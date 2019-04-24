2019 NFL Mock Draft: Giants trade up for franchise QB, Josh Allen falls out of top five to surprising team

Round 1 - Pick 1 Kyler Murray QB Oklahoma - Jr - 5'10 / 207 LBS Projected Team

Arizona Cardinals PROSPECT RNK

7 POSITION RNK

1 PAYDS

4361 RUYDS

1001 INTS

7 TDS

54 I've done plenty of mocks with the Cardinals trading out of this pick instead of taking Murray, but since that hasn't happened, let's go ahead and explore a scenario where they do decide to punt on Josh Rosen. I don't think this pick is a lock, however.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Nick Bosa DE Ohio State - Jr - 6'4 / 266 LBS Projected Team

San Francisco 49ers PROSPECT RNK

1 POSITION RNK

1 TACKLES

14 TFL

6 SACKS

4 FF

1 If the Cardinals take Bosa No. 1, the 49ers would likely jump on Quinnen Williams here or see if they can get a decent haul from a team looking to trade up for a QB. No reason to swerve away from this match at this point.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Jets Dwayne Haskins QB Ohio State - Soph - 6'3 / 231 LBS Projected Team

New York Giants PROSPECT RNK

12 POSITION RNK

2 PAYDS

4831 RUYDS

108 INTS

8 TDS

54 If the Giants don't have to pay a huge price to make this move and secure Haskins, I think they'll go for it. In this mock trade, the Jets would receive No. 6, 95 and 108, which is below value but still leaves them in position to land a top talent at No. 6.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Quinnen Williams DT Alabama - Soph - 6'3 / 303 LBS Projected Team

Oakland Raiders PROSPECT RNK

2 POSITION RNK

1 TACKLES

71 TFL

19.5 SACKS

8 PD

1 I think the Raiders are in play for not only Murray, but Haskins as well. But with both off the board in the first three picks, they 'settle' for maybe the best overall player in the draft, one who fills a huge need.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Devin White LB LSU - Jr - 6'0 / 237 LBS Projected Team

Tampa Bay Buccaneers PROSPECT RNK

5 POSITION RNK

1 TACKLES

123 TFL

12 SACKS

3 PD

6 Would the Bucs take White with Josh Allen still on the board? I think it's a definite possibility, as White appears to be a safer play even if he doesn't fill as large of a need. The lack of quality off-ball LBs in this class should get White into the top five.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Giants Ed Oliver DT Houston - Jr - 6'2 / 287 LBS Projected Team

New York Jets PROSPECT RNK

4 POSITION RNK

2 TACKLES

54 TFL

14.5 SACKS

3 PD

2 The Jets move down and pick up a couple more picks while still getting a player they reportedly covet in Oliver. I'm not sure about his fit in the 3-4 but he's going to make a massive impact in pass-rush situations.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Josh Allen LB Kentucky - Sr - 6'5 / 262 LBS Projected Team

Jacksonville Jaguars PROSPECT RNK

3 POSITION RNK

2 TACKLES

88 TFL

21.5 SACKS

17 PD

5 The Jaguars prioritze defense above all, and their pass rush is on shaky ground after 2019 with Yannick Ngakoue scheduled for free agency and Calais Campbell affording $15M in cap space if cut. I think they're more in play for an edge rusher than people realize.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Jawaan Taylor T Florida - Jr - 6'5 / 312 LBS Projected Team

Carolina Panthers PROSPECT RNK

6 POSITION RNK

1 The Panthers make a big move up the board, giving up No. 16 and 47 for this pick and No. 185, then selecting the top offensive lineman in the draft. He'll look to push Daryl Williams for a starting role immediately.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Jonah Williams T Alabama - Jr - 6'4 / 302 LBS Projected Team

Buffalo Bills PROSPECT RNK

13 POSITION RNK

2 The Bills miss out on Taylor but still decide to stick with offensive line help with the top defensive linemen off the board. The team has upgraded its line considerably this offseason, yet Williams would still be a clear upgrade wherever they put him.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Drew Lock QB Missouri - Sr - 6'4 / 228 LBS Projected Team

Denver Broncos PROSPECT RNK

23 POSITION RNK

3 PAYDS

3498 RUYDS

175 INTS

8 TDS

34 I don't think the Broncos are under pressure to take a QB with this pick, but Lock seems like a great match for what Elway wants. If Jonah Williams or Devin White were available, this would be a tougher pick.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Daniel Jones QB Duke - Jr - 6'5 / 221 LBS Projected Team

