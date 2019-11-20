2019 NFL Playoff Picture: Here are the projected postseason chances for all 32 teams heading into Week 12

As we head into Week 12, there are only 31 teams that have a shot of making the postseason, and that's because the Cincinnati Bengals have officially been eliminated from playoff contention.

First, we should probably congratulate the Bengals, who have been so bad this year that it's actually somewhat impressive. Getting knocked out of the playoff race before Week 12 isn't easy, but the Bengals managed to do it. Since the NFL realigned to eight divisions in 2002, there have only been five previous teams that have been eliminated this early. The Bengals join the 2007 Dolphins, 2008 Lions, 2010 Panthers, 2014 Raiders and 2016 Browns on the list of teams that managed to get eliminated before Week 12.

Although the Bengals now have a zero percent chance of making the postseason, the NFL's 31 other teams are still mathematically alive, which means it's time to get to our playoff projections so we can figure out who's going to make it.

These projections will be based on data from number-cruncher Stephen Oh of SportsLine.com. Each week, Oh plugs some numbers into his SportsLine computer, and that computer simulates the rest of the NFL season. Using those numbers, we're going to let you know the playoff chances for all 32 teams, and how the computer sees the 12-team playoff field shaking out.

Since these are playoff projections and the Bengals can no longer make the playoffs, here's a mock draft for Bengals fans to read. I feel like you'll enjoy that more.

Alright, let's get to the projections.

Note: Remember, this is a projection based on how we think the rest of the regular season will play out. If you want to see the current playoff standings, click here to see Will Brinson's thorough breakdown of what the playoff race looks like as we head into Week 12.

AFC Playoff Projection

1. (AFC East champion) Patriots Despite the Patriots' offensive struggles, the computer still views them as the overall favorite to take home the Lombardi Trophy this year. According to SportsLine, the Patriots have a 26.68% chance of winning the Super Bowl. However, the Ravens are slowly creeping up on New England as Baltimore is being given a 20.17 percent chance of winning it all. If the Patriots lose to the Cowboys on Sunday, that could pave the way for the Ravens to earn the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC.

2. (AFC North champion) Ravens The computer seems to have a crush on the Ravens. After watching Baltimore throttle the Texans in Week 11, the Ravens are now being given a 34.4 percent chance of winning the AFC title, which is up from 26.28% last week. At this point, the computer has basically already crowned the Ravens as AFC North champions as Baltimore is being given a 97.8% chance of winning the division.

3. (AFC West champion) Chiefs Even though the Chiefs and Raiders are tied atop the AFC West, the computer basically views Kansas City as a lock to win the division. According to SportsLine, the Chiefs' chances of taking home the AFC West title are at 83.2% while the Raiders' chances are sitting at just 16.3%. It's a good thing Raiders fans don't have access to the projection computer because they would probably set it on fire over this projection. The interesting part of the Chiefs' projection is that if they end up as the third seed, they would be staring at a potential divisional round showdown in the playoffs with the Ravens, a team they already beat in the regular season.

4. (AFC South champion) Texans Although the computer is currently projecting the Texans to win the AFC South, that could change as soon as Thursday since Houston will be hosting Indianapolis on 'Thursday Night Football.' As things currently stand, the Texans have been given a 45.8% chance of winning the division while the Colts chances are sitting at 45%. If the Colts can pull off the upset this week against Houston, their chances of winning the division would skyrocket to 67%, since that would give them the season sweep over the Texans. On the other hand, a Texans win would bump their chances of winning the division up to 60%.

5. (Wild Card 1) Bills The Bills have a brutal schedule over the final six weeks of the season, but that hasn't killed the computer's optimism for Buffalo. According to SportsLine, the Bills have a 69.9% of landing a playoff berth this year, which would give them their second playoff appearance in three years. The last time the Bills earned two playoff appearances in three years came between 1998 and 2000.

6. (Wild Card 2) Colts If we should take one thing away from this week's projections, it's that the computer definitely doesn't like the Raiders. Not only are the Raiders being given no chance of winning the AFC West, but the computer also isn't even giving them the final wild-card spot in the AFC. According to SportsLine, the Colts have a 53.5% chance of making the playoffs, which is slightly above the Raiders, who are being given a 44.3% chance. The computer basically is viewing this as a three-horse race for the final wild card slot with the Steelers also being given a reasonable chance of getting in the postseason (33.7%).



