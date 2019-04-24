2019 NFL Mock Draft: Giants trade up for franchise QB, Josh Allen falls out of top five to surprising team
Are you ready for some football .. players to find homes at the professional level? The draft is almost here
After months and months of mock drafts, the end is finally near. The 2019 NFL Draft is right in front of us, so soon we'll finally be able to break down the actual picks that are made, rather than the theoretical examples we've been limited to over the last 360 days or so.
I've banged you over the head with my trade scenarios involving the Raiders moving to No. 1 to take Kyler Murray, but since we're nearly at the draft and that hasn't happened, I'm going to go through one mock draft scenario where the Cardinals take Murray at No. 1 and look to trade Josh Rosen. Even so, I think the Raiders are clearly in play for a quarterback, maybe even Dwayne Haskins, but someone beats them to the punch with a trade to No. 3 below.
As the 2019 NFL Draft develops, you can catch analysis and grades of all the picks by tuning into our live coverage right here on CBS Sports HQ. Download the CBS Sports app for free if you'd rather follow along on any mobile or connected TV device.
Also in this mock draft, Rashan Gary and D.K. Metcalf fall out of the first round. For the former, I think medical issues could combine with his lack of production to cause teams to shy away from him with their first pick. He could still be in play for a team with multiple first-rounders, but I think there's also a good chance he lasts until Day 2. As for Metcalf, the fact that he's not a complete receiver prospect coupled with an incredibly deep selection of potential starters at the position in this class means teams don't have to reach for him in Round 1. And now for the picks ...
Round 1 - Pick 1
Kyler Murray QB
Oklahoma - Jr - 5'10 / 207 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 2
Nick Bosa DE
Ohio State - Jr - 6'4 / 266 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 3
Mock Trade from New York Jets
Dwayne Haskins QB
Ohio State - Soph - 6'3 / 231 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 4
Quinnen Williams DT
Alabama - Soph - 6'3 / 303 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 5
Devin White LB
LSU - Jr - 6'0 / 237 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 6
Mock Trade from New York Giants
Ed Oliver DT
Houston - Jr - 6'2 / 287 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 7
Josh Allen LB
Kentucky - Sr - 6'5 / 262 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 8
Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Jawaan Taylor T
Florida - Jr - 6'5 / 312 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 9
Jonah Williams T
Alabama - Jr - 6'4 / 302 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 10
Drew Lock QB
Missouri - Sr - 6'4 / 228 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 11
Daniel Jones QB
Duke - Jr - 6'5 / 221 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 12
Devin Bush LB
Michigan - Jr - 5'11 / 234 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 13
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Andre Dillard T
Washington State - Sr - 6'5 / 315 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 14
Brian Burns NONE
Florida State - Jr - 6'5 / 249 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 15
Cody Ford OL
Oklahoma - Jr - 6'4 / 329 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 16
Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers
T.J. Hockenson TE
Iowa - Soph - 6'5 / 251 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 17
From Cleveland Browns
Montez Sweat DE
Mississippi State - Sr - 6'6 / 260 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 18
Noah Fant TE
Iowa - Jr - 6'4 / 249 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 19
Christian Wilkins DT
Clemson - Sr - 6'3 / 315 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 20
Clelin Ferrell DE
Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 264 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 21
Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks
Jeffery Simmons DT
Mississippi State - Jr - 6'4 / 301 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 22
Marquise Brown WR
Oklahoma - Jr - 5'9 / 166 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 23
Mock Trade from Houston Texans
Dexter Lawrence DT
Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 342 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 24
From Chicago Bears
Josh Jacobs RB
Alabama - Jr - 5'10 / 220 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 25
Garrett Bradbury C
NC State - Sr - 6'3 / 306 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 26
Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks
Irv Smith Jr. TE
Alabama - Jr - 6'2 / 242 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 27
From Dallas Cowboys
Greedy Williams CB
LSU - Soph - 6'2 / 185 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 28
Byron Murphy DB
Washington - Soph - 5'11 / 190 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 29
From Kansas City Chiefs
Kaleb McGary OL
Washington - Sr - 6'7 / 317 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 30
From New Orleans Saints
Chris Lindstrom OL
Boston College - Sr - 6'4 / 307 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 31
Erik McCoy OL
Texas A&M - Jr - 6'4 / 303 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 32
Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson SAF
Florida - Jr - 5'11 / 210 LBS
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Team-by-team NFL Draft order for 2019
Find out which picks your team owns in the 2019 NFL Draft right here
-
Here's the full 2019 NFL Draft order
If you're looking for the 2019 NFL Draft order, you've come to the right place
-
Draft: Pinpointing the biggest sleepers
On Day 3, just about all of these prospects will be available at great value
-
Draft: Buyer beware prospects
Despite being highly touted and likely top picks, these draft prospects are risky proposit...
-
Lions allow Stafford time off with wife
Detroit had permitted the QB to stay home for as long as he needed, per a report
-
Draft: Ranking the WR's skills
Let's rank the top wide receiver prospects by the skills most vital to the position