Cincinnati Bengals PROSPECT RNK

39 POSITION RNK

4 PAYDS

2674 RUYDS

319 INTS

9 TDS

25 The Bengals reboot at QB under new coach Zac Taylor, taking the plunge on the final Round 1 quarterback remaining. Expect Jones to sit and learn for as long as possible, with the hope Andy Dalton can build trade value.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Devin Bush LB Michigan - Jr - 5'11 / 234 LBS Projected Team

Green Bay Packers PROSPECT RNK

11 POSITION RNK

2 TACKLES

66 TFL

8.5 SACKS

4.5 PD

4 I think this is the lowest Bush is going to fall. The Packers made several upgrades to their defense but still need an off-ball linebacker to pair with Blake Martinez. Bush would officially make the Packers' defense a strength.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Andre Dillard T Washington State - Sr - 6'5 / 315 LBS Projected Team

Houston Texans PROSPECT RNK

15 POSITION RNK

3 The Texans can't afford to wait on an offensive lineman once Taylor and Williams go in the top 10, so they hook up with a Dolphins team that needs as many assets as it can get, giving up No. 23 and 54 in order to select an excellent left-tackle prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Brian Burns NONE Florida State - Jr - 6'5 / 249 LBS Projected Team

Atlanta Falcons PROSPECT RNK

14 POSITION RNK

4 TACKLES

52 TFL

15.5 SACKS

10 FF

3 I'd expect the Falcons to go with a front-four player with this pick, and with the draft deeper at defensive tackle than on the end, they elect to grab the athletic Burns to boost the pass rush off the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Cody Ford OL Oklahoma - Jr - 6'4 / 329 LBS Projected Team

Washington Redskins PROSPECT RNK

16 POSITION RNK

4 Washington strikes out on the quarterback prospect and instead grabs the best offensive lineman left, addressing a key need on the inside of their line.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers T.J. Hockenson TE Iowa - Soph - 6'5 / 251 LBS Projected Team

Detroit Lions PROSPECT RNK

10 POSITION RNK

1 REC

49 REYDS

760 YDS/REC

15.5 TDS

7 The top two tight ends in this draft have a wide range of where they could be picked, with Hockenson a possible top-eight prospect who's still available to the Lions after they move down and add an extra second-round pick.

Round 1 - Pick 17 From From Cleveland Browns Montez Sweat DE Mississippi State - Sr - 6'6 / 260 LBS Projected Team

New York Giants PROSPECT RNK

8 POSITION RNK

3 TACKLES

52 TFL

14.5 SACKS

12 FF

1 Medical issues could cause Sweat to slide, but after going QB with their first pick the Giants have to be happy a player of his caliber is still available. I'd be shocked if he gets outside the top 20.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Noah Fant TE Iowa - Jr - 6'4 / 249 LBS Projected Team

Minnesota Vikings PROSPECT RNK

20 POSITION RNK

2 REC

39 REYDS

519 YDS/REC

13.3 TDS

7 The Vikings miss out on the top offensive linemen and will look to address that need on Day 2. Instead they go with a dynamic receiving weapon to make their offense all the more dangerous.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Christian Wilkins DT Clemson - Sr - 6'3 / 315 LBS Projected Team

Tennessee Titans PROSPECT RNK

19 POSITION RNK

4 TACKLES

51 TFL

14 SACKS

5.5 PD

2 The Titans could use more talent on the defensive line to help out Jurrell Casey, and Wilkins gives them a versatile piece who knows how to get after the quarterback. He and Casey would feast on weaker interior linemen as teammates.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Clelin Ferrell DE Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 264 LBS Projected Team

Pittsburgh Steelers PROSPECT RNK

17 POSITION RNK

5 TACKLES

55 TFL

20 SACKS

11.5 FF

3 The Steelers could certainly use another corner even after signing Steven Nelson, but it'll be hard to pass on a front-seven player like Ferrell if one is available here. T.J. Watt finally has a long-term running buddy on the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks Jeffery Simmons DT Mississippi State - Jr - 6'4 / 301 LBS Projected Team

Indianapolis Colts PROSPECT RNK

24 POSITION RNK

6 TACKLES

63 TFL

18 SACKS

2 PD

4 The Colts are in prime position to move up for the right guy if they want, and Simmons is too good of a fit to let him go before they're on the clock, even if he won't be able to contribute on Day 1 due to an ACL tear. They sacrifice No. 89 to make this move up.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Marquise Brown WR Oklahoma - Jr - 5'9 / 166 LBS Projected Team