Just missed: Raiders (44.3% chance of getting into the playoffs), Steelers (33.7%), Titans (14.4%), Browns (14.1%), Jaguars (7.3%)

Here's a list of all the other AFC teams (their percentage chances of getting into the playoffs is listed next to them in parentheses): Chargers (1.4%), Broncos (0.6%), Jets (0.1%), Dolphins (0.0%), Bengals (0.0%).

NFC Playoff Projection

1. (NFC South champion) Saints After three weeks of being projected as the No. 2 seed in the NFC, the computer now likes the Saints to take the top spot in the conference. If you're wondering how much the computer loves the Saints, just consider this: New Orleans is being given a 37.05% chance of winning the NFC title while the 49ers are being given just a 22.91% chance. The Packers are the only other team in the NFC that's being given more than a 10% chance (10.13%).

2. (NFC West champion) 49ers After two straight weeks of watching San Francisco struggle, the computer is starting to turn on the 49ers. Not only are the 49ers now projected to finish as the two seed in the NFC -- after being projected as the top seed last week -- but they're chances of winning the NFC title have also gone down. Despite the win over the Cardinals, the 49ers' chances of being the NFC's Super Bowl team are at 22.91%, which is down from last week when their chances were 28.59%.

3. (NFC North champion) Packers If the Packers lose to the 49ers on Sunday, that would drop them into a tie for the NFC North lead with the Vikings, but don't tell that to the computer, because it seems to think that the Packers are the only team that has a chance to win this division. With six weeks to go, the Packers are being given a 63.6% chance of winning the division, which is more than 25 percentage points higher than the Vikings, who are being given just a 36.3 percent chance.

4. (NFC East champion) Cowboys For the first time all year, the computer is actually showing some confidence with its NFC East projection. Over the past three weeks, the Eagles and Cowboys were both being projected to win the division, but it was basically a coin toss, with neither team being given more than a 55% chance. This week, the Cowboys chances of winning the division have shot up to 60.6% while the Eagles have just a 39.4% chance of winning. The bad news for the Eagles and the Cowboys is that the computer doesn't see the NFC East landing a wild-card team, which means the only route to the playoffs is going to be by winning the division crown.

5. (Wild Card 1) Seahawks Although the computer is projecting the Seahawks to make the postseason as a wild-card team, Seattle still definitely has a shot to get into the playoffs as the division winner in the NFC West. According to the SportsLine, the Seahawks have a 35.5 percent chance of winning the division, which would potentially turn the NFC playoff field upside down. If the Seahawks did win the division title, that would mean they would get to host at least one home game, which would be great news for a team that's 6-0 all-time in home playoff games under Pete Carroll. The Seahawks are also 10-0 in home playoff games since the 2005 season. 6. (Wild Card 2) Vikings The Vikings picked a bad year to be good. Despite their 8-3 record, the computer doesn't think they're going to be moving up any higher in the NFC playoff race. The good news for the Vikings is that the computer basically views them as a lock to make the postseason (The Vikings are being given an 89.6% chance of getting into the playoffs). The bad news for the Vikings is that the computer's projection has them playing at Green Bay in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Just missed: Eagles (42.4% of making the playoffs), Rams (31%)

Here's a list of all the other NFC teams (their percentage chances of getting into the playoffs is listed next to them in parentheses): Panthers (2.0%) Lions (0.6%), Buccaneers (0.0%), Cardinals (0.0%), Falcons (0.0%), Giants (0.0%), Redskins (0.0%).

NOTE: Although there are five NFC teams with a zero percent chance of making the playoffs, that doesn't mean those teams have been eliminated from playoff contention, it just means that the computer thinks their playoff chances are mathematically dead, and the computer knows more about math than you do).

Wild-card round projection

AFC

(6) Colts at (3) Chiefs

(5) Bills at (4) Texans

Byes: Patriots, Ravens

NFC

(6) Vikings at (3) Packers

(5) Seahawks at (4) Cowboys

Byes: Saints, 49ers