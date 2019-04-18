2019 NFL Mock Draft Special: Watch, stream all 32 picks made live on CBS Sports HQ

The 2019 NFL Draft is a week a way and to prepare you for it, the fine folks at CBS Sports HQ will hold a live draft show on Thursday, April 18, from 4-6 p.m. ET. You can watch it in its entirety in the video player above.

There will be seven of us -- Pete Prisco, Bryant McFadden, Danny Kanell, Jamey Eisenberg, Will Brinson, Barton Simmons and me, Ryan Wilson -- serving as GMs for our respective teams. CBS Sports HQ anchor Chris Hassel will serve as commissioner, and he'll be tasked with announcing picks and trades, and moderating player debates as the draft unfolds in real time.

While you wait, can check out my seven-round mock draft -- that's right, all 254 picks -- which went live on Thursday.

