2019 NFL Mock Draft: Jaguars finally move on from Blake Bortles, Patriots land Tom Brady's replacement

For different reasons, the Jaguars and Patriots use their first-round picks on a quarterback. For Jacksonville, it's crystal clear that Blake Bortles isn't the answer. His coach didn't trust him to throw the ball -- it's 2018! -- against the Steelers on Sunday and the Jags ran themselves into one of the most unlikely losses you'll ever see. Yes, Bortles signed a three-year extension in the offseason, but if he isn't good enough to hold onto a 16-point second-half lead, what chance does he have when the Jags fall behind?

The Patriots, meanwhile, draft Tom Brady's replacement because we're all assuming he can't play forever. Fun fact: Since 2008, New England has drafted a half-dozen quarterbacks, and Brady remains under center. Now 41, he's said that he wants to play several more years but if he changes his mind, Bill Belichick will have a contingency plan

Alright, let's get to all the picks in our latest mock draft.

If you're wondering, the picks below are ordered based on winning percentage, playoff seedings and strength of schedule (via Tankathon.com).

Sorry to interrupt your reading, but just a quick PSA here. We have a pretty amazing daily NFL podcast you may not be aware of. It's hosted by Will Brinson and it's all the things you're looking for: news, fantasy, picks, really, just football stuff for football people. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google

1. San Francisco 49ers

Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State. Until we have more clarity on the quarterback situation -- who's coming out, who's staying -- Bosa will likely remain the first-overall pick. The 49ers drafted a defensive lineman in the first round from 2015-2017 but the unit ranks 16th in rushing the passer and 17th in stopping the run. Watch the 49ers take on the Buccaneers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, Fox (stream on fuboTV, try for free).

2. Arizona Cardinals

Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama. The Cardinals have big needs along the offensive line but by next spring, Williams could be the second-best non-quarterback in this draft class. Watch the Cardinals take on the Chargers on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox (stream on fuboTV, try for free).

3. Oakland Raiders

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri. Derek Carr's days in Oakland may be numbered. Lock is a strong-armed quarterback who has played well in recent games. When he's on he's unbeatable. The problem has been consistency from one week to the next. Watch the Raiders take on the Ravens on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, CBS (stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV, try it for free).

4. New York Jets

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama. Rookie quarterback Sam Darnold has taking a beating this year and Williams is the best offensive lineman in this class. Left tackle Kelvin Beachum has one year left on his deal and Williams could be Darnold's blindside protector for the next decade. Watch the Jets take on the Pats on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, CBS (stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV, try it for free).

5. New York Giants

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU. The Giants desperately need a quarterback but if they don't fall in love with one this high on the draft board they could address other needs. This class is laden with talent on the defensive side of the ball and New York has one of the league's worst defenses. Janoris Jenkins is 30 years old and his play has slipped this season. B.W. Webb is set to be a free agent, and former first-round pick Eli Apple was traded to New Orleans several weeks ago. Landing the most athletic cornerback in the draft makes sense here. Watch the Giants take on the Eagles on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, Fox (stream on fuboTV, try for free).

6. Buffalo Bills

Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan. Thirty-five-year-old Kyle Williams is in the final year of his deal and Star Lotulelei, who signed a five-year deal last offseason, hasn't been as productive as hoped. Gary can play both interior and on the edge, though he's probably best suited inside. Watch the Bills take on the Jaguars on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, CBS (stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV, try it for free).

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama. The Bucs have the 30th-ranked pass defense and adding Thompson, the best safety in this draft, would go a long way in shoring up what has been a pitiful unit. Watch the Bucs take on the 49ers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, Fox (stream on fuboTV, try for free).

8. Jacksonville Jaguars

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon. The Jaguars have to move on from Blake Bortles. Yes, they just signed him to a three-year, $54 million extension last offseason but it's clear the coaching staff doesn't trust him. Jacksonville's window is already closing and it needs to move to Plan B, whether that's drafting the next franchise quarterback or finding one in free agency this spring. Watch the Jags take on the Bills on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, CBS (stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV, try it for free).

9. Cleveland Browns

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston. We don't think that Oliver's sideline outburst last week will affect his draft stock but NFL teams will wonder about his knee until he returns to the field. That said, the Browns would jump at the chance to draft Oliver, who could end up being one of the three best players in this draft class. Watch the Browns take on the Bengals on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, CBS (stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV, try it for free).

10. Detroit Lions

Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida. The Lions defensive line ranks third in rushing the passer, according to Football Outsiders, but Ziggy Ansah is on the franchise tag and his future in Detroit remains a question after the season. Polite has been explosive off the edge this season for the Gators. Watch the Bears take on the Lions Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET, CBS (stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV, try it for free).

11. Atlanta Falcons

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State. The Falcons' defensive line is among the league's worst against the run and the pass and Simmons is arguably just as explosive as Quinnen Williams and Ed Oliver. Watch the Falcons take on the Saints on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC (stream on fuboTV, try for free).

12. Denver Broncos

David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin. Jared Veldheer, who is in the final year of his contract, has struggled at times this season. Edwards is a mauler in the running game and would bookend nicely 2017 first-round pick, Garett Bolles. Watch the Broncos take on the Chargers on Sunday at 4:25 p.m ET, CBS (stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV, try it for free).

13. Philadelphia Eagles

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington. Philly's secondary has been banged up for most of the season but even when healthy the cornerbacks have been repeatedly exposed. Murphy would bring athleticism and physicality to the Eagles' defensive backfield. Watch the Eagles take on the Giants on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, Fox (stream on fuboTV, try for free).