Baltimore Ravens PROSPECT RNK

29 POSITION RNK

2 REC

75 REYDS

1318 YDS/REC

17.6 TDS

10 I think Brown will be the first receiver off the board after his medical rechecks went well, and he's the kind of versatile playmaker that could do a lot of damage in a run-first offense like Baltimore's.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Houston Texans Dexter Lawrence DT Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 342 LBS Projected Team

Miami Dolphins PROSPECT RNK

21 POSITION RNK

5 TACKLES

36 TFL

7 SACKS

1.5 PD

3 The Dolphins should basically be best player available with this pick considering all their needs after trading down. Here that's the massive Lawrence, who should be a huge boost to the rush defense while possessing the ability to create some pressure as well.

Round 1 - Pick 24 From From Chicago Bears Josh Jacobs RB Alabama - Jr - 5'10 / 220 LBS Projected Team

Oakland Raiders PROSPECT RNK

27 POSITION RNK

1 RUYDS

640 YDS/ATT

5.3 REYDS

247 TDS

15 Can the Raiders let Jacobs fall any further if they want him? Considering the Eagles are sitting at No. 25 and could definitely use a running back with his talents, I think the answer is no. With the board wide open at CB, Oakland takes Jacobs now and eyes a corner in a few picks.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Garrett Bradbury C NC State - Sr - 6'3 / 306 LBS Projected Team

Philadelphia Eagles PROSPECT RNK

22 POSITION RNK

5 Bradbury could go 10 picks earlier and no one would blink, but here he slips down to the Eagles, where he would be a perfect fit for Doug Pederson's offense. He can compete to start at guard initially while serving as the heir apparent to Jason Kelce at the pivot.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks Irv Smith Jr. TE Alabama - Jr - 6'2 / 242 LBS Projected Team

New England Patriots PROSPECT RNK

55 POSITION RNK

3 REC

44 REYDS

710 YDS/REC

16.1 TDS

7 The Patriots have plenty of ammo to move up in this draft with 12 picks in all, so they burn one (No. 97) to get ahead of the Raiders for the last potential first-round talent at tight end. Smith might not be as good as the Iowa duo but he's better than he showed at the combine.

Round 1 - Pick 27 From From Dallas Cowboys Greedy Williams CB LSU - Soph - 6'2 / 185 LBS Projected Team

Oakland Raiders PROSPECT RNK

25 POSITION RNK

1 TACKLES

33 INTS

2 PD

9 FF

0 A corner finally comes off the board, with the Raiders closing up their first-round account with a man named Greedy. He's not the greatest tackler, but Williams has the ability to make game-changing plays anytime the ball is thrown his direction.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Byron Murphy DB Washington - Soph - 5'11 / 190 LBS Projected Team

Los Angeles Chargers PROSPECT RNK

26 POSITION RNK

2 TACKLES

58 INTS

4 PD

13 FF

1 The Chargers could go in a number of directions with this pick, and I like the value here with the excellent Murphy, who doesn't run fast but is fantastic at playing the position. His testing profile is similar to that of Casey Hayward, a player that has paid off for the Chargers.

Round 1 - Pick 29 From From Kansas City Chiefs Kaleb McGary OL Washington - Sr - 6'7 / 317 LBS Projected Team

Seattle Seahawks PROSPECT RNK

28 POSITION RNK

6 The Seahawks are finally on the clock after trading back twice with their first pick to accumulate Day 2 selections. With the pick they landed as part of the Frank Clark trade, they add a huge upgrade at right tackle who can start on Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 30 From From New Orleans Saints Chris Lindstrom OL Boston College - Sr - 6'4 / 307 LBS Projected Team

Green Bay Packers PROSPECT RNK

32 POSITION RNK

7 The Packers would have loved to get McGary here, but Lindstrom is a nice consolation as someone who can start at guard immediately and give Aaron Rodgers more protection.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Erik McCoy OL Texas A&M - Jr - 6'4 / 303 LBS Projected Team

Los Angeles Rams PROSPECT RNK

41 POSITION RNK

9 The run on offensive linemen continues with McCoy, a versatile blocker who can slot in at guard or center depending on how the scheduled replacements for John Sullivan and Rodger Saffold fare.