for a quarterback, maybe even Dwayne Haskins, but someone beats them to the punch with a trade to No. 3 below. 

Also in this mock draft, Rashan Gary and D.K. Metcalf fall out of the first round. For the former, I think medical issues could combine with his lack of production to cause teams to shy away from him with their first pick. He could still be in play for a team with multiple first-rounders, but I think there's also a good chance he lasts until Day 2. As for Metcalf, the fact that he's not a complete receiver prospect coupled with an incredibly deep selection of potential starters at the position in this class means teams don't have to reach for him in Round 1. And now for the picks ... 

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Kyler Murray QB
Oklahoma - Jr - 5'10 / 207 LBS
Projected Team
Arizona Cardinals 		PROSPECT RNK
7 		POSITION RNK
1
PAYDS
4361 		RUYDS
1001 		INTS
7 		TDS
54
I've done plenty of mocks with the Cardinals trading out of this pick instead of taking Murray, but since that hasn't happened, let's go ahead and explore a scenario where they do decide to punt on Josh Rosen. I don't think this pick is a lock, however.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Nick Bosa DE
Ohio State - Jr - 6'4 / 266 LBS
Projected Team
San Francisco 49ers 		PROSPECT RNK
1 		POSITION RNK
1
TACKLES
14 		TFL
6 		SACKS
4 		FF
1
If the Cardinals take Bosa No. 1, the 49ers would likely jump on Quinnen Williams here or see if they can get a decent haul from a team looking to trade up for a QB. No reason to swerve away from this match at this point.
Round 1 - Pick 3
  Mock Trade from New York Jets
Dwayne Haskins QB
Ohio State - Soph - 6'3 / 231 LBS
Projected Team
New York Giants 		PROSPECT RNK
12 		POSITION RNK
2
PAYDS
4831 		RUYDS
108 		INTS
8 		TDS
54
If the Giants don't have to pay a huge price to make this move and secure Haskins, I think they'll go for it. In this mock trade, the Jets would receive No. 6, 95 and 108, which is below value but still leaves them in position to land a top talent at No. 6.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Quinnen Williams DT
Alabama - Soph - 6'3 / 303 LBS
Projected Team
Oakland Raiders 		PROSPECT RNK
2 		POSITION RNK
1
TACKLES
71 		TFL
19.5 		SACKS
8 		PD
1
I think the Raiders are in play for not only Murray, but Haskins as well. But with both off the board in the first three picks, they 'settle' for maybe the best overall player in the draft, one who fills a huge need.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Devin White LB
LSU - Jr - 6'0 / 237 LBS
Projected Team
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 		PROSPECT RNK
5 		POSITION RNK
1
TACKLES
123 		TFL
12 		SACKS
3 		PD
6
Would the Bucs take White with Josh Allen still on the board? I think it's a definite possibility, as White appears to be a safer play even if he doesn't fill as large of a need. The lack of quality off-ball LBs in this class should get White into the top five.
Round 1 - Pick 6
  Mock Trade from New York Giants
Ed Oliver DT
Houston - Jr - 6'2 / 287 LBS
Projected Team
New York Jets 		PROSPECT RNK
4 		POSITION RNK
2
TACKLES
54 		TFL
14.5 		SACKS
3 		PD
2
The Jets move down and pick up a couple more picks while still getting a player they reportedly covet in Oliver. I'm not sure about his fit in the 3-4 but he's going to make a massive impact in pass-rush situations.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Josh Allen LB
Kentucky - Sr - 6'5 / 262 LBS
Projected Team
Jacksonville Jaguars 		PROSPECT RNK
3 		POSITION RNK
2
TACKLES
88 		TFL
21.5 		SACKS
17 		PD
5
The Jaguars prioritze defense above all, and their pass rush is on shaky ground after 2019 with Yannick Ngakoue scheduled for free agency and Calais Campbell affording $15M in cap space if cut. I think they're more in play for an edge rusher than people realize.
Round 1 - Pick 8
  Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Jawaan Taylor T
Florida - Jr - 6'5 / 312 LBS
Projected Team
Carolina Panthers 		PROSPECT RNK
6 		POSITION RNK
1
The Panthers make a big move up the board, giving up No. 16 and 47 for this pick and No. 185, then selecting the top offensive lineman in the draft. He'll look to push Daryl Williams for a starting role immediately.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Jonah Williams T
Alabama - Jr - 6'4 / 302 LBS
Projected Team
Buffalo Bills 		PROSPECT RNK
13 		POSITION RNK
2
The Bills miss out on Taylor but still decide to stick with offensive line help with the top defensive linemen off the board. The team has upgraded its line considerably this offseason, yet Williams would still be a clear upgrade wherever they put him.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Drew Lock QB
Missouri - Sr - 6'4 / 228 LBS
Projected Team
Denver Broncos 		PROSPECT RNK
23 		POSITION RNK
3
PAYDS
3498 		RUYDS
175 		INTS
8 		TDS
34
I don't think the Broncos are under pressure to take a QB with this pick, but Lock seems like a great match for what Elway wants. If Jonah Williams or Devin White were available, this would be a tougher pick.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Daniel Jones QB
Duke - Jr - 6'5 / 221 LBS
Projected Team
Cincinnati Bengals 		PROSPECT RNK
39 		POSITION RNK
4
PAYDS
2674 		RUYDS
319 		INTS
9 		TDS
25
The Bengals reboot at QB under new coach Zac Taylor, taking the plunge on the final Round 1 quarterback remaining. Expect Jones to sit and learn for as long as possible, with the hope Andy Dalton can build trade value.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Devin Bush LB
Michigan - Jr - 5'11 / 234 LBS
Projected Team
Green Bay Packers 		PROSPECT RNK
11 		POSITION RNK
2
TACKLES
66 		TFL
8.5 		SACKS
4.5 		PD
4
I think this is the lowest Bush is going to fall. The Packers made several upgrades to their defense but still need an off-ball linebacker to pair with Blake Martinez. Bush would officially make the Packers' defense a strength.