14. Green Bay Packers

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky. Clay Matthews is set to hit free agency and Allen, who has had a breakout senior season, has been a tenacious pass rusher who can also drop into coverage. Watch the Packers take on the Vikings on Sunday at 8:20 p.m., NBC (stream on fuboTV, try for free).

15. Indianapolis Colts

Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State. A physical receiver who makes contested catches look easy and is scoring threat every time he touches the ball, Harmon would give Andrew Luck another downfield playmaker to pair with T.Y. Hilton. Watch the Colts take on the Dolphins on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS (stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV, try it for free).

16. Miami Dolphins

Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State. Physically, he resembles Dion Jordon, the former Dolphins first-round defensive end who started just one game for the team. But don't let Burns' long frame fool you. He can set the edge and use his strength to overpower offensive linemen. He's also one of the best pass rushers in the draft. Watch the Dolphins take on the Colts on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS (stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV, try it for free).

17. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas)

Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State. The Raiders got their quarterback with the first of their three first-rounders and now they address their pass rush after trading Khalil Mack and releasing Bruce Irvin.

18. Tennessee Titans

Gerald Willis, DT, Miami. The Titans' defensive line is 19th in rushing the passer and 25th against the run. Willis' quickness makes it difficult for offensive linemen to block him to the point that he regularly requires double-teams.

19. Seattle Seahawks

Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State. Oruwariye is a rangy, physical corner with playmaking ability. The Seahawks have young cornerbacks in Tre Flowers and Shaquill Griffin, but you can never have enough youth and athleticism, and that's what Oruwariye brings. Watch the Seahawks take on the Panthers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, Fox (stream on fuboTV, try for free).

20. Cincinnati Bengals

Noah Fant, TE, Iowa. The most athletic tight end in the class, Fant would provide Andy Dalton the security blanket he craves. Tyler Eifert should be healthy for the 2019 season, but for how long? Yes, the Bengals have gaping holes on defense that need to be addressed, but this is an offensive league and Fant would seeing playing time from Day 1. Watch the Bengals take on the Browns on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, CBS (stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV, try it for free).

21. Baltimore Ravens

Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama. Wilson is an every-down, sideline-to-sideline player and the latest big-play linebacker to come out of Alabama. With C.J. Mosley possibly headed for free agency after the season, Wilson would seamlessly transition into the role. Watch the Ravens take on the Raiders on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, CBS (stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV, try it for free).

22. Washington Redskins

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford. Alex Smith is reportedly looking at a 6-8 month recovery from the broken leg he suffered on Sunday but he'd welcome a legit downfield threat like Arcega-Whiteside when he returns. Watch the Redskins take on the Cowboys on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox (stream on fuboTV, try for free).

23. Minnesota Vikings

Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State. We say it every week: The Vikings are only going as far as Kirk Cousins takes them, which requires him to be upright. Addressing the offensive line is paramount. Watch the Vikings take on the Packers on Sunday at 8:20 p.m., NBC (stream on fuboTV, try for free).

24. Houston Texans

Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia. Just like the Vikings, the Texans have issues along the O-line. Deshaun Watson has taken a beating for much of the first half of the season. Protecting him has to be a priority. Cajuste is an athletic mauler who is solid in both the run and pass game.

25. Carolina Panthers

Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson. Julius Peppers is 38 and in the final year of his contract. Mario Addison, whose deal expires after the 2019 season, is 31. Ferrell, meanwhile, plays on the best defensive line in college football and could end up being a top-10 pick. Watch the Panthers take on the Seahawks on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, Fox (stream on fuboTV, try for free).

26. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago)

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia. The Raiders need help everywhere. After grabbing Lock and Sweat, coach Jon Gruden looks to bolster the secondary. Baker, who is among Pro Football Focus' highest-graded cornerbacks this season, is exactly what Oakland's secondary needs as former first-rounder Gareon Conley and former Panthers third-round pick Daryl Worley have struggled.

27. Los Angeles Chargers

Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson. At 340 pounds, Lawrence isn't easily moved off the spot. But don't be fooled by his size, he's also incredibly quick, which makes him virtually unblockable one on one. Now imagine him flanked by Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram. Watch the Chargers take on the Cardinals on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox (stream on fuboTV, try for free).

28. New England Patriots

Daniel Jones, QB, Duke. The Patriots have drafted a half-dozen quarterbacks since 2008 but Jones could be the one to finally succeed Tom Brady. Then again, Brady, 41 says he wants to play another 3-4 years. Either way, Jones is an interesting prospect who looks the part, can make all the throws, is surprisingly mobile and plays for QB guru, David Cutcliffe. Watch the Patriots take on the Jets on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, CBS (stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV, try it for free).

29. Pittsburgh Steelers

Devin White, LB, LSU. Mack Wilson might be the more polished linebacker but White is arguably more explosive. Both have sideline-to-sideline speed and the athleticism to handle the demands of the position in today's NFL but White may be more of a thumper. Watch the Steelers take on the Broncos on Sunday at 4:25 p.m ET, CBS (stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV, try it for free).

30. Kansas City Chiefs

Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame. Tillery has been damn-near unblockable at times this season. Given the Chiefs' issues on the defensive side of the ball, the Notre Dame standout would make an immediate impact.

31. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans)

Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College. The Packers' offensive line ranks fourth in the running game but is 19th in pass protection. Byron Bell, a former undrafted free agent, is on a one-year deal and Lindstrom would solidify the interior line.

32. Los Angeles Rams

Michael Jackson, CB, Miami. The Rams defense has been a disappointment this season and Marcus Peters, who may not be fully healed from a calf injury, has been a liability. He's also due more than $9 million in 2019. Jackson is a smart, physical corner who would be a good fit in Los Angeles.