Round 1 - Pick 13
  Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Andre Dillard T
Washington State - Sr - 6'5 / 315 LBS
Projected Team
Houston Texans 		PROSPECT RNK
15 		POSITION RNK
3
The Texans can't afford to wait on an offensive lineman once Taylor and Williams go in the top 10, so they hook up with a Dolphins team that needs as many assets as it can get, giving up No. 23 and 54 in order to select an excellent left-tackle prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Brian Burns NONE
Florida State - Jr - 6'5 / 249 LBS
Projected Team
Atlanta Falcons 		PROSPECT RNK
14 		POSITION RNK
4
TACKLES
52 		TFL
15.5 		SACKS
10 		FF
3
I'd expect the Falcons to go with a front-four player with this pick, and with the draft deeper at defensive tackle than on the end, they elect to grab the athletic Burns to boost the pass rush off the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Cody Ford OL
Oklahoma - Jr - 6'4 / 329 LBS
Projected Team
Washington Redskins 		PROSPECT RNK
16 		POSITION RNK
4
Washington strikes out on the quarterback prospect and instead grabs the best offensive lineman left, addressing a key need on the inside of their line.
Round 1 - Pick 16
  Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers
T.J. Hockenson TE
Iowa - Soph - 6'5 / 251 LBS
Projected Team
Detroit Lions 		PROSPECT RNK
10 		POSITION RNK
1
REC
49 		REYDS
760 		YDS/REC
15.5 		TDS
7
The top two tight ends in this draft have a wide range of where they could be picked, with Hockenson a possible top-eight prospect who's still available to the Lions after they move down and add an extra second-round pick.
Round 1 - Pick 17
  From Cleveland Browns
Montez Sweat DE
Mississippi State - Sr - 6'6 / 260 LBS
Projected Team
New York Giants 		PROSPECT RNK
8 		POSITION RNK
3
TACKLES
52 		TFL
14.5 		SACKS
12 		FF
1
Medical issues could cause Sweat to slide, but after going QB with their first pick the Giants have to be happy a player of his caliber is still available. I'd be shocked if he gets outside the top 20.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Noah Fant TE
Iowa - Jr - 6'4 / 249 LBS
Projected Team
Minnesota Vikings 		PROSPECT RNK
20 		POSITION RNK
2
REC
39 		REYDS
519 		YDS/REC
13.3 		TDS
7
The Vikings miss out on the top offensive linemen and will look to address that need on Day 2. Instead they go with a dynamic receiving weapon to make their offense all the more dangerous.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Christian Wilkins DT
Clemson - Sr - 6'3 / 315 LBS
Projected Team
Tennessee Titans 		PROSPECT RNK
19 		POSITION RNK
4
TACKLES
51 		TFL
14 		SACKS
5.5 		PD
2
The Titans could use more talent on the defensive line to help out Jurrell Casey, and Wilkins gives them a versatile piece who knows how to get after the quarterback. He and Casey would feast on weaker interior linemen as teammates.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Clelin Ferrell DE
Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 264 LBS
Projected Team
Pittsburgh Steelers 		PROSPECT RNK
17 		POSITION RNK
5
TACKLES
55 		TFL
20 		SACKS
11.5 		FF
3
The Steelers could certainly use another corner even after signing Steven Nelson, but it'll be hard to pass on a front-seven player like Ferrell if one is available here. T.J. Watt finally has a long-term running buddy on the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 21
  Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks
Jeffery Simmons DT
Mississippi State - Jr - 6'4 / 301 LBS
Projected Team
Indianapolis Colts 		PROSPECT RNK
24 		POSITION RNK
6
TACKLES
63 		TFL
18 		SACKS
2 		PD
4
The Colts are in prime position to move up for the right guy if they want, and Simmons is too good of a fit to let him go before they're on the clock, even if he won't be able to contribute on Day 1 due to an ACL tear. They sacrifice No. 89 to make this move up.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Marquise Brown WR
Oklahoma - Jr - 5'9 / 166 LBS
Projected Team
Baltimore Ravens 		PROSPECT RNK
29 		POSITION RNK
2
REC
75 		REYDS
1318 		YDS/REC
17.6 		TDS
10
I think Brown will be the first receiver off the board after his medical rechecks went well, and he's the kind of versatile playmaker that could do a lot of damage in a run-first offense like Baltimore's.
Round 1 - Pick 23
  Mock Trade from Houston Texans
Dexter Lawrence DT
Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 342 LBS
Projected Team
Miami Dolphins 		PROSPECT RNK
21 		POSITION RNK
5
TACKLES
36 		TFL
7 		SACKS
1.5 		PD
3
The Dolphins should basically be best player available with this pick considering all their needs after trading down. Here that's the massive Lawrence, who should be a huge boost to the rush defense while possessing the ability to create some pressure as well.
Round 1 - Pick 24
  From Chicago Bears
Josh Jacobs RB
Alabama - Jr - 5'10 / 220 LBS
Projected Team
Oakland Raiders 		PROSPECT RNK
27 		POSITION RNK
1
RUYDS
640 		YDS/ATT
5.3 		REYDS
247 		TDS
15
Can the Raiders let Jacobs fall any further if they want him? Considering the Eagles are sitting at No. 25 and could definitely use a running back with his talents, I think the answer is no. With the board wide open at CB, Oakland takes Jacobs now and eyes a corner in a few picks.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Garrett Bradbury C
NC State - Sr - 6'3 / 306 LBS
Projected Team
Philadelphia Eagles 		PROSPECT RNK
22 		POSITION RNK
5
Bradbury could go 10 picks earlier and no one would blink, but here he slips down to the Eagles, where he would be a perfect fit for Doug Pederson's offense. He can compete to start at guard initially while serving as the heir apparent to Jason Kelce at the pivot.
Round 1 - Pick 26
  Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks
Irv Smith Jr. TE
Alabama - Jr - 6'2 / 242 LBS
Projected Team
New England Patriots 		PROSPECT RNK
55 		POSITION RNK
3
REC
44 		REYDS
710 		YDS/REC
16.1 		TDS
7
The Patriots have plenty of ammo to move up in this draft with 12 picks in all, so they burn one (No. 97) to get ahead of the Raiders for the last potential first-round talent at tight end. Smith might not be as good as the Iowa duo but he's better than he showed at the combine.
Round 1 - Pick 27
  From Dallas Cowboys
Greedy Williams CB
LSU - Soph - 6'2 / 185 LBS
Projected Team
Oakland Raiders 		PROSPECT RNK
25 		POSITION RNK
1
TACKLES
33 		INTS
2 		PD
9 		FF
0
A corner finally comes off the board, with the Raiders closing up their first-round account with a man named Greedy. He's not the greatest tackler, but Williams has the ability to make game-changing plays anytime the ball is thrown his direction.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Byron Murphy DB
Washington - Soph - 5'11 / 190 LBS
Projected Team
Los Angeles Chargers 		PROSPECT RNK
26 		POSITION RNK
2
TACKLES
58 		INTS
4 		PD
13 		FF
1
The Chargers could go in a number of directions with this pick, and I like the value here with the excellent Murphy, who doesn't run fast but is fantastic at playing the position. His testing profile is similar to that of Casey Hayward, a player that has paid off for the Chargers.
Round 1 - Pick 29
  From Kansas City Chiefs
Kaleb McGary OL
Washington - Sr - 6'7 / 317 LBS
Projected Team
Seattle Seahawks 		PROSPECT RNK
28 		POSITION RNK
6
The Seahawks are finally on the clock after trading back twice with their first pick to accumulate Day 2 selections. With the pick they landed as part of the Frank Clark trade, they add a huge upgrade at right tackle who can start on Day 1.
Round 1 - Pick 30
  From New Orleans Saints
Chris Lindstrom OL
Boston College - Sr - 6'4 / 307 LBS
Projected Team
Green Bay Packers 		PROSPECT RNK
32 		POSITION RNK
7
The Packers would have loved to get McGary here, but Lindstrom is a nice consolation as someone who can start at guard immediately and give Aaron Rodgers more protection.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Erik McCoy OL
Texas A&M - Jr - 6'4 / 303 LBS
Projected Team
Los Angeles Rams 		PROSPECT RNK
41 		POSITION RNK
9
The run on offensive linemen continues with McCoy, a versatile blocker who can slot in at guard or center depending on how the scheduled replacements for John Sullivan and Rodger Saffold fare.
Round 1 - Pick 32
  Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson SAF
Florida - Jr - 5'11 / 210 LBS
Projected Team
Seattle Seahawks 		PROSPECT RNK
40 		POSITION RNK
3
TACKLES
71 		INT
4 		PD
2 		FF
0
The Seahawks replace Earl Thomas with a free safety prospect here in Gardner-Johnson, who is capable of playing slot corner as well if asked. No. 21 would be too early for him, but if the team can move back and add picks, he makes sense here.
